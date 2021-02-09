Ultra Electronics : Receives $26.7M Order for ORION Radio Systems

The U.S. Army has awarded a delivery order valued at $26.7M to Ultra Intelligence & Communications for the procurement and fielding of Ultra ORION radio systems in support of the U.S. Army's TRILOS Radio Program and Capability Set 21 Fielding Plan. The order is part of the $497M IDIQ TRILOS Production Contract awarded to Ultra in June of 2019. Ultra has delivered over 500 ORION Systems since the program's inception.

The ORION radio system is a software-defined, multi-channel, multi-band, MIMO radio platform that enables a Unified Heterogeneous Wireless Network (HETNET) capable of supporting a diversity of user requirements and resilient network operations in contested and congested environments.

Ultra's ORION radio system enhances the communications capabilities of military units by providing higher levels of data throughput at extended ranges, including critical areas at the tactical edge. With increased deployment of advanced sensors, voice, data and video applications within the armed forces, on-demand access to a secure and resilient communications network is a critical operational requirement.

The Ultra ORION is the fourth generation of high capacity radio systems delivered to the U.S. Department of Defense spanning a period over five decades.

Alain Cohen, President, Ultra Communications commented:

'We are proud of our growing partnership with the U.S. Army to deliver an information dominance capability that future theatres of operations call for. The Ultra ORION network system has been designed to provide enduring technological overmatch. It can be continuously upgraded to ensure unrivalled network survivability. This will include cutting-edge cognitive features we are developing today.

As the ORION X500 gets fielded to provide next-gen high-capacity backhaul connectivity, we're equally excited to introduce the new ORION X510 to provide mobile and interoperable mid-tier connectivity to the densifying tactical edge.'

About Ultra

Ultra are applications engineers and trusted partners in the design, development and production of the key elements of mission critical, intelligent and highly regulated systems. The Intelligence & Communications business unit of Ultra provides a wide range of Communications, Specialist Radio Frequency, Command & Control and Cyber solutions.