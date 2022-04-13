Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Ultra Electronics Holdings plc
  News
  Summary
    ULE   GB0009123323

ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC

(ULE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/13 08:32:39 am EDT
3317.00 GBX   +0.21%
08:16aULTRA ELECTRONICS : and Sparton DLS, LLC Joint Venture (ERAPSCO) Awarded $11.6M for U.S. Navy Production Contract of new advanced Sonobuoys
PU
04/01INVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 - Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
AQ
03/29ULTRA ELECTRONICS : releases 2021 Sustainability, DEI and Gender Pay Gap reports
PU
Summary 
Summary

Ultra Electronics : and Sparton DLS, LLC Joint Venture (ERAPSCO) Awarded $11.6M for U.S. Navy Production Contract of new advanced Sonobuoys

04/13/2022 | 08:16am EDT
Columbia City, Ind / DeLeon Springs, FL - Ultra ElectronicsHoldings plc (ULE) and Sparton DLS, LLC announce the award of a contract valued at $11.6 million to their ERAPSCO joint venture, against the $222 million competitive Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) production contract for the manufacture of next-generation sonobuoys for the United States Navy. The new buoy type, the AN/SSQ-125A (Q-125A) which was recently officially qualified, was developed by ERAPSCO after 24 months of effort. The Q-125A will provide advanced active sonar capabilities to the U.S. Navy fleet of anti-submarine warfare (ASW) aircraft and will further the U.S. Navy's ability to counter stealthy modern submarines from our foreign adversaries.

ERAPSCO will award production subcontracts in the amount of $3.6 million and $8 million to Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton. Production operations will take place at Ultra Electronics USSI's Columbia City, IN facility and Sparton's DeLeon Springs, FL facility, and are expected to be completed by November 2023.

Eric Webster, President of Ultra Sonobuoy Systems:"This is an important milestone in creating advanced capability for the U.S. Navy, and I am pleased our team continues to lead the industry into the next generation with proven expertise in transducer development and acoustic signal processing. This ability to deliver cutting edge ASW technology is essential to U.S. Navy anti-submarine warfare efforts."

Tracy Howard, Chief Executive Officer of Sparton DLS, commented:

"As a proud member of the ASW community in uniform and business for over 35 years, I am pleased that we are able to provide the highest quality sonobuoy engineering and production to the US Navy and our allies throughout the world. Our Sparton team is filled with pride and patriotism as we are able to directly support our warfighters."

Enquiries:

Ultra Sonobuoy Systems
 Lane Hudson

VP of Business Development

+1 (260) 229-9512

lane.hudson@ultra-ussi.com

Sparton DLS, LLC

James Wyatt
VP of Business Development

(386) 740-5342

James.wyatt@sparton.com

About Ultra

Ultra provides application-engineered solutions in the key elements of mission critical and intelligent systems. Through innovative problem solving, using sustainable capabilities, and evolving technologies, we deliver outstanding solutions to our customers' most complex problems in defense, security, critical detection, and control environments.

www.ultra.group

About Sparton

Sparton is a world leader in the design, development, testing and production of complex maritime electronic systems, including sonobuoys in support of Anti-Submarine Warfare, submarine deployed products supporting Undersea Warfare, and depth-rated encapsulated systems to support Subsea and Seabed Warfare. Sparton's advanced technology expertise is focused on rapid development of custom solutions for use in harsh, maritime environments deployed from a range of undersea, surface and air platforms.

Disclaimer

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 12:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 874 M 1 140 M 1 140 M
Net income 2021 79,1 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2021 46,2 M 60,3 M 60,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
Yield 2021 1,81%
Capitalization 2 361 M 3 078 M 3 078 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,75x
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 4 531
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3 310,00 GBX
Average target price 3 250,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -1,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Charles Conrad Pryce Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Josceline Sclater Chief Financial Officer & Director
William Anthony Rice Chairman
Andrew Puryear Chief Technology Officer
Carlos Santiago Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC4.09%3 078
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.22%152 163
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION31.55%127 326
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.39%72 134
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION16.96%67 685
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.62%49 655