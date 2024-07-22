PRESS RELEASE

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to clause 16 of the BX Swiss Listing Rules

Ultima Capital SA reports the sale of its property Ultima Wilson, valuing the asset at over CHF 104 million

Switzerland, 22 July 2024 - Ultima Capital SA (BX: ULTIMA, "Ultima"), a Swiss luxury real estate owner, developer and operator listed on BX Swiss, announces that its subsidiary, Limitless Holding SA, entered into a sale and purchase agreement for all the shares of SA Quai du Léman, owner of Ultima Wilson, a property under renovation located in Geneva, Switzerland.

As part of this operation, a lease agreement has also been secured with the new owner, under which Ultima will operate the property, which is due to open later this year. Based on the transaction, the real estate value of the underlying asset is exceeding CHF 104 million.

This sale is part of the development Ultima and its new management team are pursuing by strategically repositioning their business model to a hotel-focused group.

This development in its business model will see Ultima operating third-party properties, as will be the case for Ultima Wilson and others to come, to gradually focus more exclusively on very high-end hospitality services for its UHNWI core segment.

About Ultima Capital SA

Ultima Capital SA holds, develops and operates a portfolio of 48 residences, chalets, villas and plots across 11 locations. The business activity of Ultima includes the long-term direct or indirect holding of luxury properties, located in France (Courchevel, Megève, Cannes), in renowned ski resorts in Switzerland (Gstaad, Schönried, Crans-Montana), while the other properties are located in the Geneva City area and in Greece (Corfu).

The Company's shares are traded on the BX Swiss exchange in Switzerland under the ticker symbol 'ULTIMA' (Swiss Security number 49106400, ISIN: CH0491064009).

