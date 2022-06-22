Ultimate Sports, Inc. (OTC: USPS) Enters Negotiations to Acquire a Licensed Cannabis Producer in Colombia.

The Company will enter into Agreements with Sannabis S.A.S. and Affiliate View Systems, Inc. (OTC: VSYM) to Acquire its Interest in Sannabis



Indiana-USA and Cali-Colombia, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Sports, Inc. (OTC: USPS) (the ‘Company’), a Men’s Health services provider, announces negotiations to acquire Sannabis S.A.S., a Colombian cannabis company. Sannabis, and affiliated companies, hold all four cannabis licenses: Seed Use, THC-Cultivation, Non-THC (Hemp)-Cultivation, and Fabrication/Export. Copies of all 4 licenses available at https://www.sannabis.co/nuestras-licencias

Ultimate Sports, Inc. will acquire Sannabis S.A.S. and initiate a name change at closing. Colombia has become the premier supplier of cannabis around the World and continues to benefit from the international movement towards cannabis legalization. Sannabis has developed a product they believe may be prescribe by U.S. physicians in line with the Company’s current business model.

View Systems, Inc. (OTC: VSYM), developer of the ViewScan Concealed Weapons Detector, and Sannabis have an effective Memorandum of Understanding in place for VSYM to acquire Sannabis. View Systems has decided that its interest in Sannabis is better placed in a stake in USPS, which will acquire Sannabis. Final terms have not been decided and will be announced later. What should be clear is the stake is designed to give View Systems the means to manufacture new and improved ViewScans to install in schools across the country. View Systems, Inc. has seen an increase in inquiries with recent school shootings. View Systems has been securing High Schools for over 10 years, here’s an ABC News Clip of ViewScan detecting a student with 2 guns, https://www.wxyz.com/news/region/detroit/mumford-high-school-student-faces-charges-after-guards-find-gun-in-his-backpack

ViewScan is a walk-through portal that detects weapons without the need to empty pockets, for schools with thousands of students, this by far is the most effective solution. Some NYC schools use conventional metal detectors where students need to empty pockets causing long lines. As a student or visitor passes through the portal, a photograph is taken by the integrated camera system and stored. Threat objects are visually located on a computer screen and sends an audible alert to on-site or remote security personnel. To learn more about ViewScan, visit www.viewsystems.com

View Systems believes they can capitalize on their goodwill and track record when approaching new and existing school districts for new installations. The ViewScan praised in the 2019 newsclip was installed in 2011, along with 70 others in Detroit High Schools that are still in use today. View Systems believes they can approach these school districts to upgrade to wireless units. Fortunately, School Security is a top concern for most of the nation’s governors with increased budgets and grants available to localities.

View Systems, Inc. is in the process of finalizing their 2020 and 2021 audit reviews to become current with their SEC filings with more disclosures.

Sannabis is manufacturing products and hired a marketing company to begin an aggressive sales campaign in Colombia. While they get their cultivation and fabrication facilities built out, they purchase raw materials from a reputable licensed supplier and use third party laboratories.

Sannabis doctors are on call for telemedicine or in-office visits. The Sannabis Wellness Centers offer the only legal means to obtain raw cannabis in Colombia, where there are no dispensaries. They will be franchising out their business model in all cities in Colombia to give responsible medical cannabis users a safe place to learn to grow and store a traceable plant. The Sannabis Wellness Center offers a 4-session course that certifies the grower and issues them a Sannabis Grower Card. Several municipalities are in favor of this business model to reduce crime and not feed the black market. For more information, visit https://oferta.sannabis.co/curso-de-autocultivo

Ultimate Sports, Inc. will continue developing their Men’s Health Services business and incorporate Sannabis products for Men’s Wellness. The Company will be sharing more details in the very near future.

About Ultimate Sports, Inc.

Ultimate Sports, Inc.'s Men’s Advanced RX Online Medical Clinic provides licensed physicians to diagnose and treat male health and wellness issues using a new standard of care for men that simply don't have the time or want to avoid the potential embarrassment of sitting in a men's ED clinic waiting for diagnosis and treatment. MENS ARX recognizes time is valuable and that patients can't always get time off from work or family life to visit a doctor's office. The use of online face-to-face video technology provides patients with real-time interaction with a licensed physician. Patients can confidentially discuss any men's health or wellness issue with a licensed physician and, if appropriate, and after diagnosis, Men’s Advanced RX can prescribe medication via mail order or a local pharmacy. Ultimate Sports is also seeking strategic mergers and acquisitions. www.mensarx.com.

About View Systems Inc.

View Systems is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com.

ViewScan is installed at government agencies in Washington, DC and elsewhere, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used at events where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan features are outlined in this report, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

About Sannabis S.A.S.

Sannabis roots began in Colombia in 1996 when partner, Juan Paulo Guzman, inspired by European initiatives, began investigating the use of industrial cannabis. This was during a time of turmoil when leftist guerillas were in constant battle with the Colombian Army. Ironically the industrial use of cannabis was a topic both sides were in favor of, and both allowed Mr. Guzman access to the Cauca Mountains to grow cannabis. A timeline can be seen at https://www.tallerlibre.org/historia In 2014, Mr. Guzman partnered with New Colombia Resources, Inc. (NCR) to form Sannabis S.A.S. to develop a medical marijuana company. At the time, NCR President, John Campo, was making headlines promoting a cannabis legalization movement in Colombia, https://www.semana.com/medicamentos-legales-derivados-del-cannabis-marihuana/199474/ From there, Sannabis was formed to work with indigenous tribes in the war-torn Department of Cauca to assist them in growing their native plant and transforming it to medicinal products. A constitutional sentence allowed indigenous tribes to grow and transform their native plants, like cannabis, into finished products. For more information, visit www.sannabis.co.

