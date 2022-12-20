Advanced search
    ULTI   NO0010851603

ULTIMOVACS ASA

(ULTI)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-12-19 am EST
117.20 NOK   -1.51%
Cemiplimab to replace pembrolizumab in UV1 Phase II LUNGVAC Trial
GL
02:00aCemiplimab to replace pembrolizumab in UV1 Phase II LUNGVAC Trial
AQ
12/14Ultimovacs : Company presentation as per December
PU
Cemiplimab to replace pembrolizumab in UV1 Phase II LUNGVAC Trial

12/20/2022 | 02:02am EST
Oslo, 20 December 2022: Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical-stage biotechnology leader in novel immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines, announced today that cemiplimab (Libtayo) will be used as the PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor in combination with UV1 in the Phase II randomized LUNGVAC trial rather than pembrolizumab (Keytruda). The move, which will be implemented January 1, 2023, follows the decision by the Norwegian Health Authorities of reimbursement of cemiplimab for monotherapy or first-line treatment of advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in Norway.

The protocol for LUNGVAC as submitted and approved was designed to be flexible and encompassed the use of a range of different PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors. No regulatory interaction is needed based on change of drug, and enrollment is ongoing without delay.

LUNGVAC is a multi-center, randomized, open-label trial assessing the safety and efficacy of UV1 in combination with PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor versus PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor alone. The study will enroll patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at approximately all lung cancer centers in Norway. 138 patients will be recruited for treatment with cemiplimab as standard-of care. The patients already enrolled in the study will continue the treatment with pembrolizumab. The primary endpoint of the phase II trial will be progression-free survival. The principal investigator for LUNGVAC is Professor Odd Terje Brustugun, a leading oncologist in the Nordic region with active involvement in multiple international lung cancer clinical trials.

LUNGVAC is the fifth Phase II clinical trial in which the universal cancer vaccine, UV1, is being investigated in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. The timeline for topline readout of LUNGVAC will be reviewed in Ultimovacs’ Q4 2022 reporting.

==ENDS==

About Ultimovacs
Ultimovacs is a clinical-stage biotechnology leader in novel immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines, treating a broad range of cancers. Ultimovacs’ lead universal cancer vaccine candidate UV1 targets human telomerase (hTERT), present in 85-90% of cancers in all stages of tumor growth. By directing the immune system to hTERT antigens, UV1 drives CD4 helper T cells to the tumor and draining lymph nodes to activate an immune system cascade and increase anti-tumor responses. With a broad Phase II program in five cancer indications enrolling more than 650 patients, Ultimovacs aims to clinically demonstrate UV1’s impact in multiple cancer types, in combination with other immunotherapies, for patients with unmet needs. Ultimovacs’ second technology approach, based on the proprietary Tetanus-Epitope-Targeting (TET) platform, combines tumor-specific peptides and adjuvant in the same molecule and entered Phase I studies in 2021.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO
Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 908 92507

Anne Worsøe, Head of IR & Communication
Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 90686815

Mary-Ann Chang, LifeSci Advisors
Email: mchang@lifesciadvisors.com
Phone: +44 7483 284 853

This stock exchange announcement was published by Joachim Midttun, Finance Manager at Ultimovacs ASA, on 20 December 2022 at 08:00 CET.


 

 


Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -175 M -17,7 M -17,7 M
Net cash 2022 389 M 39,3 M 39,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -22,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 031 M 407 M 407 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 4,92x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 51,7%
