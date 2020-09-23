Ultra Electronics : wins $24M Sonobuoy contract to design and manufacture ER-DIFAR for the U.S. Navy (1)

Ultra secures UK Sonobuoy Test Facility Upgrade contract with QinetiQ

23rd September 2020

Ultra is pleased to announce it has secured a contract from QinetiQ to support them in replacing the entire Sonobuoy Test Facility (STF) system at the British Underwater Test & Evaluation Centre, MOD BUTEC.

This work includes replacing the Software Defined Sonobuoy Receivers (SDSRs), the Command function transmitters as well as a suite of analysis software for the Ground Monitoring Station which provides control, monitoring, recording and analysis capabilities for the Sonobuoy on test.

New capabilities, which include user friendly graphics and the reuse of seabed hardware to replace surface test equipment, will offer a real saving to the customer. Not having to deploy equipment manually from a small boat means the new system will be safer and less time consuming to use.

QinetiQ and Ultra will collaborate to deliver the STF requirements with QinetiQ providing the COTS computer equipment including networking, data storage and installation.

For over 70 years Ultra has supplied world-leading sonobuoys, sonobuoy receivers and sonobuoy command transmitters to navies worldwide for airborne Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW). Sonobuoys are deployed onto the sea surface and used for detection, classification and localisation of submarines. Test and training for UK sonobuoys is undertaken at the STF at MOD BUTEC in North West Scotland.

Ultra is also a world leader in multi-static acoustic processing techniques that increase the probability of detection of submarines and is at the forefront of developing solutions to enable unmanned air vehicles to conduct airborne ASW missions effectively.

Ultra Command & Sonar Systems Managing Director,

Mike Williams said: 'we are pleased to continue our relationship with QinetiQ in the UK, providing complex solutions for test and evaluation of underwater warfare systems and equipment.'



Enquiries:

Ultra Electronics Command & Sonar Systems

Ruppel Joshi

+44 (0) 1628 538 353

Further information about Ultra:

Ultra specialises in providing application-engineered bespoke solutions. We focus on our customers' mission critical and intelligent systems in the defence, security, critical detection & control markets.