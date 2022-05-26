Durable and dynamic hTERT immune responses following vaccination with the long-peptide cancer vaccine UV1: long-term follow-up of three phase I clinical trials

Open access memory formation.1 TCVs do, therefore, hold promise as a potential next step to improve clinical outcomes through their combination with CPIs, providing an invigorated T cell response against relevant tumor antigens while simultaneously blocking T cell suppressor mecha- nisms. Despite past failures,2 3 TCVs targeting both shared tumor-­associated antigens and mutated neoepitopes have earned renewed enthusiasm, demonstrating promising clinical activity when combined with checkpoint inhibitors.4-6 Telomerase is activated in 85%-90% of all cancers and is thus a potential near pan-­tumor antigen for immuno- therapy.7 8 Telomerase activation provides unlimited cell proliferation and increases metastatic potential, serving crucial functions for the tumor.9-11 Its high activity level is a negative prognostic factor across several malignan- cies.12-14 Conversely, spontaneous immune responses (IRs) against telomerase reverse transcriptase (hTERT) confer positive prognostic value in non-­small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and anal squamous cell carcinoma, and are associated with increased response to CPI in melanoma.15-17 The tumor telomerase reliance and consequent continuous activation provide relevancy for an anti-­hTERT IR along the cancer disease continuum. TCVs designed to cover the active site of hTERT are potentially broadly applicable and may serve as an 'off-­the-­shelf' approach to treat cancer.18 Theoretically, there should be limited opportunities for resistance mutations to develop, as molecular alterations in the hTERT T cell epitopes would likely negatively affect telomerase activity leading to hampered tumor growth. Characterization of IRs induced by first-­generation hTERT vaccines led to the identification of a now clinically validated immunogenic region derived from the active site of hTERT.19 20 IRs against this region were robust CD4+ T helper 1 (Th1) responses associated with long-­term survival. Three highly immunogenic peptides covering the identified region were selected to develop a second-­generationtelomerase-­ targeting vaccine, UV1. Utilizing synthetic long peptides that require intra- cellular processing facilitates antigen presentation on human leukocyte antigen (HLA) class II, and HLA class I by cross-­presentation, leading to induction of CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses, respectively.21 Cyto- toxic CD8+ T cells have historically been the focus for describing immune-­mediated antitumor capacities. Recently, however, the importance of the CD4+ component of the adaptive immune system is becoming more established. Released tumor antigens can be engulfed either in situ or in the draining lymph node by tissue and lymph node-­residentantigen-­presenting cells (APCs), respectively, and be presented on HLA class II to CD4+ T cells.22 Activated CD4+ T cells serve as orchestrators of an IR by direct and indirect mechanisms.23 First, CD40L on the CD4+ T cells binds CD40 on the dendritic cells (DCs) initiating heightened antigen presentation and expression of cytokines and the co-­stimulatory molecules CD80 and CD86 by the DCs. These co-­stimulatory

molecules provide signal 2 for the CD8+ T cells, which in conjunction with the cytokines promote differentiation, effector function, and survival. Second, CD4 +T cells also secrete inflammatory cytokines, such as interleukin (IL)-­2 and interferon (IFN)-γ, directly supporting the CD8+ T cells. This inflammatory response promoted by the CD4+ T cells may thus reshape the tumor microenvironment and result in epitope spreading.24 Cancer cells can also express HLA class II on IFN-γ stimulation,25 providing a more direct target for CD4+ T cell-­mediated cytotox- icity in immunogenic tumors.26 27 A recent publication from Dillard et al further supports this concept, demonstrating antitumor efficacy of an HLA class II-­restrictedhTERT-­specific T cell receptor in an animal model.28 In vitro studies have also shown recognition of a melanoma cell line by a CD4+ UV1-­peptide specific T cell clone,19 supporting target antigen detection at endogenous levels. UV1 has been investigated in three completed phase I/ IIa clinical trials covering malignant melanoma (MM),29 non-­small cell lung cancer (NSCLC),30 and prostate cancer (PC).31 In total, 52 patients have been treated in these studies. The long follow-­up time and longitudinal immunomonitoring allow for in-­depth characterization of the IR dynamics observed across these indications and treatment combinations. Herein, we provide a comprehensive overview of the IRs induced by UV1 vaccination and demonstrate its correlation with clinical outcomes. METHODS Patients and study design Three phase I/IIa clinical trials evaluating UV1 have been completed, enrolling 52 patients with MM (NCT02275416),29 NSCLC (NCT01789099),30 or PC (NCT01784913).31 All trials were conducted at Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway, and patients were treated between 2013 and 2015. All trials enrolled patients with advanced disease; stage IV melanoma (n=12), locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with stable disease after chemotherapy alone or combined with radiotherapy (n=18), and newly diagnosed PC with non-­visceral metastases (n=22). All studies were open-­label,single-­armed,single-­center studies, with the primary objective to assess the safety and tolerability of UV1 and the secondary objective of evaluating IRs to the UV1 peptides. Patients who had left the studies due to progression in May 2017 and those progressing thereafter were asked to participate in an IR and survival follow-­up study with the aim of monitoring UV1 vaccine responses in long-­term surviving patients. The follow-­up study encompassed 6-­month intervals for assessment of survival only or immunomonitoring and survival (up to 8 years). All but 6 patients alive enrolled (n=25), and 12 patients agreed to be followed for survival and peripheral blood mono- nuclear cell (PBMC) sampling. The remaining patients agreed to be followed for survival only (online supplemental figure 2 and table 2). The original clinical trials and the follow-­up study were approved by the competent