    RARE   US90400D1081

ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC.

(RARE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
54.73 USD   +3.48%
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Investors take a wait-and-see attitude ahead of central bank meetings
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alphabet, Amazon, Chevron, Rio Tinto, Netflix...
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $75 From $101, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Ultragenyx Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

07/20/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
NOVATO, Calif., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases, today reported the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 10,240 shares of common stock of the company and 5,120 restricted stock units of the company’s common stock to one newly hired non-executive officer of the company. The awards were approved by the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors and granted under the Ultragenyx Employment Inducement Plan, with a grant date of July 16, 2022, as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Ultragenyx in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on each anniversary of the grant date, subject to the employee being continuously employed by the company as of such vesting dates. The stock options vest over four years, with 25% of the shares underlying the option vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting with respect to 1/48th of the shares underlying the options on each monthly anniversary thereafter, subject to the employee being continuously employed by the company as of such vesting dates. The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $64.75 per share, equal to the per share closing price of Ultragenyx’s common stock on July 15, 2022.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company's website at: www.ultragenyx.com.

Contact Ultragenyx
Investors & Media
Joshua Higa
(415) 475-6370

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 371 M - -
Net income 2022 -523 M - -
Net cash 2022 632 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 699 M 3 699 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,26x
EV / Sales 2023 6,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 119
Free-Float 95,5%
Managers and Directors
Emil D. Kakkis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mardi C. Dier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel G. Welch Non-Executive Chairman
Dennis Karl Huang Chief Technical Operations Officer & Senior VP
Camille L. Bedrosian Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC.-37.10%3 699
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.45%77 918
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.88%74 067
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-5.67%64 188
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-13.63%43 728
BIONTECH SE-36.10%40 033