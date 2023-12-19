Official ULTIMOVACS ASA press release

Oslo, 19 December 2023, a closely related party of Carlos de Sousa, Chief Executive Officer and primary insider in Ultimovacs ASA, has today bought 1,000 shares in the company at an average price of NOK 117.60 per share. Following this transaction, Carlos de Sousa and closely related parties hold 23,056 shares and 425,535 share options in Ultimovacs ASA.



