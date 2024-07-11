PRESS RELEASE

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to clause 16 of the BX Swiss Listing Rules

Ultima Capital SA presents its results for 2023 with a strong operating performance and completes successfully the integration of its management business

Switzerland, 10 July 2024 - Ultima Capital SA (BX: ULTIMA, "Ultima"), a Swiss luxury real estate owner, developer and operator listed on BX Swiss, reports its consolidated financial results as of 31 December 2023, reflecting the strength of the Company's fundamentals and its ability to adapt in a year of changes.

Following the integration of operating activities in 2023, Ultima has become an operating company to take full advantage of the growing segment of the UHNWI segment.

As of 31 December 2023, Ultima had 7 locations in operation with Crans-Montana, Gstaad, Mies, Cannes, Courchevel, Megève and Corfu, and 4 projects under construction or development with Cologny, Gstaad Promenade Chesery, Schonried and Quai Wilson.

A relevant and resilient business model

As announced in the press release dated 16 June 2023, the incorporation of the operating activities implied technical changes in the financial statements reporting due to the mandatory accounting policies of Ultima, which were implemented following the announcement.

After a positive first semester 2023 with revenues of CHF 7.96 million, Ultima has increased its operating revenues to CHF 9.98 million for the second half of the year 2023, leading its consolidated revenues for the fiscal year 2023 to CHF 17.94 million (versus CHF 16.84 million in 2022) despite the temporary closure of Ultima Gstaad due to extraordinary flooding caused by the storm that hit Gstaad in 2023.

The 2023 operating activities and revaluation of investment properties during the fiscal year 2023 generated a solid operating profit (EBIT), after depreciation and amortization, of CHF 9.86 million (CHF

4.47 million in 2022). The operating profit, before revaluations and amortization, of CHF 2.62 million underlines the profitability of the Company's business model.

The difference in operating profit compared with fiscal year 2022 (CHF -7.63 million) is mainly due to material extraordinary expenses related to (i) the integration of the management business and the employee's stock option plan, and (ii) significant investments completed for boosting its commercial development and international presence initiated by the new management team.

A portfolio in continuous growth

Current ongoing projects have continued to improve with the upcoming openings of Ultima Wilson and Ultima Gstaad Promenade that should be announced soon by the management. These two openings planned for 2024 will further strengthen Ultima's ability to secure exclusive locations and create value at a sustained pace. They will be accompanied by the reopening of the company's flagship, Ultima Gstaad, for the 2024/25 winter season, after its complete renovation.

Page 1 / 4