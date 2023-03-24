Advanced search
    ULTI   NO0010851603

ULTIMOVACS ASA

(ULTI)
2023-03-23
113.00 NOK   +5.81%
Ultimovacs ASA: Annual Report 2022

03/24/2023 | 03:01am EDT
Oslo, 24 March 2023: Ultimovacs ASA (“Ultimovacs”, ticker ULTI), a clinical-stage biotechnology leader in novel immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines, announces that the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA has approved the Annual Report and ESG Report for 2022.

Please find a PDF version of the annual report, as well as the report in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), as attachments to this release. The Annual Report is also available at the company's website: www.ultimovacs.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: je@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 480 96 355

Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 908 92507

        

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO

Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 482 48632

Anne Worsøe, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 90686815


 

 

Attachments


Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -175 M -17,0 M -17,0 M
Net cash 2022 389 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -22,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 887 M 377 M 377 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 51,7%
Managers and Directors
Carlos de Sousa Chief Executive Officer
Hans Vassgård Eid Chief Financial Officer
Jónas Einarsson Chairman
Jens Bjørheim Chief Medical Officer
Gustav Gaudernack Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ULTIMOVACS ASA2.73%377
MODERNA, INC.-16.81%57 150
LONZA GROUP AG19.09%43 333
SEAGEN INC.54.15%37 118
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.24%35 289
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.84%23 553
