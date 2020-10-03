Log in
01:31p
PR
05/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

10/03/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation.  The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice.  An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.  If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can Click Here  or any of the links below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Company Name

Stock Ticker

Join

Class Period
Start

Class Period
End

Lead Plaintiff
Deadline

HDFC Bank Limited

(NYSE: HDB)

Click Here 

31/07/2019

10/07/2020

02/11/2020

Portland General Electric Company

(NYSE: POR)

Click Here 

24/04/2020

24/08/2020

02/11/2020

Ultra Petroleum Corp.

(OTCMKTS: UPLCQ)

Click Here 

13/04/2017

08/08/2019

02/11/2020

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

(NASDAQ: LX)

Click Here 

30/04/2019

24/08/2020

09/11/2020

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

(NYSE: GOL )

Click Here 

14/03/2019

22/07/2020

10/11/2020

Fluidigm Corporation 

(NASDAQ: FLDM)

Click Here 

07/02/2019

05/11/2019

20/11/2020

NextCure, Inc.

(NASDAQ: NXTC)

Click Here 

05/11/2019

14/07/2020

20/11/2020

Wrap Technologies, Inc.

(NASDAQ:  WRTC)

Click Here 

31/07/2020

23/09/2020

23/11/2020

Golar LNG Limited

(NASDAQ: GLNG)

Click Here 

30/04/2020

24/09/2020

23/11/2020

Garrett Motion Inc. 

(NYSE: GTX)

Click Here 

01/10/2018

18/09/2020

24/11/2020

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lead-plaintiff-deadline-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301145183.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
