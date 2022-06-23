UK moves forward on approving defence firm Ultra's purchase

June 23 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday moved forward on
approving the acquisition of London-listed defence firm Ultra
Electronics by rival Cobham, owned by U.S. private
equity firm Advent, after having raised security concerns over
the planned transaction.
The UK government has started a consultation process over
the 2.57-billion-pound ($3.14 billion) deal, following advice
from the Ministry of Defence, and said the Business Secretary
"is minded to accept undertakings offered by Cobham" to address
the concerns.
"Today's announcement is a positive step for investment in
Ultra," Cobham Chairman Shonnel Malani said in an emailed
statement to Reuters.
Britain had launched a probe into the deal in August last
year on possible national security risks, even as Cobham
committed to allaying any potential concerns.
Ultra Electronics' clients include the British and the U.S.
governments.
The UK government added in its statement that no decision
would be taken by the Business Secretary until the conclusion of
the consultation, which is until midnight of July 3, and until
after considering representations.
Ultra Electronics did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
($1 = 0.8177 pounds)
(Reporting by Shanima A and Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)