LBA9519: Ipilimumab and Nivolumab plus UV1, an Anticancer Vaccination Against Telomerase, in Advanced Melanoma
Paul Lorigan1, Theresa Medina2, Marta Nyakas3, Annemie Rutten4, Lynn Feun5, Charles Cowey6, Miranda Payne7, Israr Hussain8, Timothy Kuzel9, Steven O'Day10, Amna Sheri11, Philip Friedlander12, Satish Kumar13, Jens Bjorheim14, Oliver Bechter15
1:University of Manchester and Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, United Kingdom; 2: University of Colorado Hospital - Anschutz Cancer Pavilion, Colorado, USA; 3: Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway; 4: GZA Ziekenhuizen Campus Sint-Augustinus, Antwerp, Belgium; 5: Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Florida, USA; 6: Texas
Oncology - Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center, Texas, USA; 7: Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust - Churchill Hospital, Oxford, United Kingdom; 8: Stavanger University Hospital, Rogaland, Norway; 9: Rush University Cancer Center, Illinois, USA; 10: Saint John's Cancer Institute, California, USA; 11: The Royal Free London NHS Foundation
Trust, London, United Kingdom; 12: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, USA; 13: Velindre NHS Trust, Cardiff, United Kingdom; 14: Ultimovacs ASA, Oslo, Norway; 15: Universitair Ziekenhuis Leuven, Leuven, Belgium
INTRODUCTION
RESULTS
The combination of ipilimumab (IPI) and nivolumab (NIVO) remains a standard of care for patients with advanced melanoma, especially those with poor prognostic factors, albeit with a significant risk of toxicity. Therapeutic cancer vaccines are ideally positioned to improve outcomes without significantly increasing toxicity. UV1 is a therapeutic cancer vaccine generating T-cell responses against the universal cancer antigen telomerase. The vaccine has been shown to induce persisting anti- telomerase T cell responses of the Th1 CD4+ phenotype that is hypothesized to strengthen and broaden the overall anti-tumor T cell response, an apparent bottleneck for greater efficacy from checkpoint inhibition. In a Phase I trial in melanoma (N = 30), UV1 plus pembrolizumab demonstrated a tolerable safety profile, a complete response rate of 33%, median PFS of 18.9 months, and 2-year OS rate of 73.3%. Recently, results from a randomized Phase II trial indicated a longer overall survival and a higher response rate for previously treated patients with advanced mesothelioma receiving UV1 in combination with IPI-NIVO (Haakensen et al, Eur J Cancer 2024).
Baseline Demographics
Ipilimumab-
Ipilimumab-
nivolumab-UV1
nivolumab
(n=78)
(n=78)
Median age (range) - yr
62.5 (30 to 83)
58.0 (27 to 88)
Female sex - no. (%)
25
(32.1%)
29
(37.2%)
ECOG PS score - no. (%)
0
55
(70.5%)
65
(83.3%)
1
21
(26.9%)
13
(16.7%)
Race - no. (%)
White
75
(96.2%)
76
(97.4%)
Asian
1
(1.3%)
1
(1.3%)
Black or African American
0
0
Not Reported
2
(2.6%)
1
(1.3%)
Progression-free Survival
Est. mPFS 38.4 mo
With a minimum follow-up of 18
Est. mPFS 34.3 mo
months, the 12-month PFS rate
was 57% in both arms (HR 0.95,
95% CI 0.59-1.55, p value 0.845)
METHODS
In this Phase II, open-label, multicenter study, we randomly assigned treatment- naïve patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma (stage IIIb-IIId or IV) to IPI 3mg/kg + NIVO 1mg/kg for 4 cycles, followed by NIVO 480 mg as maintenance, with or without 8 intradermal injections of 300 µg UV1 (+GM-CSF). The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS) assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR) according to RECIST 1.1. Secondary endpoints included overall survival (OS), objective response rate (ORR), duration of response, and safety.
Region - no. (%)
United States of America
29 (37.18%)
34 (43.59%)
Belgium
17 (21.79%)
11 (14.10%)
United Kingdom
21 (26.92%)
17 (21.79%)
Norway
11 (14.10%)
16 (20.51%)
Stage of disease at screening - no. (%)
Stage IIIB
2 ( 2.56%)
2 ( 2.56%)
Stage IIIC
4 ( 5.13%)
9 (11.54%)
Stage IIID
5 ( 6.41%)
1 ( 1.28%)
Stage IV
67 (85.90%)
66 (84.62%)
Metastasis stage - no. (%)
M1a
14 (17.95%)
10 (12.82%)
M1b
20 (25.64%)
14 (17.95%)
M1c
31 (39.74%)
41 (52.56%)
M1d
2 ( 2.56%)
1 ( 1.28%)
Overall Survival
The 12-month OS rate was 87% with IPI-NIVO-UV1 and 88% with IPI-NIVO (HR 1.15, 95% CI 0.60-2.20, p value 0.674)
CONCLUSION
UV1 did not improve on outcomes of IPI-NIVO, in terms of PFS. Longer follow-up is required for the accurate assessment of OS. No significant toxicity increases were observed with the addition of UV1. Data from a biomarker driven cohort are awaited.
Unknown
0
0
Baseline LDH - no. (%)
≤ ULN
50 (64.10%)
46 (58.97%)
> ULN
28 (35.90%)
31 (39.74%)
> 2 x ULN
5 ( 6.41%)
16 (20.51%)
BRAF mutation status - no.
(%)
Positive
30 (38.46%)
36 (46.15%)
Negative
47 (60.26%)
38 (48.72%)
Unknown
1 ( 1.28%)
4 ( 5.13%)
Prior systemic therapy intent - no. (%)
Neoadjuvant
0
0
Objective Response Rate
100
90
80
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
ORR
CR
PR
SD
PD
IPI-NIVO-UV1
59.7
23.4
36.4
15.6
20.8
IPI-NIVO
59.2
21.1
38.2
14.5
22.4
IPI-NIVO-UV1
IPI-NIVO
Treatment Emergent AEs
100
90
80
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
Grade 1
Grade 2
Grade 3
Grade 4
Grade 5
IPI-NIVO-UV1
3.95
31.58
55.26
9.21
0
IPI-NIVO
5.13
28.21
55.13
8.97
1.28
IPI-NIVO-UV1
IPI-NIVO
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
We thank all the patients and their families; all the study investigators, trial site coordinators, and nurses; the members of the independent data-monitoring committee; and Dr. Kevin Joseph Carroll for
Funded by Ultimovacs; INITIUM ClinicalTrials.gov number, NCT04382664
Adjuvant
10 (12.82%)
12 (15.38%)
The ORR was similar with IPI-NIVO-UV1 and IPI-NIVO, at 60% vs 59%, respectively (Odds ratio 1.12, 95% CI 0.58-2.16, p value 0.867).
support with statistical analyses.
