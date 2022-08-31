Log in
    ULTI   NO0010851603

ULTIMOVACS ASA

(ULTI)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:30 2022-08-31 am EDT
68.50 NOK   +0.59%
ULTIMOVACS : Company presentation as per August
Ultimovacs Strengthens IP Portfolio with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Notice of Allowance on UV1 Method Patent
Ultimovacs Strengthens IP Portfolio with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Notice of Allowance on UV1 Method Patent
Ultimovacs : Company presentation as per August

08/31/2022
Enabling the immune system to fight cancer

Ultimovacs Company Presentation

18 August 2022

2

Investment highlight: Next-Generation Universal Cancer Vaccine

Off-the-shelf and easy to use immunotherapy that can be broadly applied

Combination Therapy with Checkpoint Inhibitors (CPI)

Human Telomerase (hTERT): A Universal Cancer Cell Target

Strong Phase I Data

Broad Phase II Pipeline with

Upcoming Catalysts

Strong Financial Position

  • Enhance immune checkpoint inhibitor activity
  • Phase II trials combining UV1 with four CPIs respectively
  • hTERT expressed in 85-90% of cancers at all stages of tumor life
  • Enables the immune system to identify and kill cancer cells
  • Good safety and strong efficacy signals
  • Robust immune response induction (durability >7.5 years)
  • FDA recognition: Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designation
  • Five phase II clinical trials enrolling >650 patients, 100 hospitals in 15 countries - addressing cancers with high unmet needs
  • Expected readouts from 1H 2023
  • Total cash by end of Q2 2022 MNOK 486 ($49m), runway to 1H 2024
  • Listed at OSE since 2019, strong shareholder base

Non-Confidential3

Broad Phase II UV1 Pipeline with >650 Patients

Indication

Clinical trial information

Expected

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Contributors

topline

readout

With pembrolizumab

UV1-103

Malignant melanoma

-

30 patients

With ipilimumab & nivolumab

INITIUM

Malignant melanoma

H1 2023

156 patients

With ipilimumab & nivolumab

NIPU

Pleural mesothelioma

H1 2023

1

118 patients

UV1

With durvalumab & olaparib

End of

DOVACC

1

Ovarian cancer

184 patients

2023*

With pembrolizumab

End of

FOCUS

Martin-Luther

Head and neck cancer

75 patients

2023*

University Halle

Non-small cell lung

With pembrolizumab

End of

LUNGVAC

cancer (NSCLC)

138 patients

2024*

DRAMMEN HOSPITAL

TET

Dose finding trial, monotherapy

TENDU

Prostate cancer

-

9-12 patients

Note: UV1 Phase II development is supported by good safety profile and signals of clinical efficacy observed in three Phase I trials where 52 patients with prostate cancer, lung cancer or malignant melanoma were included. Patients in these studies have been followed for at least five years.

* FOCUS, DOVACC and LUNGVAC: Readout estimates will be updated with the Q4 2022 report

1 Supply agreements with BMS and AZ

Non-Confidential, Ultimovacs copy and distribution rights

4

UV1 Aims to Enhance Impact and Duration of Response to CPI Therapy

Checkpoint inhibitor monotherapy

The solution: UV1 + checkpoint inhibitors

Limited responsiveness

Increased pool of

specific immune cells

10% - 58% response for

indications in development1

Limited duration

Strong immune response

combined with reduced

tumor defense

Anti-tumor response

broadens over time

1 Sources:

Non-Confidential, Ultimovacs copy and distribution rights

5

Compugen Corporate Overview 2021/FDA Label (PD-1 monotherapy/combination activity across indication)

Netw Open. 2019;2(5):e192535. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.2535

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -212 M -21,7 M -21,7 M
Net cash 2022 457 M 46,7 M 46,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 331 M 238 M 238 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 52,0%
Technical analysis trends ULTIMOVACS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 68,10 NOK
Average target price 151,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos de Sousa Chief Executive Officer
Hans Vassgård Eid Chief Financial Officer
Jónas Einarsson Chairman
Jens Bjørheim Chief Medical Officer
Gustav Gaudernack Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ULTIMOVACS ASA-39.63%238
MODERNA, INC.-46.48%53 176
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.45%40 284
LONZA GROUP AG-30.99%40 091
SEAGEN INC.0.72%28 718
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.23.82%25 202