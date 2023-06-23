Enabling the immune system to fight cancer
Ultimovacs Company Presentation
23 June 2023
Non-Confidential2
Ultimovacs is a clinical-stage biotech developing a universal, off-the-shelf cancer vaccine in a broad clinical program
UV1 is a universal, off-the-shelf cancer vaccine, targeting telomerase
- Telomerase is expressed in 85-90% of cancer types throughout all disease stages
- Target essential for cancer cell survival, difficult for the tumor to escape immune response
- The vaccine is easy to use and has the potential to be used in multiple cancer types
Excellent clinical trial execution
- Currently one Phase I and five randomized Phase II trials ongoing
- Data showing strong safety profile, efficacy signals, and immune response durability
- Near term key value inflection points: Readout from two randomized Phase II clinical trials within a year - INITIUM and FOCUS
- Topline readout received from NIPU June 2023: Data expected Q4 2023
Strong external validation
- Fast Track designation and Orphan Drug designation in metastatic melanoma provides FDA validation
- Validation through joint projects with large pharma companies and oncology specialist groups
Non-Confidential3
Ultimovacs has a highly skilled team, supported by strong, long-term shareholders, with a cash runway to mid-2024
Company profile
- Clinical-stagebiotech, developing universal cancer vaccines
- Founded in 2011
- Listed at Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange in 2019
- 26 employees in Oslo, Norway and Uppsala, Sweden
- Market cap1: ~NOK 4.3 bn (~MUSD 410)
- Total cash end of Q1
2023 amounted to MNOK
406 (MUSD 39) providing an estimated financial runway tomid-2024
Management
Carlos de Sousa
MD, EMBA
Chief Executive
Officer
Ingunn H. Westgaard
PhD
Head of Research
Ton Berkien
Chief Business
Officer
Inventors
Gustav Gaudernack
Inventor,
Professor Emeritus
Chief Scientific Officer
Shareholders2
Jens Bjørheim
Investor
Holding
Gjelsten Holding
18.9%
MD, PhD
Chief Medical Officer
Canica
7.9%
Sundt Group3
7.7%
Watrium
5.2%
Hans V. Eid
Government Pension Fund Norway4
4.3%
Chief Financial
Radforsk (Biotech fund)
4.4%
Officer
Inven2 - University of Oslo TTO
4.3%
Langøya Invest
4.0%
Top 20
68.4%
Other
31.6%
Capital markets transactions
Sara Mangsbo
Date
Transaction
Deal value
PhD, Ass. Professor
Oct '21
Private placement5
MNOK 270 (MUSD 28)
Chief Innovation
May '20
Private placement5
MNOK 160 (MUSD 17)
Officer
May '19
IPO
MNOK 370 (MUSD 38)
- As of May 9, 2023
- As of May 9, 2023
- Sundt Group comprises Helene Sundt, CGS Holding, Sundt
- Folketrygdfondet
- Oversubscribed
Non-Confidential4
UV1 Phase II program ongoing: Strong recruitment of > 670 patients across cancer indications in combination with various checkpoint inhibitors (CPI)
Cancer
Checkpoint
Patients
Enrollment
Expected
Phase I
Phase II
Investigator-initiated
indication
inhibitors
(#)
status
topline readout
trial contributors
Malignant
Ipilimumab
12
UV1-ipi
melanoma
Malignant
Pembrolizumab
30
UV1-103
melanoma
Malignant
Ipilimumab &
156
H2 2023
INITIUM
melanoma
nivolumab
UV1
Pleural
Ipilimumab &
118
NIPU
3
mesothelioma
nivolumab
Data Q4 2023
Head and neck
Pembrolizumab
75
>80%1
H1 2024
FOCUS
cancer
Ovarian cancer
Durvalumab &
184
<20%1
H2 2024
DOVACC
3
olaparib
Non-small cell lung
Cemiplimab4
138
<10%1
H2 2025
LUNGVAC
cancer (NSCLC)
DRAMMEN HOSPITAL
TET
Prostate cancer
Dose finding, monotherapy
12
Completed
H2 2023
TENDU
Note: UV1 Phase II development is further supported by good safety profile and signals of clinical efficacy observed in two other Phase I trials where 40 patients with prostate cancer and lung cancer were included. Patients in these studies have been followed for at least five years.
1: As of Q1 2023 reporting. 2: FOCUS, DOVACC and LUNGVAC: Readout estimates will be updated with the Q4 2023 reportNon-Confidential5
3: Supply agreements. 4: As per 1 January 2023
