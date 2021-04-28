Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCTT

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(UCTT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ultra Clean : Departure of Certain Directors or Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

04/28/2021 | 09:37pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Departure of Certain Directors or Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On April 22, 2021, the Board of Directors (the 'Board') of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (the 'Company') appointed Amir Widmann as the Company's President, Fluid Solutions, to oversee its fluid solutions business, effective April 22, 2021.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Widmann, 52, served since January 2016 as Chief Executive Officer at Ham-Let (Israel - Canada) Ltd. ('Ham-Let'), a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of industrial flow control systems that was acquired by the Company in March 2021. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing from February 2015 to January 2016 at Ham-Let. Prior to Ham-Let, Mr. Widmann served at KLA-Tencor Corporation, a semiconductor manufacturing company, in various roles from 2003 to 2015. Mr. Widmann holds a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from The Technion, Israel Institute of Technology.

Mr. Widmann's offer letter from the Company provides that his salary shall be $400,000 per year. Mr. Widmann is also eligible to participate in the Company's management bonus plan, which includes an initial target payout of 50% of his base salary on an annualized basis after one full quarter of employment. The offer letter provides that the Company intends to grant Mr. Widmann an award of restricted stock units of the Company valued at $750,000, which will vest over three years in three installments of 10% on the first anniversary of the grant date, 70% on the second anniversary of the grant date and 20% on the third anniversary of the grant date, and shall otherwise be subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Company's standard form of restricted stock unit agreement and stock incentive plan. The offer letter also provides for the payment for Mr. Widmann's car lease at a monthly cost in NIS that currently represents approximately $6,461.

Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit

No.

Exhibit Description
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

Disclaimer

UCT - Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 20:36:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
09:37pULTRA CLEAN  : Departure of Certain Directors or Officers; Election of Directors..
PU
09:24pULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financi..
AQ
09:17pULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
09:07pULTRA CLEAN  : Earnings Flash (UCTT) ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS Reports Q1 Revenue $41..
MT
09:06pULTRA CLEAN  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
04/27INSIDER TRENDS : Ultra Clean Holdings Insider Disposes of Shares for Tax Slowing..
MT
04/27INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Ultra Clean Holdings Sells Stock for Taxes Interrupt..
MT
04/27INSIDER TRENDS : Ultra Clean Holdings Insider Makes Shares Sale for Tax Slowing ..
MT
04/27INSIDER TRENDS : Ultra Clean Holdings Insider Sells Shares for Tax Slowing 90-Da..
MT
04/27INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Ultra Clean Holdings Makes Shares Sale for Tax Slowi..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 807 M - 1 296 M
Net income 2021 113 M - 81,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 397 M 2 397 M 1 719 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 4 355
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 68,67 $
Last Close Price 55,43 $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James P. Scholhamer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sheri Brumm Savage Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Clarence L. Granger Non-Executive Chairman
Vijayan S. Chinnasami Chief Operating Officer
David T. ibnAle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.77.95%2 397
ASML HOLDING N.V.39.03%275 862
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION36.55%91 964
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED28.54%70 332
QORVO, INC.19.67%22 469
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.51.29%18 201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ