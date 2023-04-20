Advanced search
03/24Ultimovacs Asa : Notice of Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2023

Ultimovacs ASA – Annual General Meeting held on 20 April 2023

04/20/2023 | 09:09am EDT
Oslo, 20 April 2023: Ultimovacs ASA held its annual general meeting today 20 April 2023. All the matters on the agenda were approved.

All board members were re-elected for a period of one year, and the Board of Directors will continue to consist of the following persons:

  • Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board
  • Kari Grønås, board member
  • Eva S. Dugstad, board member
  • Leiv Askvig, board member
  • Ketil Fjerdingen, board member
  • Henrik Schüssler, board member
  • Aitana Peire, board member
  • Haakon Stenrød, board member

The Nomination Committee is unchanged up until the Annual General Meeting in 2025, and the Nomination Committee will continue to consist of the following persons:

  • Ole Kristian Hjelstuen, Chair of the committee
  • Hans Peter Bøhn
  • Jakob Iqbal

The minutes from the meeting are enclosed and available at the company’s website.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: je@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 480 96 355

Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 908 92507

        

Anne Worsøe, Head of IR & Communication

Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 906 86815


Attachment


