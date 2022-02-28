European defence stocks surge as Germany boosts military spending

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - European defence stocks surged in
a falling market on Monday after news that Germany will increase
its military spending in response to Russia's invasion of
Ukraine.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that defence
spending in Europe's biggest economy will be increased to 2% of
gross domestic product, from an estimated 1.53% in 2021,
according to NATO statistics.
The country has resisted pressure to increase its military
spending in the past, owing to its 20th-century history and
despite international pressure to do so. An increase to 2% would
match targets set out by NATO in 2006.
Shares in Britain's largest defence company, BAE
, and Germany's Rheinmetall both surged to
RECORD highs shortly after Monday's open and were last up 14.7%
and 29% respectively. Both have large exposure to the weapons
and ammunition market.
France's Thales added 12% and Italy's Leonardo
gained 13.4%, while shares in German military sensor
maker Hensoldt soared by more than 43% in early trade.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index, meanwhile, fell
1.3%.
Other stocks exposed to the defence sector outperformed the
wider market. UK science and engineering company QinetiQ,
which operates in the defence and security markets, rose 10%
while shares in Ultra Electronics were up 3.1%.
Defence stocks have come under pressure in recent years in
the face of increased investor focus on ESG issues, though the
crisis in Ukraine could lead to a rethink.
"Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has fundamentally changed the
landscape for the European Defence Sector (EDS)," J.P Morgan
analyst David Perry said in a note on Monday.
"Second, with regard to the sector’s ESG credentials, more
investors may accept that 'defence' is needed to preserve peace
and democracy, driving a re-rating of EDS," he added.
(Reporting by Lucy Raitano and Julien Ponthus
Editing by David Goodman
)