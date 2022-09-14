Advanced search
    ULE   GB0009123323

ULTRA ELECTRONICS

(ULE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30 2022-08-01 am EDT
3500.00 GBX   -.--%
09/13ENGAGING EXPERIENCES : meet Ultra Labs intern Gerry Donahue
PU
08/03ULTRA ELECTRONICS : awarded contract for supply of Wing Ice Protection Control Equipment for Boeing 787 Dreamliner
PU
08/02Ultra Electronics Delists from LSE's Main Market After Takeover by Cobham
MT
ULTRA ELECTRONICS : names Carlo Zaffanella as Maritime's President and CEO

09/14/2022 | 08:10am EDT
London, UK., Sep. 14:Ultra announces the appointment of Carlo Zaffanella as the new President and CEO of Ultra Maritime, effective 6 September 2022.

Carlo joins Ultra from General Dynamics Mission Systems where he was General Manager of the Maritime and Strategic Systems line of business. Having spent 22 years at General Dynamics, Carlo has held various leadership roles of increasing responsibility, principally in the maritime market place.

"I am delighted to be joining Ultra Maritime at such an exciting time in the company's growth. We have over 2,000 brilliant and dedicated people within the company and I look forward to working with them to support our customers mission critical needs and protect what matters," said Zaffanella. "The future of Ultra Maritime is bright and we look forward to continuing our mission of delivering leading multi-mission solutions to protect our navies."

Carlo started his career in General Electric as a Systems Engineer in submarine combat systems. He has a BSEE from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MEEE from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Carlo succeeds Thomas Link, who will leave Ultra at the end of September.

END

Enquiries:

Josie Breen, Marketing Manager

T: +44 (0)7876 896 134

E: [email protected]

Further information about Ultra:

Ultra provides application-engineered solutions in the key elements of mission critical and intelligent systems. Through innovative problem solving, using sustainable capabilities, and evolving technologies, we deliver outstanding solutions to our customers' most complex problems in defense, security, critical detection, and control environments.

Disclaimer

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 12:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
