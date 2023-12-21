By Ben Glickman

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical agreed to pay $6 million to resolve allegations by the Justice Department related to false Medicare and Medicaid claims.

The DOJ said Thursday the allegations related to Ultragenyx paying for free genetic tests for patients, as well as buying test results to induce prescriptions of its drug Crysvita, a treatment for X-linked hypophosphatemia, or XLH.

Insurers may require a genetic test indicating XLH before prescribing Crysvita, and the DOJ said Ultragenyx paid a genetic testing laboratory to conduct testing on patients for free and provide results to health-care providers.

DOJ argued Ultragenyx caused the submission of false claims to Medicare and Medicaid by paying for these tests as a form of kickback.

DOJ alleged Ultragenyx also paid the laboratory to provide test results to the company, which were then used for marketing Crysvita.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-23 1730ET