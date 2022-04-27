Ultra Clean : Reports First Quarter Financial Results - Form 8-K

Ultra Clean Reports First Quarter Financial Results

HAYWARD, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2022.

"The semiconductor industry is in a period of robust secular growth and increasing demand," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "Appetite and appreciation for our products and services remains elevated, upheld by our persistent commitment to quality as recognized by key customers. We are confident in our proven ability to navigate and adapt to challenges, including those that affected our first quarter results."

First Quarter 2022 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $564.1 million. Products contributed $486.8 million and Services added $77.3 million. Total gross margin was 20.2%, operating margin was 8.1%, and net income was $27.9 million or $0.62 and $0.61 per basic and diluted share, respectively. This compares to total revenue of $615.1 million, gross margin of 21.0%, operating margin of 10.2%, and net income of $45.5 million or $1.01 and $1.00 per basic and diluted share, respectively, in the prior quarter.

First Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 20.5%, operating margin was 10.9%, and net income was $43.3 million or $0.95 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 21.5%, operating margin of 12.6%, and net income of $55.5 million or $1.22 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

Second Quarter 2022 Outlook

The Company expects revenue in the range of $550.0 million to $630.0 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.60 and $0.92. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.84 and $1.20.

Conference Call

The conference call and webcast will take place at 1:45 p.m. PT and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3034 or 1-412-317-5179. No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and entering the confirmation code 9474156. The Webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://uct.com/investors/events/ .

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.

The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments, stock-based compensation, certain insurance proceeds, gain on sale of property, legal related costs and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.

A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the subsequent quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended April 1, March 26, 2022 2021 Revenues: Product $ 486,831 $ 345,616 Services 77,313 72,011 Total revenues 564,144 417,627 Cost of revenues: Product 399,539 283,569 Services 50,877 47,120 Total cost of revenues 450,416 330,689 Gross profit 113,728 86,938 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,839 4,208 Sales and marketing 13,797 7,608 General and administrative 47,381 34,712 Total operating expenses 68,017 46,528 Income from operations 45,711 40,410 Interest income 65 98 Interest expense (6,413 ) (3,605 ) Other income (expense), net 5 (4,263 ) Income before provision for income taxes 39,368 32,640 Provision for income taxes 8,542 7,015 Net income 30,826 25,625 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,896 628 Net income attributable to UCT $ 27,930 $ 24,997 Net income per share attributable to UCT common stockholders: Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.60 Shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 44,927 40,564 Diluted 45,593 41,639

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands)

April 1, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 367,004 $ 466,455 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 279,274 250,147 Inventories 440,341 379,235 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,079 41,260 Total current assets 1,122,698 1,137,097 Property, plant and equipment, net 250,088 242,347 Goodwill 268,521 270,044 Intangibles assets, net 237,644 245,696 Deferred tax assets, net 36,575 37,607 Operating lease right-of-use assets 86,799 83,357 Other non-current assets 9,315 9,242 Total assets $ 2,011,640 $ 2,025,390 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Bank borrowings $ 19,489 $ 22,071 Accounts payable 288,121 332,897 Accrued compensation and related benefits 40,813 46,790 Operating lease liabilities 17,316 17,299 Other current liabilities 51,923 50,060 Total current liabilities 417,662 469,117 Bank borrowings, net of current portion 530,892 529,919 Deferred tax liabilities 54,761 54,889 Operating lease liabilities 68,837 65,923 Other liabilities 13,386 12,894 Total liabilities 1,085,538 1,132,742 Equity: UCT stockholders' equity: Common stock 517,222 511,628 Retained earnings 365,347 337,417 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) (3,004 ) (167 ) Total UCT stockholders' equity 879,565 848,878 Non-controlling interest 46,537 43,770 Total equity 926,102 892,648 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,011,640 $ 2,025,390

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in thousands)

Fiscal Year Ended April 1, March 26, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 30,826 $ 25,625 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,903 11,823 Stock-based compensation 5,596 3,465 Deferred income taxes 1,390 1,236 Change in the fair value of financial instruments and earn-out liability 285 11,639 Gain from insurance proceeds - (7,332 ) Others 181 101 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (29,127 ) (22,502 ) Inventories (61,106 ) (8,782 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,590 3,018 Other non-current assets (73 ) (1,011 ) Accounts payable (35,887 ) 43,266 Accrued compensation and related benefits (5,977 ) (3,599 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities (511 ) (315 ) Income taxes payable - 2,777 Other liabilities 3,487 6,194 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (67,423 ) 65,603 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (28,380 ) (6,487 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment, including insurance proceeds - 7,332 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (28,380 ) 845 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from bank borrowings - 6,627 Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases (2,672 ) (8,243 ) Others - (2 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,672 ) (1,618 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (976 ) (847 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (99,451 ) 63,983 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 466,455 200,274 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 367,004 $ 264,257

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTABLE SEGMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; dollars in thousands)

GAAP Non-GAAP Three Months Ended Three Months Ended April 1, 2022 April 1, 2022 Products Services Consolidated Products Services Consolidated Revenues $ 486,831 $ 77,313 $ 564,144 $ 486,831 $ 77,313 $ 564,144 Gross profit $ 87,292 $ 26,436 $ 113,728 $ 88,426 $ 27,459 $ 115,885 Gross margin 17.9% 34.2% 20.2% 18.2% 35.5% 20.5% Income from operations $ 37,573 $ 8,138 $ 45,711 $ 49,476 $ 12,157 $ 61,633 Operating margin 7.7% 10.5% 8.1% 10.2% 15.7% 10.9%

Three Months Ended April 1, 2022 Products Services Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands) Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 87,292 $ 26,436 $ 113,728 Amortization of intangible assets (1) 657 1,023 1,680 Stock-based compensation expense (3) 477 - 477 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 88,426 $ 27,459 $ 115,885 Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis 17.9 % 34.2 % 20.2 % Amortization of intangible assets (1) 0.2 % 1.3 % 0.2 % Stock-based compensation expense (3) 0.1 % - 0.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 18.2 % 35.5 % 20.5 % Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands) Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis $ 37,573 $ 8,138 $ 45,711 Amortization of intangible assets (1) 4,405 3,647 8,052 Restructuring charges (2) 49 - 49 Stock-based compensation expense (3) 5,077 372 5,449 Legal-related costs (4) 2,200 - 2,200 Acquisition related costs (5) 172 - 172 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 49,476 $ 12,157 $ 61,633 Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis 7.7 % 10.5 % 8.1 % Amortization of intangible assets (1) 0.9 % 4.7 % 1.4 % Restructuring charges (2) 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Stock-based compensation expense (3) 1.0 % 0.5 % 1.0 % Legal-related costs (4) 0.5 % 0.0 % 0.4 % Acquisition related costs (5) 0.1 % 0.0 % 0.1 % Non-GAAP operating margin 10.2 % 15.7 % 10.9 %

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

Three Months Ended April 1, March 26, December 31, 2022 2021 2021 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands) Reported net income attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis $ 27,930 $ 24,997 $ 45,470 Amortization of intangible assets (1) 8,052 4,889 9,511 Restructuring charges (2) 49 140 (391 ) Stock-based compensation expense (3) 5,449 4,043 4,667 Legal-related costs (4) 2,200 - 2,200 Acquisition related costs (5) 172 1,337 449 Fair value related adjustments (6) - 11,582 546 Insurance proceeds (7) - (7,332 ) - Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8) (2,611 ) (2,639 ) (2,336 ) Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9) 2,084 1,140 (2,400 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT $ 43,325 $ 38,157 $ 57,716 Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands) Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis $ 45,711 $ 40,410 $ 62,732 Amortization of intangible assets (1) 8,052 4,889 9,511 Restructuring charges (2) 49 140 (391 ) Stock-based compensation expense (3) 5,449 4,043 4,667 Legal-related costs (4) 2,200 - - Acquisition related costs (5) 172 1,337 449 Fair value related adjustments (6) - - 546 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 61,633 $ 50,819 $ 77,514 Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis 8.1 % 9.7 % 10.2 % Amortization of intangible assets (1) 1.4 % 1.2 % 1.5 % Restructuring charges (2) 0.0 % 0.0 % -0.1 % Stock-based compensation expense (3) 1.0 % 1.0 % 0.8 % Legal-related costs (4) 0.4 % - - Acquisition related costs (5) 0.1 % 0.3 % 0.1 % Fair value related adjustments (6) - 0.0 % 0.1 % Non-GAAP operating margin 10.9 % 12.2 % 12.6 % Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands) Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 113,728 $ 86,938 $ 129,086 Amortization of intangible assets (1) 1,680 1,022 1,681 Restructuring charges (2) - 6 115 Stock-based compensation expense (3) 477 980 719 Fair value related adjustments (6) - - 546 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 115,885 $ 88,946 $ 132,147 Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis 20.2 % 20.8 % 21.0 % Amortization of intangible assets (1) 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.3 % Restructuring charges (2) - 0.0 % 0.0 % Stock-based compensation expense (3) 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.1 % Fair value related adjustments (6) - - 0.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 20.5 % 21.3 % 21.5 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands) Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis $ (6,343 ) $ (7,770 ) $ (7,643 ) Fair value related adjustments (6) - 11,582 - Insurance proceeds (7) - (7,332 ) - Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense) $ (6,343 ) $ (3,520 ) $ (7,643 ) Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share Reported net income on a GAAP basis $ 0.61 $ 0.60 $ 1.00 Amortization of intangible assets (1) 0.18 0.12 0.21 Restructuring charges (2) 0.00 - (0.01 ) Stock-based compensation expense (3) 0.12 0.10 0.10 Legal-related costs (4) 0.05 - - Acquisition related costs (5) - 0.03 0.01 Fair value related adjustments (6) - 0.28 0.01 Insurance proceeds (7) - (0.18 ) - Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8) (0.06 ) (0.06 ) (0.05 ) Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9) 0.05 0.03 (0.05 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 0.95 $ 0.92 $ 1.22 Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-GAAP basis 45,593 41,639 45,525

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE

Three Months Ended April 1, March 26, December 31, 2022 2021 2021 (in thousands, except percentages) Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis $ 8,542 $ 7,015 $ 6,303 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8) 2,611 2,639 2,336 Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9) (2,084 ) (1,140 ) 2,400 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 9,069 $ 8,514 $ 11,039 Income before income taxes on a GAAP basis $ 39,368 $ 32,640 $ 55,089 Amortization of intangible assets (1) 8,052 4,889 9,511 Restructuring charges (2) 49 140 (391 ) Stock-based compensation expense (3) 5,449 4,043 4,667 Legal-related costs (4) 2,200 - - Acquisition related costs (5) 172 1,337 449 Fair value related adjustments (6) - 11,582 546 Insurance proceeds (7) - (7,332 ) - Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 55,290 $ 47,299 $ 69,871 Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis 21.7 % 21.5 % 11.4 % Non-GAAP effective income tax rate 16.4 % 18.0 % 15.8 %

