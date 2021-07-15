Log in
    ULE   GB0009123323

ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC

(ULE)
Form 8.3 - Maitland Institutional Services Limited : Ultra Electronics Holdings plc

07/15/2021 | 10:16am EDT
Maitland Institutional Services Limited (MISL) 
Form 8.3 - Maitland Institutional Services Limited: Ultra Electronics Holdings plc 
15-Jul-2021 / 15:15 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FORM 8.3 
 
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY 
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
(a) Full name of discloser:                                          Chelverton Asset Management 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, 
if different from 1(a):                                              Aggregated interests of both MI Chelverton UK 
                                                                     Equity Income Fund and MI Chelverton UK Growth 
 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a  Fund 
trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities 
this form relates:                                                   Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ISIN: 
                                                                     GB00009123323) 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree,     N/a 
state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: 
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 
                                                                     Opening position 
 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable 
date prior to the disclosure 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser       NO 
making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? 
                                                                     If YES, specify which: 
 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) 

Class of relevant security: 
                                                                                   Ordinary 5p 
 
 
                                                                                   Interests      Short positions 
 
                                                                                   Number  %      Number       % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                                   865,300 1.2147 N/a 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 
                                                                                   N/a            N/a 
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: N/a            N/a 
 
                                                                                   865,300 1.2147 N/a 
 TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options) 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:  N/a 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: N/a

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales 

                           Purchase/sale 
Class of relevant security               Number of securities Price per unit 
 
 
N/a

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions 

                  Product       Nature of dealing 
Class of relevant description                                                            Number of reference  Price per 
security                        e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/  securities           unit 
                  e.g. CFD      reducing a long/short position 
 
N/a

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

                                                                                   Type 
Class of      Product          Writing,            Number of securities Exercise                       Option money 
relevant      description e.g. purchasing,         to which option      price per  e.g.         Expiry paid/ received 
security      call option      selling, varying    relates              unit       American,    date   per unit 
                               etc.                                                European 
                                                                                   etc. 
N/a

(ii) Exercise 

Class of relevant         Product description Exercising/ exercised 
security                                      against                      Number of securities Exercise price per unit 
                          e.g. call option 
 
N/a

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) 

                           Nature of dealing 
Class of relevant security                               Details Price per unit (if applicable) 
                           e.g. subscription, conversion 
 
N/a

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the 
disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
 
N/a

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure 
and any other person relating to: 
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or 
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is 
referenced: 
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" 
 
None

(c) Attachments 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?  NO 
Date of disclosure: 15 July 2021 
Contact name:       Maitland Administration Services Limited 
Telephone number*:  01245 398950

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code:  RET - Ultra Electronics Holdings plc 
TIDM:           MISL 
LEI Code:       549300P2JF82DYWEXW33 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:   117733 
EQS News ID:    1219389 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219389&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2021 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)

