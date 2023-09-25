By Stephen Nakrosis

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical said Evkeeza was approved by Health Canada to help treat certain patients with high cholesterol.

Evkeeza was discovered and developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which solely commercializes the product in the U.S., Ultragenyx said, adding it is responsible for commercialization efforts in countries outside of the U.S.

Evkeeza, or evinacumab, was approved as an adjunct to diet and other therapies to treat adult and pediatric patients five and older who suffer from homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

The U.S. National Institutes of Health said the rare life-threatening condition can cause "elevated circulating levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and accelerated, premature atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease."

The treatment will be commercially available in Canada as of Nov. 25, the company said.

