ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(UCTT)
04/07 04:00:00 pm
56.92 USD   -2.21%
04:06pULTRA CLEAN  : To Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
04/06AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Ilmn, cara, uctt
MT
04/06SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Extend Losses
MT
Ultra Clean : To Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

04/07/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
HAYWARD, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced the Company will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 after market close and will host a conference call and webcast the same day.

The call will take place at 1:45 p.m. PT and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3034 or 1-412-317-5179. No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and entering the confirmation code 10154013. The Webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://uct.com/investors/events/

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto
VP Investor Relations
rbennetto@uct.com

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultra-clean-to-announce-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301264483.html

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
