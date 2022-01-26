Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULE   GB0009123323

ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC

(ULE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ultra Electronics : The Women in Defence Charter Announces Ultra as Newest Signatory

01/26/2022 | 05:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Women in Defence Charter (WiDC) welcomes their newest signatory, Ultra, in supporting gender balance in the Defence industry. Ultra joins the Charter's growing list of signatories and supporting organisations from across the defence industry, from prime manufacturers, SMEs and trade associations.

By signing the Charter, Ultra pledges to be the very best at driving inclusion and diversity within their organisation and to provide opportunities for women to succeed at all levels. Ultra has also committed to supporting the progression of women and publishing progress annually against their internal targets. The Charter was signed by Steve Izquierdo, Chief HR Officer and Executive Team member at Ultra.

Signing the Women in Defence Charter aligns with Ultra's long-term Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) strategy, which focusses on promoting the fair treatment of everyone within Ultra and our stakeholders. Ultra believes diversity is key to success and so in 2021 created a Uniquely Ultra Employee Resource and Networking Group, which helps shape priorities, raise issues, and share best practice for Ultra. Uniquely Ultra reports directly to Ultra's Executive Team through the Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. As a result, Ultra is making a significant commitment to supporting gender balance in the defence industry and transparently reports its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion index scores for 2020 and 2021 and showcases its targets for 2022-2024.

Mark Ealing, VP of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Ultra said:

"It's been proven that more diverse and inclusive companies are more successful businesses. One of Ultra's key areas of focus is to 'succeed through all types of diversity' this includes gender balance but also much more.

"We are very proud of the progress we've made so far in improving all areas of Diversity Equity and Inclusion. Joining the Women in Defence Charter is another great step in supporting underrepresented groups in the defence industry and accelerating our support and development of women in Ultra."

Sophie Thomas, Industry Co-Chair of the Women in Defence Charter and Service Delivery Director at AQUILA, said:

"Ultra is a very welcome signatory to the Women in Defence Charter. Their pledge to supporting our 30 per cent female representation at all levels across the defence sector by 2030 is crucial as we look to progress gender balance in the defence industry.

"All at the Women in Defence Charter look forward to working alongside Ultra to drive Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the defence sector and create more opportunities for women to succeed at all levels, creating long lasting change."

ENDS.

About the Women in Defence Charter

The Charter was launched in 2019 and its purpose is to bring gender balance across the defence sector by bringing together organisations across the UK who are committed to building a more gender balanced environment.

We aspire to see women represented and succeeding at all levels across the defence enterprise because a balanced workforce is good for government and for good for business, good for customers and consumers, for profitability and workplace culture, and for showing everyone matters in building stronger and more peaceful communities.

For more information about the Women in Defence Charter, its signatories, and its initiatives, please visit the website, or follow it on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Ultra

Ultra provides application-engineered solutions in the key elements of mission critical and intelligent systems. Through innovative problem solving, using sustainable capabilities and evolving technologies, we deliver outstanding solutions to our customers' most complex problems in defence, security, critical detection and control environments. For more information, visit www.ultra.group.

Women in Defence Charter Media Contact

Joscelyn Turner

T: 0207 091 4531

E: Joscelyn.turner@adsgroup.org.uk

Ultra Media Contact

Gabriella Colley

T: 07891206239

E: gabby.colley@ultra.group

Disclaimer

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 10:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC
05:06aULTRA ELECTRONICS : The Women in Defence Charter Announces Ultra as Newest Signatory
PU
01/24INVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 - Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
AQ
01/18ULTRA ELECTRONICS : Launches New Portable SATCOM Terminal Certified for the Inmarsat Globa..
PU
01/12Ultra Electronics Partners With Mahindra to Win $82 Million Indian Navy Contract
MT
01/12Ultra Electronics Holdings plc and Mahindra Defence Systems Limited Win Contract in Ind..
CI
01/10INVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 - Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
AQ
01/06Avon Protection Names Successor to Retiring CFO
MT
2021INVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 - Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
AQ
2021INVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 - Amendment Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC 21.12.2021
AQ
2021ULTRA ELECTRONICS : A season of goodwill
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 874 M 1 180 M 1 180 M
Net income 2021 79,1 M 107 M 107 M
Net Debt 2021 46,2 M 62,4 M 62,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 2 134 M 2 878 M 2 881 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 4 253
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 992,00 GBX
Average target price 3 116,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Charles Conrad Pryce Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Josceline Sclater Chief Financial Officer & Director
William Anthony Rice Chairman
Andrew Puryear Chief Technology Officer
Carlos Santiago Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC-5.91%2 878
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.94%135 391
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.94%105 437
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION4.16%63 919
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-1.20%57 408
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.26%44 043