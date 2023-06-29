PRESS RELEASE

Ultima Capital SA announces the resignation of Dany Roizman as a member of the Board of Directors

Switzerland, 29 June 2023 - Ultima Capital SA (BX: ULTIMA, "Ultima"), a Swiss luxury real estate owner, developer and operator listed on BX Swiss, announces that Dany Roizman has informed the Board of Directors that he will not stand forre-electionas a member of the Board of Directors for another financial year at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Zug on 30 June 2023.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Dany Roizman for his service. The AGM motion to re-elect Dany Roizman becomes void accordingly.

About Ultima Capital SA

Ultima Capital SA holds and develops a portfolio of 48 residences, chalets, villas and plots across 11 locations. The business activity of Ultima includes the long-term direct or indirect holding of luxury properties, located in France (Courchevel, Megève, Cannes), in renowned ski resorts in Switzerland (Gstaad, Schönried, Crans- Montana), while the other properties are located in the Geneva City area and in Greece (Corfu).

The Company's shares are traded on the BX Swiss exchange in Switzerland under the ticker symbol 'ULTIMA' (Swiss Security number 49106400, ISIN: CH0491064009).

