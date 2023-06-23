Enabling the immune system to fight cancer

Ultimovacs Company Presentation

23 June 2023

Ultimovacs is a clinical-stage biotech developing a universal, off-the-shelf cancer vaccine in a broad clinical program

UV1 is a universal, off-the-shelf cancer vaccine, targeting telomerase

  • Telomerase is expressed in 85-90% of cancer types throughout all disease stages
  • Target essential for cancer cell survival, difficult for the tumor to escape immune response
  • The vaccine is easy to use and has the potential to be used in multiple cancer types

Excellent clinical trial execution

  • Currently one Phase I and five randomized Phase II trials ongoing
  • Data showing strong safety profile, efficacy signals, and immune response durability
  • Near term key value inflection points: Readout from two randomized Phase II clinical trials within a year - INITIUM and FOCUS
  • Topline readout received from NIPU June 2023: Data expected Q4 2023

Strong external validation

  • Fast Track designation and Orphan Drug designation in metastatic melanoma provides FDA validation
  • Validation through joint projects with large pharma companies and oncology specialist groups

Non-Confidential3

Ultimovacs has a highly skilled team, supported by strong, long-term shareholders, with a cash runway to mid-2024

Company profile

  • Clinical-stagebiotech, developing universal cancer vaccines
  • Founded in 2011
  • Listed at Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange in 2019
  • 26 employees in Oslo, Norway and Uppsala, Sweden
  • Market cap1: ~NOK 4.3 bn (~MUSD 410)
  • Total cash end of Q1
    2023 amounted to MNOK
    406 (MUSD 39) providing an estimated financial runway tomid-2024

Management

Carlos de Sousa

MD, EMBA

Chief Executive

Officer

Ingunn H. Westgaard

PhD

Head of Research

Ton Berkien

Chief Business

Officer

Inventors

Gustav Gaudernack

Inventor,

Professor Emeritus

Chief Scientific Officer

Shareholders2

Jens Bjørheim

Investor

Holding

Gjelsten Holding

18.9%

MD, PhD

Chief Medical Officer

Canica

7.9%

Sundt Group3

7.7%

Watrium

5.2%

Hans V. Eid

Government Pension Fund Norway4

4.3%

Chief Financial

Radforsk (Biotech fund)

4.4%

Officer

Inven2 - University of Oslo TTO

4.3%

Langøya Invest

4.0%

Top 20

68.4%

Other

31.6%

Capital markets transactions

Sara Mangsbo

Date

Transaction

Deal value

PhD, Ass. Professor

Oct '21

Private placement5

MNOK 270 (MUSD 28)

Chief Innovation

May '20

Private placement5

MNOK 160 (MUSD 17)

Officer

May '19

IPO

MNOK 370 (MUSD 38)

  1. As of May 9, 2023
  2. As of May 9, 2023
  3. Sundt Group comprises Helene Sundt, CGS Holding, Sundt
  4. Folketrygdfondet
  5. Oversubscribed

Non-Confidential4

UV1 Phase II program ongoing: Strong recruitment of > 670 patients across cancer indications in combination with various checkpoint inhibitors (CPI)

Cancer

Checkpoint

Patients

Enrollment

Expected

Phase I

Phase II

Investigator-initiated

indication

inhibitors

(#)

status

topline readout

trial contributors

Malignant

Ipilimumab

12

UV1-ipi

melanoma

Malignant

Pembrolizumab

30

UV1-103

melanoma

Malignant

Ipilimumab &

156

H2 2023

INITIUM

melanoma

nivolumab

UV1

Pleural

Ipilimumab &

118

NIPU

3

mesothelioma

nivolumab

Data Q4 2023

Head and neck

Pembrolizumab

75

>80%1

H1 2024

FOCUS

cancer

Ovarian cancer

Durvalumab &

184

<20%1

H2 2024

DOVACC

3

olaparib

Non-small cell lung

Cemiplimab4

138

<10%1

H2 2025

LUNGVAC

cancer (NSCLC)

DRAMMEN HOSPITAL

TET

Prostate cancer

Dose finding, monotherapy

12

Completed

H2 2023

TENDU

Note: UV1 Phase II development is further supported by good safety profile and signals of clinical efficacy observed in two other Phase I trials where 40 patients with prostate cancer and lung cancer were included. Patients in these studies have been followed for at least five years.

1: As of Q1 2023 reporting. 2: FOCUS, DOVACC and LUNGVAC: Readout estimates will be updated with the Q4 2023 reportNon-Confidential5

3: Supply agreements. 4: As per 1 January 2023

