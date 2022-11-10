Ultimovacs ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Oslo, 10 November 2022, Radforsk Investeringstiftelse, a closely associated party of Jónas Einarsson, a primary insider and chair of the board of the Company, has today bought 5,250 shares in the company at an average price of NOK 94.5580 per share. Following this transaction, Radforsk Investeringsstiftelse hold 1,512,163 shares in Ultimovacs ASA.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





