Ultra Clean : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
10/28/2020 | 04:06pm EDT
HAYWARD, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 25, 2020.
"Delivering another quarter of solid revenue and earnings is strong evidence of UCTT's execution capabilities as we drive towards our longer-term strategic and financial goals," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "Our diversified suite of quality products and services is capturing additional business from existing customers and gaining traction with new customers. Industry momentum remains steady as our end markets expand to power a new generation of semiconductor devices, giving us confidence in our ability to sustainably outperform over the long-term."
Third Quarter 2020 GAAP Financial Results
Total revenue was $363.3 million. SPS contributed $294.4 million and SSB added $68.9 million. Total gross margin was 20.5%, operating margin was 9.6%, and net income was $24.4 million or $0.60 and $0.59 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $344.8 million, gross margin of 21.4%, operating margin of 8.9%, and net income of $21.3 million or $0.53 and $0.52 per basic and diluted share in the prior quarter.
Third Quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Results
On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 21.0%, operating margin was 11.6%, and net income was $29.9 million or $0.73 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 22.0%, operating margin of 11.7%, and net income of $30.5 million or $0.75 per diluted share in the prior quarter.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Outlook
Due to limited visibility resulting from the pandemic, the Company has widened its guidance ranges to reflect the heightened uncertainty in the marketplace. The Company expects revenue in the range of $345.0 million to $375.0 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.44 and $0.58. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.63 and $0.77.
About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.
The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments, stock-based compensation, and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.
A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the following quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.
Safe Harbor Statement
The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 25,
September 27,
September 25,
September 27,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Product
$
294,381
$
200,024
$
831,656
$
610,660
Services
68,895
54,299
197,298
169,171
Total revenues
363,276
254,323
1,028,954
779,831
Cost of revenues:
Product
243,582
170,144
687,613
525,782
Services
45,118
36,675
127,225
113,579
Total cost of revenues
288,700
206,819
814,838
639,361
Gross profit
74,576
47,504
214,116
140,470
Operating expenses:
Research and development
3,514
3,634
10,765
10,986
Sales and marketing
5,989
5,877
17,657
16,638
General and administrative
30,251
29,735
97,498
87,437
Total operating expenses
39,754
39,246
125,920
115,061
Income from operations
34,822
8,258
88,196
25,409
Interest income
226
74
696
416
Interest expense
(4,133)
(6,636)
(13,094)
(19,899)
Other income (expense), net
(1,079)
3,070
(3,210)
4,282
Income before provision for income taxes
29,836
4,766
72,588
10,208
Provision for income taxes
4,776
3,878
14,932
8,220
Net income
25,060
888
57,656
1,988
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling
interests
695
375
2,605
1,072
Net income attributable to UCT
$
24,365
$
513
$
55,051
$
916
Net income per share attributable to UCT common
stockholders:
Basic
$
0.60
$
0.01
$
1.37
$
0.02
Diluted
$
0.59
$
0.01
$
1.35
$
0.02
Shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic
40,367
39,557
40,091
39,363
Diluted
41,149
40,025
40,929
39,746
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; in thousands)
September 25,
December 27,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
176,131
$
162,531
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
145,523
112,694
Inventories
175,332
172,420
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
17,150
19,400
Total current assets
514,136
467,045
Property, plant and equipment, net
150,487
145,272
Goodwill
171,132
171,087
Intangibles assets, net
165,469
180,318
Deferred tax assets, net
15,773
15,498
Operating lease right-of-use assets
38,062
34,877
Other non-current assets
5,192
5,209
Total assets
$
1,060,251
$
1,019,306
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Bank borrowings
$
7,515
$
8,842
Accounts payable
111,398
133,058
Accrued compensation and related benefits
30,752
24,825
Operating lease liabilities
12,090
13,179
Other current liabilities
33,543
30,694
Total current liabilities
195,298
210,598
Bank borrowings, net of current portion
272,605
283,390
Deferred tax liabilities
25,183
25,183
Operating lease liabilities
31,242
28,828
Other liabilities
17,468
18,800
Total liabilities
541,796
566,799
Equity:
UCT stockholders' equity:
Common stock
305,994
297,693
Retained earnings
195,418
140,367
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,343)
(1,334)
Total UCT stockholders' equity
500,069
436,726
Noncontrolling interest
18,386
15,781
Total equity
518,455
452,507
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,060,251
$
1,019,306
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited; in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
September 25,
September 27,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
57,656
$
1,988
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
(excluding assets acquired and liabilities assumed):
Depreciation and amortization
35,064
32,152
Stock-based compensation
9,463
9,078
Deferred income taxes
(273)
(2,115)
Change in the fair value of financial instruments and earn-out liability
4,376
(3,720)
Others
(1,939)
25
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(32,677)
(2,376)
Inventories
(2,964)
42,489
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
325
1,994
Other non-current assets
17
(776)
Accounts payable
(21,919)
(282)
Accrued compensation and related benefits
5,916
8,757
Operating lease assets and liabilities
(791)
2,332
Income taxes payable
3,169
(1,473)
Other liabilities
(2,538)
1,000
Net cash provided by operating activities
52,885
89,073
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(26,535)
(12,665)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment, including insurance proceeds
6,614
2,698
Acquisition of Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions, LLC
—
(29,873)
Net cash used in investing activities
(19,921)
(39,840)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from bank borrowings
69,670
34,805
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
260
126
Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases
(85,688)
(64,534)
Payment of contingent earn-out
(1,428)
—
Withholding tax on employee equity compensation
(1,422)
(1,652)
Net cash used in financing activities
(18,608)
(31,255)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(756)
(3,433)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
13,600
14,545
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
162,531
144,145
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
176,131
$
158,690
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
REPORTABLE SEGMENTS
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 25, 2020
September 25, 2020
SPS
SSB
Consolidated
SPS
SSB
Consolidated
Revenues
$
294,381
$
68,895
$
363,276
$
294,381
$
68,895
$
363,276
Gross profit
$
50,799
$
23,777
$
74,576
$
51,442
$
24,799
$
76,241
Gross margin
17.3%
34.5%
20.5%
17.5%
36.0%
21.0%
Income from operations
$
27,404
$
7,418
$
34,822
$
31,716
$
10,247
$
41,963
Operating margin
9.3%
10.8%
9.6%
10.8%
14.9%
11.6%
Three Months Ended
September 25, 2020
SPS
SSB
Consolidated
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)
Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis
$
50,799
$
23,777
$
74,576
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
-
1,022
1,022
Restructuring charges (2)
260
-
260
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
383
-
383
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
51,442
$
24,799
$
76,241
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin
Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis
17.3%
34.5%
20.5%
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
0.0%
1.5%
0.3%
Restructuring charges (2)
0.1%
-
0.1%
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
0.1%
-
0.1%
Non-GAAP gross margin
17.5%
36.0%
21.0%
Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)
Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis
$
27,404
$
7,418
$
34,822
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
1,173
3,776
4,949
Restructuring charges (2)
260
-
260
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
2,879
405
3,284
Gain on the sale of property (4)
-
(1,352)
(1,352)
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
31,716
$
10,247
$
41,963
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin
Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis
9.3%
10.8%
9.6%
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
0.4%
5.5%
1.4%
Restructuring charges (2)
0.1%
0.0%
0.1%
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
1.0%
0.6%
0.9%
Gain on the sale of property (4)
0.0%
-2.0%
-0.4%
Non-GAAP operating margin
10.8%
14.9%
11.6%
1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of Thermal, FDS, QGT and DMS
2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures
3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors
4 Represents gain realized on the sale of land in South Korea
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS
Three Months Ended
September 25,
September 27,
June 26,
2020
2019
2020
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands)
Reported net income attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis
$
24,365
$
513
$
21,264
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
4,949
5,093
4,949
Restructuring charges (2)
400
1,393
1,572
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
3,284
3,408
3,104
Fair value adjustments (4)
200
129
1,209
Acquisition related costs (5)
-
200
-
Gain on the sale of property (6)
(1,352)
-
-
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)
(1,352)
(2,351)
(2,037)
Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)
(616)
2,781
470
Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT
$
29,878
$
11,166
$
30,531
Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)
Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis
$
34,822
$
8,258
$
30,825
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
4,949
5,093
4,949
Restructuring charges (2)
260
954
1,572
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
3,284
3,408
3,104
Fair value adjustments (4)
-
129
-
Acquisition related costs (5)
-
200
-
Gain on the sale of property (6)
(1,352)
-
-
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
41,963
$
18,042
$
40,450
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin
Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis
9.6%
3.2%
8.9%
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
1.4%
2.0%
1.4%
Restructuring charges (2)
0.1%
0.4%
0.5%
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
0.9%
1.3%
0.9%
Fair value adjustments (4)
0.0%
0.1%
0.0%
Acquisition related costs (5)
0.0%
0.1%
0.0%
Gain on the sale of property (6)
-0.4%
0.0%
0.0%
Non-GAAP operating margin
11.6%
7.1%
11.7%
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)
Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis
$
74,576
$
47,504
$
73,878
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
1,022
1,023
1,022
Restructuring charges (2)
260
154
253
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
383
514
726
Fair value adjustments (4)
-
129
-
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
76,241
$
49,324
$
75,879
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin
Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis
20.5%
18.7%
21.4%
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
0.3%
0.4%
0.3%
Restructuring charges (2)
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
0.1%
0.2%
0.2%
Fair value adjustments (4)
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Non-GAAP gross margin
21.0%
19.4%
22.0%
Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in
thousands)
Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis
$
(4,986)
$
(3,492)
$
(3,055)
Restructuring charges (2)
140
439
-
Fair value adjustments (4)
200
-
1,209
Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)
$
(4,646)
$
(3,053)
$
(1,846)
Three Months Ended
September 25,
September 27,
June 26,
2020
2019
2020
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share
Reported net income on a GAAP basis
$
0.59
$
0.01
$
0.52
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
0.12
0.13
0.12
Restructuring charges (2)
0.01
0.03
0.04
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
0.08
0.09
0.08
Fair value adjustments (4)
0.00
0.00
0.03
Gain on the sale of property (6)
(0.03)
-
-
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)
(0.03)
(0.06)
(0.05)
Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)
(0.01)
0.07
0.01
Non-GAAP net income
$
0.73
$
0.27
$
0.75
Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-GAAP basis
41,149
40,025
40,834
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE
Three Months Ended
September 25,
September 27,
June 26,
2020
2019
2020
(in thousands, except percentages)
Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis
$
4,776
$
3,878
$
5,691
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)
1,352
2,351
2,037
Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)
616
(2,781)
(470)
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
$
6,744
$
3,448
$
7,258
Income before income taxes on a GAAP basis
$
29,836
$
4,766
$
27,770
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
4,949
5,093
4,949
Restructuring charges (2)
400
1,393
1,572
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
3,284
3,408
3,104
Fair value adjustments (4)
200
129
1,209
Acquisition related costs (5)
-
200
-
Gain on the sale of property (6)
(1,352)
-
-
Non-GAAP income before income taxes
$
37,317
$
14,989
$
38,604
Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis
16.0%
81.4%
20.5%
Non-GAAP effective income tax rate
18.1%
23.0%
18.8%
1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of AIT, Thermal, FDS, QGT and DMS
2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures
3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors
4 Fair value adjustments related to contingent consideration, purchase obligation, DMS' sold inventories
5 Represents costs related to the acquisition of DMS
6 Represents gain realized on the sale of land in South Korea
7 Tax effect of items (1) through (6) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate shown below
8 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due
to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting
non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect.
