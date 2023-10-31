Ultimovacs ASA is a Norway-based pharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies against cancer. Ultimovacsâ technology is based on preclinical and clinical research on immunotherapies conducted at the Oslo University Hospital. Ultimovacs is advancing a broad clinical development program with clinical trials in Europe, Australia and the U.S. The Company's lead product candidate is UV1, a peptide-based vaccine inducing a specific T cell response against the universal cancer antigen telomerase. UV1 is being developed as a therapeutic cancer vaccine which may serve as a platform for use in combination with other immuno-oncology drugs which require an ongoing T cell response for their mode of action.