Ultra Electronics

ULTRA ELECTRONICS

(ULE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ultra Electronics : wins $24M Sonobuoy contract to design and manufacture ER-DIFAR for the U.S. Navy (1)

09/23/2020 | 06:05am EDT

Ultra secures UK Sonobuoy Test Facility Upgrade contract with QinetiQ

23rd September 2020

Ultra is pleased to announce it has secured a contract from QinetiQ to support them in replacing the entire Sonobuoy Test Facility (STF) system at the British Underwater Test & Evaluation Centre, MOD BUTEC.

This work includes replacing the Software Defined Sonobuoy Receivers (SDSRs), the Command function transmitters as well as a suite of analysis software for the Ground Monitoring Station which provides control, monitoring, recording and analysis capabilities for the Sonobuoy on test.

New capabilities, which include user friendly graphics and the reuse of seabed hardware to replace surface test equipment, will offer a real saving to the customer. Not having to deploy equipment manually from a small boat means the new system will be safer and less time consuming to use.

QinetiQ and Ultra will collaborate to deliver the STF requirements with QinetiQ providing the COTS computer equipment including networking, data storage and installation.

For over 70 years Ultra has supplied world-leading sonobuoys, sonobuoy receivers and sonobuoy command transmitters to navies worldwide for airborne Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW). Sonobuoys are deployed onto the sea surface and used for detection, classification and localisation of submarines. Test and training for UK sonobuoys is undertaken at the STF at MOD BUTEC in North West Scotland.

Ultra is also a world leader in multi-static acoustic processing techniques that increase the probability of detection of submarines and is at the forefront of developing solutions to enable unmanned air vehicles to conduct airborne ASW missions effectively.

Ultra Command & Sonar Systems Managing Director,

Mike Williams said: 'we are pleased to continue our relationship with QinetiQ in the UK, providing complex solutions for test and evaluation of underwater warfare systems and equipment.'

Enquiries:
Ultra Electronics Command & Sonar Systems
Ruppel Joshi
+44 (0) 1628 538 353

Further information about Ultra:
Ultra specialises in providing application-engineered bespoke solutions. We focus on our customers' mission critical and intelligent systems in the defence, security, critical detection & control markets.

Disclaimer

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 10:04:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 864 M 1 099 M 1 099 M
Net income 2020 69,3 M 88,1 M 88,1 M
Net Debt 2020 123 M 156 M 156 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
Yield 2020 2,67%
Capitalization 1 475 M 1 879 M 1 876 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 938
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ULTRA ELECTRONICS
Duration : Period :
Ultra Electronics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ULTRA ELECTRONICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2 326,64 GBX
Last Close Price 2 080,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Charles Conrad Pryce Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Anthony Rice Chairman
Carlos Santiago Chief Operating Officer
Mark Josceline Sclater Chief Financial Officer & Director
Martin Tilston Broadhurst Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ULTRA ELECTRONICS-1.61%1 879
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.25%108 580
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-32.31%90 185
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-3.25%55 482
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-20.92%39 921
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.65%39 077
