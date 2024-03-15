GRI 2-2,2-3,2-14

As part of its commitment to transparency and integrity, the Ultra Group presents its 2023 Sustainability Report, which brings together the year's highlights in the areas of finance, operations and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance).

The publication also serves as an update of the ESG 2030 Plan, publicly announced in early 2023, which is a set of ambitions and goals related to the Group's seven material topics.

This report, which was prepared based on the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, refers to the period from January 1st to De- cember 31st, 2023 and covers the activities of Ultrapar and its controlled companies: Ultrapar, Ultragaz, Ultracargo, Ipiranga, AmPm, Abastece Aí (now KMV), and Iconic. The information on the workforce also includes Millenium. The period and scope of the report are the same as for the financial statements.

The report also includes the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) indicators for the Oil and Gas sector: Refining and Mar-