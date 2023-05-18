Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RARE   US90400D1081

ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC.

(RARE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-18 pm EDT
50.92 USD   +3.60%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Ultragenyx Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

05/18/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
NOVATO, Calif., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases, today reported the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 810 shares of common stock of the company and 31,690 restricted stock units of the company’s common stock to 23 newly hired non-executive officers of the company. The awards were approved by the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors and granted under the Ultragenyx Employment Inducement Plan, with a grant date of May 16, 2023, as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Ultragenyx in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on each anniversary of the grant date, subject to the employee being continuously employed by the company as of such vesting dates. The stock options vest over four years, with 25% of the shares underlying the option vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting with respect to 1/48th of the shares underlying the options on each monthly anniversary thereafter, subject to the employee being continuously employed by the company as of such vesting dates. The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $46.69 per share, equal to the per share closing price of Ultragenyx’s common stock on May 16, 2023.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company's website at: www.ultragenyx.com.

Contact Ultragenyx
Investors & Media
Joshua Higa
(415) 475-6370


Analyst Recommendations on ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 436 M - -
Net income 2023 -592 M - -
Net cash 2023 416 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,94x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 480 M 3 480 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,02x
EV / Sales 2024 5,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 311
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 49,15 $
Average target price 90,75 $
Spread / Average Target 84,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emil D. Kakkis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel G. Welch Non-Executive Chairman
Dennis Karl Huang Chief Technical Operations Officer & Senior VP
Eric Crombez Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Samuel C. Wadsworth Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC.6.09%3 480
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED18.15%87 877
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.2.88%80 293
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-17.51%28 404
GENMAB A/S-4.05%26 758
BIONTECH SE-30.00%25 340
