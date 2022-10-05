ULTRA ELECTRONICS : Awarded MADOC Next Generation Sonobuoy Contract

05 OCT 2022, Columbia City, IN: Ultra Sonobuoy Systems (Ultra) has been selected as a qualified vendor for a Multiple Award Delivery Order Contract (MADOC). This contract will provide a vehicle for Ultra to supply the U.S. Navy (USN) with next-generation sonobuoys for the next five years. The USN Navy purchases roughly $300 million a year in sonobuoys. Ultra is the world's leader in providing more than 200,000 sonobuoys to the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and other navies around the world.

Ultra has a well-established history of providing best-in-class sonobuoys to the USN and its international allies. This award reflects the USN's continued trust in Ultras' ability to continue to develop, produce and deliver world-class products that are used every day to 'Find, Fix and Finish' the threat. Ultra remains committed to reducing the cost of 'washing water' to the USN and its Allies across the entire anti-submarine warfare mission profiles.

Eric Webster, President of Ultra Sonobuoy Systems, commented: "We are very excited to be chosen by the U.S. Navy to provide next-generation sonobuoys to support the fleet. With conflicts increasing with our near-peer rivals, the importance of anti-submarine warfare and the need for greater quantities of increasingly more capable sonobuoys continues to grow. I am extremely proud of the Ultra team's focus to deliver innovative solutions and ensure continuity of supply to the U.S. Navy."

NAVAIR Public Release 2022-588 Distribution Statement A - Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited.

