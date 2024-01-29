HAYWARD, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, and will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 1:45 pm Pacific Time (4:45 pm Eastern Time) the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-836-8184 or 1-646-357-8785. No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-888-660-6345 or 1-646-517-4150 and entering the confirmation code 03090#.

The Webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://uct.com/investors/events/.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services, primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto

SVP Investor Relations

rbennetto@uct.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultra-clean-announces-q4-2023-earnings-call-and-webcast-302046301.html

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.