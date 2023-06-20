Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RARE   US90400D1081

ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC.

(RARE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-20 pm EDT
50.13 USD   +3.83%
05:01pUltragenyx Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
06/15Cyclin-dependent Kinase-like 5 Deficiency Disorder Pipeline, Clinical Trials, and Key Companies|Companies - UCB S.A, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Amicus Therapeutics, Ovid Therapeutics, REGENXBIO
AQ
06/12Transcript : Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-12-2023 03:20 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ultragenyx Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

06/20/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOVATO, Calif., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases, today reported the grant of 20,405 restricted stock units of the company’s common stock to 16 newly hired non-executive officers of the company. The awards were approved by the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors and granted under the Ultragenyx Employment Inducement Plan, with a grant date of June 16, 2023, as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Ultragenyx in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on each anniversary of the grant date, subject to the employee being continuously employed by the company as of such vesting dates.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company's website at: www.ultragenyx.com.

Contact Ultragenyx
Investors & Media
Joshua Higa
(415) 475-6370


All news about ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC.
05:01pUltragenyx Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
06/15Cyclin-dependent Kinase-like 5 Deficiency Disorder Pipeline, Clinical Trials, and Key C..
AQ
06/12Transcript : Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th An..
CI
06/07Ultragenyx to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
GL
06/06Citigroup Adjusts Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Target to $133 From $130, Maintains B..
MT
06/06Ultragenyx, Mereo BioPharma Report Positive Pediatric Data From Setrusumab's Phase 2/3 ..
MT
06/06Evercore ISI Upgrades Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to Outperform From In Line, Raises Pric..
MT
06/06Wedbush Raises Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Price Target to $51 From $48, Keeps Neutral ..
MT
06/05Transcript : Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. - Special Call
CI
06/05Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Stateme..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 437 M - -
Net income 2023 -598 M - -
Net cash 2023 399 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,86x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 419 M 3 419 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,90x
EV / Sales 2024 5,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 311
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 48,28 $
Average target price 92,25 $
Spread / Average Target 91,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emil D. Kakkis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel G. Welch Non-Executive Chairman
Dennis Karl Huang Chief Technical Operations Officer & Senior VP
Eric Crombez Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Samuel C. Wadsworth Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC.4.21%3 419
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED20.47%89 600
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.8.53%83 873
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-14.88%28 674
BIONTECH SE-25.10%27 123
GENMAB A/S-10.17%25 290
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer