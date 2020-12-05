Log in
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.    RARE

ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC.

(RARE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical : 2020 Fast Global Summit Translational Research Symposium Presentation

12/05/2020 | 02:03pm EST
Clinical Trial Update on GTX-102

Science, Clinical Data and Next Steps

Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer and President

Presenter Financial Disclosure

  • Emil Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D.
    • Employee of Ultragenyx with partnership agreement with GeneTx
    • Stock ownership in Ultragenyx

Disclaimer

  • GTX-102is an investigational drug and is not approved by any regulatory authority
  • The data presented here are interim data and do not provide definitive conclusions on efficacy or safety
  • Substantially more work is required to prove whether or not GTX-102 is safe and effective

GTX-102 to Knockdown UBE3A-AS Transcripts and Increase Expression of Paternal UBE3A in Angelman Syndrome Patients

  • Science behind GTX-102: targeting region and strategy
  • Overview of GTX-102 Clinical Trial
  • Additional insights from nonclinical studies
  • Evaluation of results and management
  • Next Steps in GTX-102 development

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. published this content on 05 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2020 19:02:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 247 M - -
Net income 2020 -240 M - -
Net cash 2020 663 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -33,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 503 M 8 503 M -
EV / Sales 2020 31,7x
EV / Sales 2021 24,4x
Nbr of Employees 740
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 105,65 $
Last Close Price 128,53 $
Spread / Highest target -0,41%
Spread / Average Target -17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emil D. Kakkis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel G. Welch Non-Executive Chairman
Mardi C. Dier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dennis Karl Huang Chief Technical Operations Officer & Senior VP
Camille L. Bedrosian Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC.200.94%8 503
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-5.26%77 167
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.28%59 372
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS31.15%51 975
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.68.65%41 218
BIONTECH SE254.19%28 894
