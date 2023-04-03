Advanced search
Ultra Clean Announces Q1 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast

04/03/2023 | 08:31am EDT
HAYWARD, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 after market close and will host a conference call and webcast the same day.

The call will take place at 1:45 p.m. PT and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3034 or 1-412-317-5179. No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and entering the confirmation code 6579880.

The Webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://uct.com/investors/events/.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services, primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto
SVP Investor Relations
rbennetto@uct.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultra-clean-announces-q1-2023-earnings-call-and-webcast-301787821.html

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
