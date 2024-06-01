The combination of ipilimumab (IPI) and nivolumab (NIVO) remains a standard of care for patients with advanced melanoma, especially those with poor prognostic factors, albeit with a significant risk of toxicity. Therapeutic cancer vaccines are ideally positioned to improve outcomes without significantly increasing toxicity. UV1 is a therapeutic cancer vaccine generating T-cell responses against the universal cancer antigen telomerase. The vaccine has been shown to induce persisting anti- telomerase T cell responses of the Th1 CD4+ phenotype that is hypothesized to strengthen and broaden the overall anti-tumor T cell response, an apparent bottleneck for greater efficacy from checkpoint inhibition. In a Phase I trial in melanoma (N = 30), UV1 plus pembrolizumab demonstrated a tolerable safety profile, a complete response rate of 33%, median PFS of 18.9 months, and 2-year OS rate of 73.3%. Recently, results from a randomized Phase II trial indicated a longer overall survival and a higher response rate for previously treated patients with advanced mesothelioma receiving UV1 in combination with IPI-NIVO (Haakensen et al, Eur J Cancer 2024).