Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULE   GB0009123323

ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC

(ULE)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -  02/22 05:30:40 am
3216 GBX   +4.76%
05:16aEuropean defence stocks surge as Germany boosts military spending
RE
02/25INVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 - Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
AQ
02/24European defence stocks rise as Russia invades Ukraine
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European defence stocks surge as Germany boosts military spending

02/28/2022 | 05:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Scholz addresses special German parliament meeting on Ukraine

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - European defence stocks surged in a falling market on Monday after news that Germany will increase its military spending in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that defence spending in Europe's biggest economy will be increased to 2% of gross domestic product, from an estimated 1.53% in 2021, according to NATO statistics.

The country has resisted pressure to increase its military spending in the past, owing to its 20th-century history and despite international pressure to do so. An increase to 2% would match targets set out by NATO in 2006.

Shares in Britain's largest defence company, BAE , and Germany's Rheinmetall both surged to RECORD highs shortly after Monday's open and were last up 14.7% and 29% respectively. Both have large exposure to the weapons and ammunition market.

France's Thales added 12% and Italy's Leonardo gained 13.4%, while shares in German military sensor maker Hensoldt soared by more than 43% in early trade.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index, meanwhile, fell 1.3%.

Other stocks exposed to the defence sector outperformed the wider market. UK science and engineering company QinetiQ, which operates in the defence and security markets, rose 10% while shares in Ultra Electronics were up 3.1%.

Defence stocks have come under pressure in recent years in the face of increased investor focus on ESG issues, though the crisis in Ukraine could lead to a rethink.

"Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has fundamentally changed the landscape for the European Defence Sector (EDS)," J.P Morgan analyst David Perry said in a note on Monday.

"Second, with regard to the sector’s ESG credentials, more investors may accept that 'defence' is needed to preserve peace and democracy, driving a re-rating of EDS," he added. (Reporting by Lucy Raitano and Julien Ponthus Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 14.36% 746.8 Delayed Quote.18.77%
HENSOLDT AG 47.97% 21.9 Delayed Quote.18.21%
LEONARDO S.P.A. 15.02% 7.994 Delayed Quote.10.32%
QINETIQ GROUP PLC 9.35% 287.6 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
RHEINMETALL AG 31.20% 140.8 Delayed Quote.28.88%
THALES 13.56% 104.6 Real-time Quote.22.97%
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC 4.75% 3215.80625 Delayed Quote.-3.46%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 19.34% 100.1175 Delayed Quote.11.49%
All news about ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC
05:16aEuropean defence stocks surge as Germany boosts military spending
RE
02/25INVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 - Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
AQ
02/24European defence stocks rise as Russia invades Ukraine
RE
02/09INVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 - Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
AQ
02/09ULTRA ELECTRONICS : Hawk™ IFF Deploys Successfully in Unmanned Aircraft Systems Exer..
PU
02/01ULTRA ELECTRONICS : Disposal of five safety critical legacy niche product lines
PU
02/01Ontic Engineering and Manufacturing, Inc. entered into an asset purchase agreement to a..
CI
01/27INVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 - Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
AQ
01/26ULTRA ELECTRONICS : The Women in Defence Charter Announces Ultra as Newest Signatory
PU
01/24INVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 - Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 874 M 1 172 M 1 172 M
Net income 2021 79,1 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2021 46,2 M 62,0 M 62,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,7x
Yield 2021 1,95%
Capitalization 2 189 M 2 936 M 2 936 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 253
Free-Float -
Chart ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3 070,00 GBX
Average target price 3 058,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target -0,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Charles Conrad Pryce Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Josceline Sclater Chief Financial Officer & Director
William Anthony Rice Chairman
Andrew Puryear Chief Technology Officer
Carlos Santiago Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC-3.46%2 936
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION14.01%145 721
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION15.22%111 515
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION5.84%63 950
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION9.36%63 188
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.51%45 821