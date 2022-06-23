Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULE   GB0009123323

ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC

(ULE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-23 am EDT
3070.00 GBX   -0.71%
01:12pUK moves forward on approving defence firm Ultra's purchase
RE
12:44pUK may greenlight U.S. PE firm Advent's purchase of defence firm Ultra
RE
12:15pUK Says Consultation Launched On Proposed Acquisition Of Ultra Electronics By Cobham
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK moves forward on approving defence firm Ultra's purchase

06/23/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 23 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday moved forward on approving the acquisition of London-listed defence firm Ultra Electronics by rival Cobham, owned by U.S. private equity firm Advent, after having raised security concerns over the planned transaction.

The UK government has started a consultation process over the 2.57-billion-pound ($3.14 billion) deal, following advice from the Ministry of Defence, and said the Business Secretary "is minded to accept undertakings offered by Cobham" to address the concerns.

"Today's announcement is a positive step for investment in Ultra," Cobham Chairman Shonnel Malani said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Britain had launched a probe into the deal in August last year on possible national security risks, even as Cobham committed to allaying any potential concerns.

Ultra Electronics' clients include the British and the U.S. governments.

The UK government added in its statement that no decision would be taken by the Business Secretary until the conclusion of the consultation, which is until midnight of July 3, and until after considering representations.

Ultra Electronics did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. ($1 = 0.8177 pounds) (Reporting by Shanima A and Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC
01:12pUK moves forward on approving defence firm Ultra's purchase
RE
12:44pUK may greenlight U.S. PE firm Advent's purchase of defence firm Ultra
RE
12:15pUK Says Consultation Launched On Proposed Acquisition Of Ultra Electronics By Cobham
RE
11:06aULTRA ELECTRONICS : Launches Rapid Application of Information (RAIN) Solution
PU
06/22INVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 - Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
AQ
06/20DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC - Ordinary Shar..
AQ
06/08ULTRA ELECTRONICS : 2022 AGM Questions and answers
PU
06/07INVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 - Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
AQ
06/02DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC - Ordinary Shar..
AQ
05/23INVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 - Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 898 M 1 101 M 1 101 M
Net income 2022 90,0 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2022 8,00 M 9,81 M 9,81 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 2,03%
Capitalization 2 218 M 2 720 M 2 720 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 4 531
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3 092,00 GBX
Average target price 3 270,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Charles Conrad Pryce Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Josceline Sclater Chief Financial Officer & Director
William Anthony Rice Chairman
Andrew Puryear Chief Technology Officer
Carlos Santiago Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC-2.77%2 729
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION7.97%137 272
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION17.88%110 732
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.82%71 288
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION3.88%59 872
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.69%44 292