Empower the Immune System to Fight Cancer
Ultimovacs Company Presentation May 07, 2024
Contents
- UV1: therapeutic cancer vaccine
- Phase I results
- Phase II strategy and clinical trials
- Discovery: TET technology
- Outlook and opportunities
INTRODUCTION
UV1: An off-the-shelf cancer vaccine in a broad clinical program
- Immune checkpoint inhibitors (CPI) have transformed cancer treatment, but the success rate varies
- Cancer vaccines can enhance the activation and infiltration of T cells into the tumor
- UV1 target telomerase is expressed in 85-90% of cancer types across stages; represent a potential add-on treatment to CPI in multiple solid tumors
- Clinical strategy objective: Assessing UV1 efficacy across different types of cancers expressing telomerase, and where CPI therapy are (or likely to be) approved as standard-of-care
- Phase I studies with UV1 showed good safety profile and promising long-term overall survival
- UV1 + pembrolizumab in advanced melanoma: 33% complete response, ~ 70% overall survival after 4 years; similar results for PD-L1 +/- tumors
- Phase II program: Data-driven approach with five randomized controlled trials (RCT) in various indications
First randomized Phase II data in advanced mesothelioma and melanoma
- NIPU: ipi/nivo +/- UV1 in second-line treatment of malignant mesothelioma: Primary endpoint PSF not met, clinically meaningful survival improvement
- INITIUM: ipi/nivo +/- UV1, in first-line treatment of advanced melanoma: Primary/secondary endpoint not met
Near-term topline results expected from Phase II trials
- FOCUS: pembro +/- UV1 in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma: Enrollment complete, readout expected Q3 2024
- DOVACC: Second-linetreatment of ovarian cancer with UV1 added to olaparib/durvalumab: Enrolling, readout expected H1 2025
INTRODUCTION
Investigating UV1 across cancer indications and combinations
Indication
Combination
Phase I
Phase II
Contributors
Randomized
Single-arm trials
controlled trials
Malignant
Ipilimumab
INITIUM (N=156)
melanoma
Nivolumab
Ultimovacs
Malignant
Pembrolizumab
sponsored
UV1-103(N=30)
melanoma
trials
Malignant
Ipilimumab
UV1-ipi(N=12)
melanoma
Pleural
Ipilimumab
NIPU (N=118)
mesothelioma
Nivolumab
Head and neck
Pembrolizumab
FOCUS (N=75)
Investigator
cancer
initiated trials
Ovarian cancer
Durvalumab
DOVACC (N=184) *
Olaparib
Non-small cell
Cemiplimab
LUNGVAC (N=138) *
lung cancer
DRAMMEN HOSPITAL
* DOVACC and LUNGVAC Phase II trials still enrolling patients
INTRODUCTION
Newsflow and milestones
UV1 VACCINE
Malignant melanoma Phase I: UV1-103
Phase II: INITIUM
Malignant pleural mesothelioma Phase II: NIPU
Head and neck cancer Phase II: FOCUS
Ovarian cancer
Phase II: DOVACC
Non-small cell lung cancer Phase II: LUNGVAC
TET TECHNOLOGY
Prostate cancer
Phase I: TENDU
2H 2023
2024
Q4: 4-yr OS Cohort 1
Q2: 4-yr OS Total
Topline result
March 2024
Data presented at
ESMO, Oct 21, 2023
Exp. topline result
Q3 2024
Data Readout Dec 2023
2025 / 2026
Exp. topline result
H1 2025
Exp. topline result
H1 2026
01
UV1 therapeutic cancer vaccine
UV1
The rationale for therapeutic cancer vaccination
Checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) efficacy relies on spontaneous T cell responses against cancer1
Non-responding (cold) tumors
Responding (hot) tumors
Low PD-L1
Vaccinate to increase the
High PD-L1
Few TILs
magnitude and durability of
Many TILs
Low IFNγ
relevant T cell responses
High IFNγ
Scarce anti-tumor
Abundant anti-tumor
T cell responses
T cell responses
1. Tumeh, P., Harview, C., Yearley, J. et al. PD-1 blockade induces responses by inhibiting
8
adaptive immune resistance. Nature 515, 568-571 (2014)
UV1
The UV1 vaccine induces T cell responses against telomerase
Hallmarks of cancer1
Telomerase
UV1 vaccine
Characteristics
Qualities
Universal
85-90% of tumor types express
Applicable to a broad range of
telomerase2,3
cancer types
Essential
Tumor cells depend on expressing
High relevance in heterogenous
tumor environments
telomerase
Enduring
Present throughout tumor evolution:
Enduring and relevant immune
response over time
primary to metastatic cancer
1. Hanahan D et al. Cell (2011) - Figure created with Biorender.
2.
Kim et al. Science (1994)
9
3.
Shay et al. European Journal of Cancer (1997)
4. Hornsby PJ. (2007)
UV1
UV1 leverages the unique features of CD4 T cells
CD8 T cells
- "Soldiers" of the immune response
- Identifies target antigen on HLA class I
- Directly kill cancer cells
UV1 vaccination
Anti-neoantigen CD8 response
Anti-TERT CD4 response
CD4 T cells
- "Orchestrators" of the immune response
- Identifies target antigen on HLA class II
- Promotes anti-tumor immune response through activation of:
- CD8 T cells
- Macrophages
- NK cells
CD4+ T cell response towards a
continuously present target maintains
anti-tumor immune responses
over time
