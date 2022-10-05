Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  ULTRA ELECTRONICS
  News
  Summary
    ULE   GB0009123323

ULTRA ELECTRONICS

(ULE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30 2022-08-01 am EDT
3500.00 GBX   -.--%
ULTRA ELECTRONICS : Awarded MADOC Next Generation Sonobuoy Contract

10/05/2022 | 07:22am EDT
05 OCT 2022, Columbia City, IN: Ultra Sonobuoy Systems (Ultra) has been selected as a qualified vendor for a Multiple Award Delivery Order Contract (MADOC). This contract will provide a vehicle for Ultra to supply the U.S. Navy (USN) with next-generation sonobuoys for the next five years. The USN Navy purchases roughly $300 million a year in sonobuoys. Ultra is the world's leader in providing more than 200,000 sonobuoys to the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and other navies around the world.

Ultra has a well-established history of providing best-in-class sonobuoys to the USN and its international allies. This award reflects the USN's continued trust in Ultras' ability to continue to develop, produce and deliver world-class products that are used every day to 'Find, Fix and Finish' the threat. Ultra remains committed to reducing the cost of 'washing water' to the USN and its Allies across the entire anti-submarine warfare mission profiles.

Eric Webster, President of Ultra Sonobuoy Systems, commented: "We are very excited to be chosen by the U.S. Navy to provide next-generation sonobuoys to support the fleet. With conflicts increasing with our near-peer rivals, the importance of anti-submarine warfare and the need for greater quantities of increasingly more capable sonobuoys continues to grow. I am extremely proud of the Ultra team's focus to deliver innovative solutions and ensure continuity of supply to the U.S. Navy."

NAVAIR Public Release 2022-588 Distribution Statement A - Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited.

END

Enquiries:

Lane Hudson, Vice President Business Development

T: +1 260-229-9512

E: [email protected]

Disclaimer

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 11:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 851 M 973 M 973 M
Net income 2021 66,9 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
Net Debt 2021 40,0 M 45,7 M 45,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,0x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 2 511 M 2 798 M 2 872 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 4 531
Free-Float -
Chart ULTRA ELECTRONICS
Duration : Period :
ULTRA ELECTRONICS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Simon Charles Conrad Pryce Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Josceline Sclater Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
William Anthony Rice Chairman
Andrew Puryear Group Chief Technology Officer
Geeta Gopalan Independent Non-Executive Director