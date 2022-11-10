Advanced search
    ULTI   NO0010851603

ULTIMOVACS ASA

(ULTI)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-11-10 am EST
90.10 NOK   -2.07%
11:01aUltimovacs Asa : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
GL
11:00aUltimovacs Asa : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AQ
02:17aUltimovacs : Q3 2022 report and presentation
PU
Ultimovacs ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

11/10/2022 | 11:01am EST
Oslo, 10 November 2022, Radforsk Investeringstiftelse, a closely associated party of Jónas Einarsson, a primary insider and chair of the board of the Company, has today bought 5,250 shares in the company at an average price of NOK 94.5580 per share. Following this transaction, Radforsk Investeringsstiftelse hold 1,512,163 shares in Ultimovacs ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -210 M -20,4 M -20,4 M
Net cash 2022 472 M 45,7 M 45,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 152 M 305 M 305 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 26,2x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 51,4%
Managers and Directors
Carlos de Sousa Chief Executive Officer
Hans Vassgård Eid Chief Financial Officer
Jónas Einarsson Chairman
Jens Bjørheim Chief Medical Officer
Gustav Gaudernack Chief Scientific Officer
