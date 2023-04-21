Advanced search
    ULTI   NO0010851603

ULTIMOVACS ASA

(ULTI)
2023-04-21
130.00 NOK   +0.15%
Ultimovacs ASA - Share Option Program
GL
10:30aUltimovacs ASA - Share Option Program
AQ
04/20Ultimovacs ASA – Annual General Meeting held on 20 April 2023
GL
Ultimovacs ASA - Share Option Program

04/21/2023
Oslo, 21 April 2023: On the basis of the approval by the General Meeting on 20 April 2023 to authorize the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA (the ‘Company’, OSE ticker “ULTI”) to issue new shares to employees under a long-term incentive program, the Board of Directors has resolved to issue share options to employees in the Company.

A total of 160,000 options for shares in the Company have been distributed amongst the employees. The number of options granted corresponds to 0.47% of the outstanding number of shares in the Company. Each option gives the right to acquire one share in the Company. The options are granted without consideration.

Pursuant to the vesting schedule, 25% of the options will vest one year after the day of grant, 25% of the options will vest two years after the day of grant and the remaining 50% will vest three years after the day of grant (vesting is dependent on the option holder still being employed in the Company).

The exercise price for the options granted is NOK 128.61 per share.

Options that are not exercised within 7 years from the date of grant will lapse and become void.

Chief Executive Officer and primary insider in Ultimovacs ASA, Carlos de Sousa, has been granted 9,500 share options. Following the grant, Carlos de Sousa and closely related parties hold 21,556 shares and 425,535 options in the company.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: je@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 480 96 355

Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 908 92507

Anne Worsøe, Head of IR & Communication

Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 906 86815



