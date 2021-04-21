Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Ultra Electronics Holdings plc
  News
  7. Summary
    ULE   GB0009123323

ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC

(ULE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Ultra Electronics : Receives a $28.6M task order award for full funding of the U.S. Navy Amphibious Tactical Communications System (ATCS) development effort

04/21/2021 | 12:10pm EDT
  • ~$145M IDIQ contract was awarded to Ultra in July 2020 for the development and production of the U.S. Navy Amphibious Tactical Communications System (ATCS)
  • Ultra will provide solutions to the U.S. Navy for ship-to-shore and ship-to-ship communications

Ultra is pleased to announce that the U.S. Navy, as part of the ten-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) ATCS contract awarded in July 2020, has issued a task order award of $28.6M to Ultra to fully fund the completion of the development phase of ATCS. Ultra is delivering a full duplex communications solution to support secure ship-to-shore and ship-to-ship C2 data and video communications between expeditionary strike groups (ESG) afloat and Marine Corps units ashore (using TRC-238 provided by Ultra Communications via U.S. Army TRILOS Program of Record). ATCS will provide state-of-the-art, long-range wireless communications capability between the Navy's L-Class (Landing Craft) Ships and Marine Corps MRC-142D shore systems operated by the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF).

Adoption of ORION by the U.S. Navy ensures interoperability with deployed communications assets already in use across the Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Special Forces, and widens Ultra Communications' tactical communications footprint in the U.S.

Brian Karney, Director of Program Management, Ultra Communications commented: 'Ultra is extremely proud to support the U.S. Navy's ATCS. This award demonstrates the U.S. Navy's confidence in Ultra to deliver a technologically advanced communication and networking solution to meet its unique environmental and performance requirements. Everyone at Ultra is committed to the success of ATCS to ensure communication systems' interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army using latest generation Ultra tactical networking technologies.'

Enquiries:

Ultra Intelligence & Communications
William Neale
514-210-0185
William.neale@ultra-tcs.com

About Ultra
Ultra provides application-engineered solutions in the key elements of mission critical and intelligent systems. Through innovative problem solving, using sustainable capabilities and evolving technologies, we deliver outstanding solutions to our customers' most complex problems in defense, security, critical detection and control environments.

The Intelligence & Communications Strategic Business Unit of Ultra provides a wide range of Communications, Specialist Radio Frequency, Command & Control and Cyber solutions.

Disclaimer

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 16:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
