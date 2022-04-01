Ultra Lithium : MDA 04/01/2022 | 10:54pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ULTRA LITHIUM INC. (the "Company") (Formerly Ultra Resources Inc.) MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 ULTRA LITHIUM INC. (Formerly Ultra Resources Inc.) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended January 31, 2022 Ultra Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Ultra Resources"; formerly Ultra Resources Inc.) was incorporated on November 27, 2004 under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. On January 21, 2022, the Company changes its name to Ultra Lithium Inc. The Company's common shares are listed for trading on Tier 2 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol "ULT". This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") reports on the operating results and financial condition of the Company for the period ended January 31, 2022 and is prepared as of April 1, 2022. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended January 31, 2022 and the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2021 and the notes thereto which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All dollar amounts referred to in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars except where indicated otherwise. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information This document may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, the Company and its operations, its planned exploration activities, the adequacy of its financial resources and statements with respect to the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the realization of mineral reserve estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, success of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims and limitations on insurance coverage. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. In this document, certain forward-looking statements are identified by words including "may", "future", "expected", "intends" and "estimates". By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of resources; possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; as well as those factors detailed from time to time in the Company's interim and annual consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR atwww.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to 2 ULTRA LITHIUM INC. (Formerly Ultra Resources Inc.) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended January 31, 2022 differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared coronavirus COVID-19 a global pandemic. This contagious disease outbreak, which has continued to spread, and any related adverse public health developments, has adversely affected workforces, economies, and financial markets globally, potentially leading to an economic downturn. The future impact on the Company's ability to carry out its business operations is not currently determinable but management continues to monitor the situation. Description of Business Ultra Lithium Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. As at January 31, 2022, the Company has interests in the following lithium and gold exploration properties: (a) Georgia Lake Property, Ontario The Company has certain claims staked in the Thunder Bay Mining Division, in Ontario, Canada. The property contains several lithium bearing pegmatites which were subjected to exploration work between 2016 and 2018. The 2016 exploration work included prospecting, sampling and geological mapping. The results of 21 surface grab samples not only confirmed the presence of up to 2.73 % lithium oxide (Li2O) but also have shown anomalous values of niobium, tantalum, beryllium and rubidium. Similarly, 2017 exploration work included channel sampling and short drill holes indicating 1.15 % lithium oxide (Li2O) over 3 metres. The 2018 work included trenching and channel sampling on Lucky Lake pegmatites. The Company carried out sampling work on these claims in 2019. During the period ended January 31, 2022, the Company incurred exploration costs totalling $881 on the Georgia Lake Property. (b) Forgan Lake, Ontario On September 4, 2018, the Company entered into a purchase agreement with International Lithium Corp. ("ILC") to acquire a 100% interest in the Forgan Lake Lithium property, located close to Georgia Lake property, for a consideration of $200,000 ($191,000 as per the amendment agreement dated October 17, 2019) in cash and shares over the period of two years: $25,000 in cash (paid) and $25,000 in shares on signing (issued), $37,500 in cash and $37,500 in shares on the first anniversary ($66,000 in cash paid on the first anniversary as per the amendment agreement dated October 17, 2019), and $37,500 in cash (paid) and $37,500 in shares (493,968 shares issued) on the second anniversary of the agreement date. The property is located in the Thunder Bay Mining District in North-western Ontario, Canada, and is subject to 1.5% NSR with an option for the Company to purchase 1% NSR for $1,000,000. As of October 31, 2021, the Company has paid $191,000 ($128,500 cash and issued 634,700 shares with value of $62,500) as the purchase consideration. The Company carried out trenching and channel sampling on Forgan Lake property in 2019. 3 ULTRA LITHIUM INC. (Formerly Ultra Resources Inc.) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended January 31, 2022 During the period ended January 31, 2022, the Company incurred exploration costs totalling $218,862 on the Forgan Lake Property. (c) Antofagasta, Argentina On June 28, 2019, the Company entered into a revised option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in one of the three lithium brine properties (Laguna Verde) located in the Antofagasta region, Province of Catamarca in Argentina. Under the terms of agreement, the Company will pay $500,000 USD in five equal bi-annual payments to acquire a 100% rights to the property. The property is subject to a 2.5 % royalty. As of the date of MD&A, the Company has paid $350,000 USD in instalments as per the terms of option agreement. During 2017 and 2018, the Company carried out surface brine sampling, ground geophysical surveys and evaporation test work on these licenses, especially on Laguna Verde salar area. In 2019, the Company carried out brine evaporation tests on this property. During the period ended January 31, 2022, the Company incurred exploration costs totalling $1,016,841 on the Antofagasta Property. (d) La Rioja, Argentina The company has staked 7 exploration licenses (ULTRA I to VII) covering 62,132 hectares land in La Rioja Province, Argentina. In June 2019, the Company signed an agreement with a local vendor to acquire thirteen gold mining licenses in Chepes Area, La Rioja Province, Argentina (the "Chepes licences"). The Chepes licences are located on past producing historical gold mines, which are considered favourable for exploration of gold and copper. Historically quartz veins were mined for gold and copper in this area from 1880 to 1914. Under the agreement, the thirteen gold mining licenses covering 508 hectares were acquired by making cash payments of US $2,000 per license. The Company will pay the vendor 10% of the profit from any future production from the Chepes licences. Ultra Resources also agreed to pay the vendor 5% of the profit from any future production from its ULTRA claims which are in the vicinity of the newly acquired Chepes licences. In 2020, the Company carried out metallurgical testwork on the bulk samples collected from the La Rioja properties. The results indicated up to 94.34% gold recoveries from head grade sample of 13.41 g/ton gold. The mineralogy testwork on samples indicated 79.38% free gold. During the period ended January 31, 2022, the Company incurred exploration costs totalling $35,355 on the La Rioja Property.

(e) Archivarca, Argentina The Company holds certain claims staked in Archivarca North, Argentina. 4 ULTRA LITHIUM INC. (Formerly Ultra Resources Inc.) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended January 31, 2022 Risk Factors The Company is in the business of acquiring, exploring and, if warranted, developing and exploiting natural resource properties. Due to the nature of the Company's business and the present stage of exploration of its resource properties (which are primarily early stage exploration properties with no known resources or reserves that have not been explored by modern methods), the following risk factors, among others, will apply: Mining Industry is Intensely Competitive: The Company's business will be the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. The mining industry is intensely competitive and the Company will compete with other companies that have far greater resources. Resource Exploration and Development is Generally a Speculative Business: Resource exploration and development is a speculative business and involves a high degree of risk, including, among other things, unprofitable efforts resulting not only from the failure to discover mineral deposits but from finding mineral deposits which, though present, are insufficient in size to return a profit from production. The marketability of natural resources that may be acquired or discovered by the Company will be affected by numerous factors beyond the control of the Company. These factors include market fluctuations, the proximity and capacity of natural resource markets, government regulations, including regulations relating to prices, taxes, royalties, land use, importing and exporting of minerals and environmental protection. The exact effect of these factors cannot be accurately predicted, but the combination of these factors may result in the Company not receiving an adequate return on invested capital. The great majority of exploration projects do not result in the discovery of commercially mineable deposits of ore. Fluctuation of Metal Prices: Even if commercial quantities of mineral deposits are discovered by the Company, there is no guarantee that a profitable market will exist for the sale of the metals produced. Factors beyond the control of the Company may affect the marketability of any substances discovered. The prices of various metals have experienced significant movement over short periods of time, and are affected by numerous factors beyond the control of the Company, including international economic and political trends, expectations of inflation, currency exchange fluctuations, interest rates and global or regional consumption patterns, speculative activities and increased production due to improved mining and production methods. The supply of and demand for metals are affected by various factors, including political events, economic conditions and production costs in major producing regions. There can be no assurance that the price of any mineral deposit will be such that any of its resource properties could be mined at a profit. Permits and Licenses: The operations of the Company will require licenses and permits from various governmental authorities. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to obtain all necessary licenses and permits that may be required to carry out exploration, development and mining operations at its projects. No Assurance of Profitability: The Company has no history of earnings and, due to the nature of its proposed business, there can be no assurance that the Company will ever be profitable. The Company has not paid dividends on its shares since incorporation and does not anticipate doing so in the foreseeable future. The only present source of funds available to the Company is from the sale of its common shares or, possibly, the sale or optioning of a portion of its interest in its resource properties. Even if the results of exploration are encouraging, the Company may not have sufficient funds to conduct the further exploration that may be necessary to determine whether or not a commercially mineable deposit exists. While the Company may 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Ultra Resources Inc. published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 02:53:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about ULTRA LITHIUM INC. 04/01 ULTRA LITHIUM : Mda PU 03/04 ULTRA LITHIUM : Audited Annual Financial Reports PU 03/04 ULTRA LITHIUM : Annual MDA PU 03/04 Ultra Lithium Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended October 31, 2021 CI 03/04 Ultra Lithium Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt CI 02/09 Ultra Lithium Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Zangge Mining of China to Deve.. MT 02/09 Ultra Lithium Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Zangge Mining of China AQ 01/21 Ultra Resources Inc. will Change its Name to Ultra Lithium Inc CI 01/20 Ultra Resources Inc. Name Change to Ultra Lithium Inc. AQ 01/19 Ultra Resources Changing its Name to Ultra Lithium MT