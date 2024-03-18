Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

ULTRAPAR HOLDINGS INC.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Ultrapar's Investor Relations department is available for further clarification on the e-mail invest@ultra.com.br or by phone +55 (11) 3177-7014.

This document aims to clarify and guide the resolutions to be taken and the procedures necessary for your attendance or representation in the Meeting.

All Ultrapar shareholders (including holders of common shares in the form of ADRs) will be able to vote on all matters of the agenda. Each common share gives the right to one vote in the Meeting's resolutions. ADR holders must vote as determined in a communication to be released by the depositary under the terms of the deposit agreement.

It is a pleasure to invite you to participate in the Shareholders' Meeting of Ultrapar, to be held on April 17th, 2024, at 2:00 pm (Brazil time), exclusively in digital form, pursuant to the terms of the respective call notice.

We invite all our shareholders to participate in our meeting, whose necessary information for attendance, representation and voting decisions, may be found throughout this Shareholders' Meeting Manual.

At the same time, we made progress in our ESG journey, making public commitments to the 2030 goals, an intrinsic part of the Company's strategic planning.

Continuing with our transformation agenda, in April, we underwent an important renewal of the Board of Directors for the term of 2023 to 2025, combining members who were already part of the Management, preserving the knowledge of the businesses and of Ultrapar, with new members who brought relevant and complementary experiences to build the Company's future.

We invested R$ 1.9 billion in expansion and maintenance of our businesses. We concluded the acquisitions of Stella and NEOgás, which marked Ultragaz's entry into the renewable electricity and compressed natural gas segments, expanding the options for providing energy solutions and leveraging its capillarity, commercial strength, and brand. We also concluded the acquisitions of a 50% stake in Opla, an ethanol terminal located in Paulínia (state of São Paulo), and of a Ipiranga's base in Rondonópolis (state of Mato Grosso). Moreover, we announced the construction of the first liquid bulk terminal in Tocantins, marking Ultracargo's inland expansion and positioning the company as an integrated logistics solutions provider.

The strong operational cash flow allowed the Company to achieve the lowest financial leverage in the last 15 years and regain its investment grade rating from the Standard & Poors' credit rating agency.

2023 was another year of important progress for Ultrapar. Despite the volatility and uncertainties, our three main businesses, Ipiranga, Ultragaz and Ultracargo, reached record results, with a highlight to the continued growth of Ultragaz and Ultracargo and the significant profitability recovery of Ipiranga, through the refinement of pricing, higher engagement with the resellers network, progress on supply, logistics and trading and debugging of service stations with low potential.

Under the terms of the Ultrapar's Bylaws and RCVM 81, the documents and information relating to the matters to be deliberated upon, as well as the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting Manual, the remote voting form for the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting and for the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, and other relevant documents for the exercise of the voting right at the Meeting were filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") and are available at the website of CVM (www.cvm.gov.br), Company's headquarters, website of B3 (www.b3.com.br) and Company's website (ri.ultra.com.br).

Ultrapar shall not be responsible for any operational or connection issue faced by the shareholder, legal representative or attorney-in-fact, which would hamper or prevent their attendance at the Shareholders' Meeting.

Upon receipt of the request, accompanied by the necessary documents for the Shareholders' Meeting attendance, the Company shall submit to the email indicated by the shareholder the link and instructions to access the Platform to the shareholders or, however the case may be, their legal representatives or attorneys-in-fact thereof. Such information is personal and not transferrable, and shall not be shared, subject to attribution of responsibility.

Access to the Platform of shareholders who do not submit the necessary participation documents within the period provided herein will not be admitted.

In addition, on an extraordinary basis, the Company may accept that the shareholders submit the necessary representation documents, as referred above, solely in digital means, without registry before the notary office or notarized copies, in PDF format. Ultrapar shall accept the powers of attorneys physically or digitally signed through digital certificate (ICP-Brazil).

Copy of the power of attorney, if applicable, and identification document with photograph of the attorney-in-fact.

Copy of the power of attorney, if applicable, and identification document with photograph of the attorney-in-fact.

Under the terms of RCVM 81, in order to obtain the Company's authorization for virtual participation in the Meeting through the Platform, shareholders or their legal representatives or attorneys-in-fact must send an email to the Company at invest@ultra.com.br, before 2:00 p.m. (Brazil time) on April 15th, 2024, requesting participation, specifying the contact phone number and email address of the participant, and submitting the documents listed below:

Holders of ADRs will be represented at the Meeting by the custodian of underlying shares of the ADRs, pursuant to the deposit agreement dated as of September 16th, 1999 ("Deposit Agreement"). Voting procedures with respect to the ADRs shall be specified in a communication to be sent to ADRs holders by the depositary, pursuant to the Deposit Agreement.

The Meeting shall be held exclusively in digital form, pursuant to the terms of RCVM 81, through a digital platform ("Platform"), so the shareholders shall attend the Meeting solely by means of the following:

The Company will adopt for this General Shareholders' Meeting the remote voting system, in accordance with the Brazilian Corporate Law and RCVM 81, allowing its shareholders to send, through their respective custody agents or bookkeeping institution or directly to the Company, a remote voting form for the Meeting, as provided by the Company together with other documents to be discussed at the Meeting. The Company informs that the instructions for the exercise of the remote voting are described in the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting Manual. The remote voting forms submitted by the shareholders by virtue of the first call of the Meeting shall be deemed valid for the second call, if any, under the terms of RCVM 81.

Shareholder capacity will be proven upon submission of the statement issued by the institution providing book-entry services or the custodian institution, with the number of shares included therein within up to three days prior to the Meeting.

The shareholders of the Company, including holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") under the terms described below, may attend the Meeting in person or represented by proxies, upon the fulfillment of the requirements for attendance provided for in the Company's Bylaws, presenting the documents listed under the items Individual Shareholder, Corporate Shareholder and Investment Funds below.

3. Approval of the consolidation of the Bylaws, in order to reflect the changes proposed in the items above.

2. Ratification of the change in the number of common shares into which the Company's capital stock is divided, due to the partial exercise of the rights conferred by the subscription warrants issued by the Company as of the merger of shares issued by Imifarma Produtos Farmacêuticos e Cosméticos S.A. by the Company, approved by the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on January 31st, 2014; and

(e)Simplification of the wording of statutory provisions, as well as clarity and numbering adjustments.

(d)Change of nomenclature and competencies of the Board of Directors' advisory committees; and

1. Amendments to the Company's Bylaws, as detailed in the Management Proposal disclosed to the market on this date, to reflect:

5. Considering the item above, the establishment of the compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council for the term of office that begins in April 2024.

4. Election of the members of the Fiscal Council and their respective alternates, given the request for the installation of the Fiscal Council made by a shareholder representing more than 2% of the voting shares issued by the Company, under the terms of the Brazilian Federal Law No. 6,404/76 and CVM Resolution 70/22 ("RCVM 70"); and

1. Analysis and approval of the report and accounts of the Management, as well as the financial statements of the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2023, together with the report from the Independent Auditors and the opinion from the Fiscal Council;

The Shareholders of Ultrapar Participações S.A. ("Ultrapar" or "Company") are hereby invited to attend the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting that shall be held exclusively in digital form on April 17th, 2024 ("Meeting"), at 2:00 p.m. (Brazil time), pursuant to the terms of CVM Resolution 81/22 ("RCVM 81"), without prejudice of the use of remote voting form, to discuss the following Agenda:

If the shareholder opts to send the remote voting form directly to the Company, it is requested to send such voting form and other supporting documents to the email invest@ultra.com.br or to file them at the Company within 7 days from the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting date, that is, until April 10th, 2024.

The Company reserves the right to use any information contained in the recording of the Meeting to: (i) registering the shareholders' statements and viewing the documents presented during the Meeting; (ii) registering the authenticity and safety of communications during the Meeting; (iii) registering the shareholders' attendance and votes; (iv) complying with any legal orders from competent authorities; and (v) safeguarding the Company, its managementand contracted third parties, in any judicial, arbitration, regulatory or administrative sphere.

Shareholders who choose to participate in the Meeting are requested to access the Platform at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start time of the Meeting, in order to allow access validation.

Ultrapar shall not be responsible for any operational or connection issue faced by the shareholder, legal representative or attorney-in-fact, which would hamper or prevent his/her attendance to the Shareholders' Meeting.

If the shareholder who has duly requested his participation does not receive from the Company the email with the link and instructions for accessing the Platform and participating in the Meeting at least 24 hours prior to the Shareholders' Meeting (that is, until 2:00 p.m. of April 16, 2024), he/she must contact the Company by phone on number +55 (11) 3177-7014, in order to receive their respective instructions to access the Platform.

The shareholder who participates through the Platform will be considered present at the Meeting, being able to exercise their respective voting rights, and a signer of the respective Minutes of the Meeting, under the terms of RCVM 81.

Upon receipt of the request, accompanied by the necessary documents for attending the Shareholders' Meeting, the Company shall submit to the email indicated by the shareholder the link and the instructions to access the Platform to the shareholders or, however the case may be, the legal representatives or attorneys-in-fact. Such information is personal and not transferrable, and shall not be shared, subject to attribution of responsibility.

Pursuant to article 6, paragraph 3 of RCVM 81, the Platform shall not be accessed by the shareholders that have not provided the necessary documents specified in the Call Notice within the deadlines set forth on that document.

We clarify that in the case of non-Brazilian investment funds and shareholders, a sworn translation of the documents shall not be required if the documents are originally in English or Spanish.

The Company may accept that the shareholders submit the necessary representation documents, as referred on the Call Notice, in digital means in PDF format, without registry before the notary office or notarized copies. Ultrapar shall accept the proxies physically or digitally signed through digital certificate (ICP-Brazil).

Ultrapar, aiming to facilitate the representation of its shareholders at the Meeting (excluding holders of common shares in the form of ADRs), provides in the end of this Manual a power-of-attorney model, through which shareholders may appoint the lawyers thereby indicated to represent them at the Shareholders' Meeting, at no cost and strictly in accordance with the powers granted. In the case that shareholders (excluding holders of common shares in the form of ADRs) opt to be represented at the Shareholders' Meeting using the model provided by the Company, the power of attorney must include all the attorneys-in-fact listed in the modelof the power of attorney.

In accordance withUlltrapar's Bylaws and RCVM 81, the documents and information regarding the matters to be approved, including the remote voting forms for the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting and the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, and any other matters relevant to the exercise of voting rights at the Shareholders' Meeting, were filed with the CVM, and are available on CVM's website (www.cvm.gov.br), at the Company's headquarters, on B3's website (www.b3.com.br) and on the Company's website (ri.ultra.com.br).

The Management proposes the consolidation of Ultrapar's Bylaws in order to reflect the changes described in items 2.1and 2.2 of this Proposal. Exhibit I of this document includes the comparative table of the proposed amendments to the Bylaws, in addition to the respective justifications for the said amendments, pursuant to RCVM 81.

2.3) Approval of the consolidation of the Bylaws, in order to reflect the changes proposed in the items above

Management recommendation: approval of the proposal for the ratification of the change in the number of common shares into which the Company's capital stock is divided.

In order to reflect the issuances already effected as mentioned above, the Management also proposes the change of the wording of the caption of Article 5 of the Company's Bylaws, according to the comparative table of the Bylaws contained in Exhibit Iof this Proposal.

Due to the partial exercise of such subscription warrants on August 9th, 2023, and on February 28th, 2024, 199,977 (one hundred and ninety-nine thousand, nine hundred and seventy-seven) common shares were issued within the authorized capital limit, as provided for in article 6 of the Company's Bylaws. As a result of such issuances, the Company's capital stock is now represented by 1,115,404,268 (one billion, one hundred and fifteen million, four hundred and four thousand, two hundred and sixty-eight) common shares, all registered and with no par value. Considering that no additional payment was due for the exercise of subscription warrants, the issuances did not result in a change in the amount of the capital stock.

2.2) Ratification of the change in the number of common shares into which the Company's capital stock is divided, due to the partial exercise of the rights conferred by the subscription warrants issued by the Company as of the merger of shares issued by ImifarmaProdutosFarmacêuticos e Cosméticos S.A. by the Company, approved by the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on January 31st, 2014

The information related to this item, including the justifications for these amendments, are available in the comparative table of the Bylaws in Exhibit I of this Proposal, pursuant to RCVM 81.

(e)Simplification of the wording of statutory provisions, as well as clarity and numbering adjustments.

(d)Change of nomenclature and competencies of the Board of Directors' advisory committees; and

The Management proposes the approval of the amendments to Ultrapar's Bylaws, as described in the following items:

For further information on compensation for the Board of Directors, the Statutory and non-Statutory Executive Board and the Fiscal Council, see Exhibit VI, pursuant to item 8 of the Reference Form. We highlight that the amounts included in this compensation proposal differ from those of Exhibit VI,due to the non-correspondence between the periods contemplated in each document.

The Management proposes the approval of the global compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council for their term of office (between May 2024and April 2025) in the amount of R$73,200.00 (seventy-three thousand and two hundredReais) per month, of which R$ 30,000.00 (thirty thousand Reais) per month for the chairman of the Fiscal Council and R$ 21,600.00 (twenty-one thousand and six hundredReais) per month for the other members. The proposed amount is 5%higher than the amount approved at the 2023Meeting for the period between May 2023and April 2024, ensuring that the compensation of the members is aligned with the provisions set forth bythe Brazilian Corporate Law. The global compensation for members of the Fiscal Council recorded in such period was in line with the approved amount.

1.5) Considering the item above, the establishment of the compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council for the term of office that begins in April 2024

The detailed information regarding the candidates is available in Exhibit V, corresponding to items 7.3 to 7.6 of the Reference Form.

We propose the election of the following candidates as members of the Company's Fiscal Council, as well as their alternates:

1.4) Election of the members of the Fiscal Council and their respective alternates, given the request for the installation of the Fiscal Council made by a shareholder representing more than 2% of the voting shares issued by the Company, under the terms of the Brazilian Federal Law No. 6,404/76 and CVM Resolution 70/22 ("RCVM 70")

We highlight that the amounts included in this compensation proposal differ from those of Exhibit VI,due to the non-correspondence between the periods contemplated in each document.

The global compensation actually paid in the period between May 2023 and April 2024 is estimated at an amount 18% lower than that approved by the shareholders at the 2023 Meeting, is mainly due to the reduction of members in the Executive Board, which generated a reversal of expenses with the stock plan and a decrease of the average number of members of this body compared to the approved amount.

The proposed annual global limit is 11% higher than the limit approved by the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on April 19th, 2023 ("2023 Meeting"), for the period from May 2023 to April 2024, with the distinction of having smaller portions of fixed monthly payments in cash and higher expenses with the stock-based incentive plan. The increase of the global compensation is due to the strategy of retaining the executives in the long-term with greater alignment of interests between the members, the Company and its shareholders.

The proposal for the annual global limit on management compensation for the period between May 2024 and April 2025 is R$ 105,000,000.00 (one hundred and five million Reais), of which R$ 12,000,000.00 (twelve million Reais) are allocated for the members of the Board of Directors e and R$ 93,000,000.00 (ninety-three million Reais) are allocated for the members of the Statutory Executive Board. The total amount proposed considers: (i)compensation of the members of the Board of Directors, of a fully fixed nature; (ii) fixed compensation of the Statutory Executive Board (including fixed monthly installment and direct and indirect benefits); (iii) short-term variable compensation for the Statutory Executive Board, linked to financial and non-financial goals; (iv) long-term variable compensation based on shares for the Statutory Executive Board; and (v) post-employment benefit for the Statutory Executive Board.

We provide detailed information regarding the proposal for allocation of net income for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2023 in Exhibit IV, under the terms of RCVM 81.

(c)R$ 713,482,385.90 (seven hundred and thirteen million, four hundred and eighty-two thousand, three hundred and eighty-fiveReais and ninety cents of Real) allocated to the payment of dividends to Ultrapar's shareholders, equivalent to R$0.65 per share.

(b)R$ 1,604,323,449.59(one billion, six hundred and four million, three hundred and twenty-three thousand, fourhundred and forty-nineReais and fifty-nine cents of Real) allocatedto theinvestmentsstatutory reserve; and

(a)R$ 121,989,780.82 (one hundred and twenty-one million, nine hundred and eighty-nine thousand, seven hundred and eightyReais and eighty-twocents of Real) allocated to the legal reserve;

The Management proposes that the allocation of net income attributable to Ultrapar's shareholders for the year ended December 31st, 2023, in the amount of R$ 2,439,795,616.31(two billion, four hundred and thirty-nine million, seven hundred and ninety-five thousand, six hundred and sixteenReais and thirty-onecents of Real) be as follows:

Management recommendation: approval of the Management Report and Management accounts, as well as the Company's financial statements.

In addition, the financial statements were audited and received an unqualified report from Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes Ltda. Such documents are available in Exhibit II of this Proposal. The Management discussion and analysis on the financial conditions of the Company, under the terms of item 2 of the Reference Form, are available in Exhibit III.

Such documents (i) were recommended by the Audit and Risks Committee for approval by the Board of Directors; (ii) obtained a favorable opinion from the Company's Fiscal Council at a meeting held on February 28th, 2024; and (iii) were approved by Ultrapar's Board of Directorson February 28th, 2024.The respective minutes were filed with the CVM on the same date.

The Management Report and the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2023 were filed with the CVM on February 28th, 2024, published in wide-circulation newspaper and made available on the newspaper's website on March 1st, 2024, pursuant to Brazilian Federal Law No. 6,404/76, as amended by Brazilian Federal Law No. 13,818/19. The Management Report is accompanied by the Annual Report of the Audit and Risks Committee and summarizes relevant information about the Company in 2023, including environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, information on innovation, people, operational and financial performance.

1.1) Analysis and approval of the report and accounts of the Management, as well as the financial statements of the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2023, together with the report from the Independent Auditors and the opinion from the Fiscal Council;

The Management of Ultrapar Participações S.A. ("Ultrapar" or "Company") hereby presents the Management Proposal, regarding the matters to be deliberated upon at the Company's Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting that shall be held exclusively in digital formon April 17th, 2024("Meeting"), at 2:00 p.m. (Brazil time):

Article 55.The minutes of the Shareholders' Meetings, as well as the minutes of meetings of the Board of Directors and of the Board of Executive will be filed at the Registry of Commerce and published when they contain resolutions affecting third parties.

Article 55.The minutes of the Shareholders' Meetings, as well as the minutes of meetings of the Board of Directors and of the Board of Executive will be filed at the Registry of Commerce and published when they contain resolutions affecting third parties.

Article 55.The minutes of the Shareholders' Meetings, as well as the minutes of meetings of the Board of Directors and of the Board of Executive will be filed at the Registry of Commerce and published when they contain resolutions affecting third parties.

Article 54. The Company shall be liquidated as provided for by law, and the Shareholders´ Meeting shall decide the method of liquidation, appoint the liquidator and elect the Fiscal Council to operate during the liquidation process.

Article 54.The Company shall be liquidated as provided for by law, and the Shareholders´ Meeting shall decide the method of liquidation, appoint the liquidator and elect the Fiscal Council to operate during the liquidation process.

Article 54.The Company shall be liquidated as provided for by law, and the Shareholders´ Meeting shall decide the method of liquidation, appoint the liquidator and elect the Fiscal Council to operate during the liquidation process.

§ 3ºDividends not claimed within three (3) years from the date they were made available to the shareholders shall be forfeited to the Company.

§ 3ºDividends not claimed within 3 years from the date they were made available to the shareholders shall be forfeited to the Company.

§ 3ºDividends not claimed within three (3) years from the date they were made available to the shareholders shall be forfeited to the Company.

§ 2ºThe Company may, in addition to the annual balance sheet, prepare semiannual or interim balance sheets at any time, and the Board of Directors may, ad referendum of the Shareholders' Meeting, declare interim dividends to the account of retained earnings or profit reserves recorded in its latest annual or semiannual balance sheets.

§ 2ºThe Company may, in addition to the annual balance sheet, prepare semiannual or interim balance sheets at any time, and the Board of Directors may, ad referendum of the Shareholders' Meeting, declare interim dividends to the account of retained earnings or profit reserves recorded in its latest annual or semiannual balance sheets.

§ 2ºThe Company may, in addition to the annual balance sheet, prepare semiannual or interim balance sheets at any time, and the Board of Directors may, ad referendum of the Shareholders' Meeting, declare interim dividends to the account of retained earnings or profit reserves recorded in its latest annual or semiannual balance sheets.

c)the balance will be allocated according to the resolution adopted at the Shareholders' Meeting, which will take into account the Board of Directors' proposal.

c)the balance will be allocated according to the resolution adopted at the Shareholders' Meeting, which will take into account the Board of Directors' proposal.

c)the balance will be allocated according to the resolution adopted at the Shareholders' Meeting, which will take into account the Board of Directors' proposal.

b)by proposal of the managing bodies, up to seventy-five percent (75%) for creating an investment reserve, aimed at protecting the integrity of the Company´s assets and to supplement its capital stock, in order to allow new investments to be made, up to the limit of one hundred percent (100%) of the capital stock, provided that the balance of such reserve, when combined with other profit reserve balances, except for the unrealized profit reserve and the contingency reserves, shall not exceed one hundred percent (100%) of the capital stock and, once such limit is reached, the shareholders' meeting shall determine the allocation of the surplus through an increase of the capital stock or in the distribution of dividends; and

b)by proposal of the managing bodies, up to 75% for creating an investment reserve, aimed at protecting the integrity of the Company´s assets and to supplement its capital stock, in order to allow new investments to be made, up to the limit of 100% of the capital stock, provided that the balance of such reserve, when combined with other profit reserve balances, except for the unrealized profit reserve and the contingency reserves, shall not exceed 100% of the capital stock and, once such limit is reached, the shareholders' meeting shall determine the allocation of the surplus through an increase of the capital stock or in the distribution of dividends; and

b)by proposal of the managing bodies, up to seventy-five percent (75%) for creating an investment reserve, aimed at protecting the integrity of the Company´s assets and to supplement its capital stock, in order to allow new investments to be made, up to the limit of one hundred percent (100%) of the capital stock, provided that the balance of such reserve, when combined with other profit reserve balances, except for the unrealized profit reserve and the contingency reserves, shall not exceed one hundred percent (100%) of the capital stock and, once such limit is reached, the shareholders' meeting shall determine the allocation of the surplus through an increase of the capital stock or in the distribution of dividends; and

a)twenty-five percent (25%) for payment of the mandatory dividend to the shareholders, deducted by semiannual or interim dividends that may have already been distributed; and;

a)25% for payment of the mandatory dividend to the shareholders, deducted by semiannual or interim dividends that may have already been distributed;

a)twenty-five percent (25%) for payment of the mandatory dividend to the shareholders, deducted by semiannual or interim dividends that may have already been distributed; and;

Article 53.After the balance sheet and the other financial statements are prepared, and after the deduction of accrued losses, the provision for income tax and, if applicable, the provision for directors' and executive officers' annual profit sharing, five percent (5%) of the net profit will be allocated to the legal reserve, up to the limit of twenty percent (20%) of the capital stock.

Article 53.After the balance sheet and the other financial statements are prepared, and after the deduction of accrued losses, the provision for income tax and, if applicable, the provision for directors' and executive officers' annual profit sharing, 5% of the net profit will be allocated to the legal reserve, up to the limit of 20% of the capital stock.

Article 53.After the balance sheet and the other financial statements are prepared, and after the deduction of accrued losses, the provision for income tax and, if applicable, the provision for directors' and executive officers' annual profit sharing, five percent (5%) of the net profit will be allocated to the legal reserve, up to the limit of twenty percent (20%) of the capital stock.

Article 51.The Company, its shareholders, directors and executive officers and the full and alternate members of the Fiscal Council, if any, are required to submit to arbitration at the Market Arbitration Tribunal, pursuant to the rules thereof, any and all controversies arising between them, either related to or resulting from their status as issuer, shareholders, managers and members of the Fiscal Council, in particular if arising from the provisions set forth in Brazilian Federal Laws 6,385/76, Law and 6,404/76, in the Bylaws, in the rules enacted by the National Monetary Council, the Central Bank of Brazil and the CVM, as well as other rules applicable to capital markets in general, in addition to those set forth in the New Market Regulation, other B3 regulations and the New Market Participation Agreement.

Article 51.The Company, its shareholders, directors and executive officers and the full and alternate members of the Fiscal Council, if any, are required to submit to arbitration at the Market Arbitration Tribunal, pursuant to the rules thereof, any and all controversies arising between them, either related to or resulting from their status as issuer, shareholders, managers and members of the Fiscal Council, in particular if arising from the provisions set forth in Brazilian Federal Laws 6,385/76 and 6,404/76, in the Bylaws, in the rules enacted by the National Monetary Council, the Central Bank of Brazil and the CVM, as well as other rules applicable to capital markets in general, in addition to those set forth in the New Market Regulation, other B3 regulations and the New Market Participation Agreement.

Article 51.The Company, its shareholders, directors and executive officers and the full and alternate members of the Fiscal Council, if any, are required to submit to arbitration at the Market Arbitration Tribunal, pursuant to the rules thereof, any and all controversies arising between them, either related to or resulting from their status as issuer, shareholders, managers and members of the Fiscal Council, in particular if arising from the provisions set forth in Law 6,385/76, Law 6,404/76, in the Bylaws, in the rules enacted by the National Monetary Council, the Central Bank of Brazil and the CVM, as well as other rules applicable to capital markets in general, in addition to those set forth in the New Market Regulation, other B3 regulations and the New Market Participation Agreement.

Article 50. To the extent the rights provided for in these Bylaws to shareholders with respect to tender offers are affected, the rules set forth by the New Market Regulation will prevail over the provisions herein.

Article 50. To the extent the rights provided for in these Bylaws to shareholders with respect to tender offers are affected, the rules set forth by the New Market Regulation will prevail over the provisions herein.

Article 50. To the extent the rights provided for in these Bylaws to shareholders with respect to tender offers are affected, the rules set forth by the New Market Regulation will prevail over the provisions herein.

Article 49.A single tender offer may be made for more than one of the purposes provided for in this Chapter, in the New Market Regulation, in Brazilian Federal Law 6,404/76 or in the regulations issued by the CVM, provided that the procedures used in the tender offer are compatible with all requirements of each different tender offer, the tender offer offerees do not suffer any damages and the authorization of the CVM is obtained, when required by applicable law.

Article 49.A single tender offer may be made for more than one of the purposes provided for in this Chapter, in the New Market Regulation, in Brazilian Federal Law 6,404/76 or in the regulations issued by the CVM, provided that the procedures used in the tender offer are compatible with all requirements of each different tender offer, the tender offer offerees do not suffer any damages and the authorization of the CVM is obtained, when required by applicable law.

Article 49. A single tender offermaybemade for more thanoneofthepurposesprovided for in thisChapter, in the New Market Regulation, in Law 6,404/76 or in theregulationsissuedbythe CVM, providedthatthe procedures used in the tender offer are compatiblewithallrequirementsofeachdifferent tender offer, the tender offerofferees do notsufferanydamagesandtheauthorizationofthe CVM isobtained, whenrequiredbyapplicablelaw.

Paragraph - The decision regarding the foregoing waiver of a tender offer shall be made by a majority vote of the holders of outstanding shares in attendance at the Shareholders' Meeting.

Paragraph - The decision regarding the foregoing waiver of a tender offer shall be made by a majority vote of the holders of outstanding shares in attendance at the Shareholders' Meeting.

Sole Paragraph - The decision regarding the foregoing waiver of a tender offer shall be made by a majority vote of the holders of outstanding shares in attendance at the Shareholders' Meeting.

b)on second call with any number of holders of outstanding shares in attendance.

a)on first call with the attendance of shareholders representing, at least, two-thirds (2/3) of all shares outstanding; or

Article 48.Voluntary withdrawal from the New Market as provided in foregoing Article 47 may take place irrespective of a tender offer if such a waiver is approved by the Shareholders' Assembly, to convene:

b)on second call with any number of holders of outstanding shares in attendance.

a)on first call with the attendance of shareholders representing, at least, 2/3 of all shares outstanding; or

Article 48.Voluntary withdrawal from the New Market as provided in foregoing Article 47 may take place irrespective of a tender offer if such a waiver is approved by the Shareholders' Assembly, to convene:

b)on second call with any number of holders of outstanding shares in attendance.

a)on first call with the attendance of shareholders representing, at least, two-thirds (2/3) of all shares outstanding; or

Article 48.Voluntary withdrawal from the New Market as provided in foregoing Article 47 may take place irrespective of a tender offer if such a waiver is approved by the Shareholders' Assembly, to convene:

Sole Paragraph - For the purposes of Article, outstanding shares shall be only those whose holders explicitly agree with withdrawal from the New Market or qualify for the tender offer auction as per the CVM regulations governing tender offers for the purposes of deregistration as a publicly listed company.

Sole Paragraph - For the purposes of Article, outstanding shares shall be only those whose holders explicitly agree with withdrawal from the New Market or qualify for the tender offer auction as per the CVM regulations governing tender offers for the purposes of deregistration as a publicly listed company.

Sole Paragraph - For the purposes of Article, outstanding shares shall be only those whose holders explicitly agree with withdrawal from the New Market or qualify for the tender offer auction as per the CVM regulations governing tender offers for the purposes of deregistration as a publicly listed company.

b) holders of interests in excess ofone-third (1/3) of shares outstanding shall accept the tender offer or explicitly agree with withdrawal from the segment without selling their shares.

b) holders of interests in excess of 1/3 of shares outstanding shall accept the tender offer or explicitly agree with withdrawal from the segment without selling their shares.

b) holders of interests in excess of one-third (1/3) of shares outstanding shall accept the tender offer or explicitly agree with withdrawal from the segment without selling their shares.

a) the price of the tender shall be fair and calculated pursuant to the parameters set forth in Article 4-A of Brazilian FederalLaw 6,404/76 and the applicable CVM Regulations; and

a) the price of the tender shall be fair and calculated pursuant to the parameters set forth in Article 4-A of Brazilian Federal Law 6,404/76 and the applicable CVM Regulations; and

a) the price of the tender shall be fair and calculated pursuant to the parameters set forth in Article 4-A of Law 6,404/76 and the applicable CVM Regulations; and

Article 47.As provided in the New Market Regulation and except for the provisions of Article 48, next, the Company's voluntary withdrawal from the New Market, in order for its shares to be registered outside the New Market shall be preceded by a tender offer for shares in line with the procedures set forth in CVM Regulations governing tender offers for shares for the purposes of deregistration as a publicly listed company, and the following requirements:

Article 47.As provided in the New Market Regulation and except for the provisions of Article 48, next, the Company's voluntary withdrawal from the New Market, in order for its shares to be registered outside the New Market shall be preceded by a tender offer for shares in line with the procedures set forth in CVM Regulations governing tender offers for shares for the purposes of deregistration as a publicly listed company, and the following requirements:

New Market, in order for its shares to be registered outside the New Market shall be preceded by a tender offer for shares in line with the procedures set forth in CVM Regulations governing tender offers for shares for the purposes of deregistration as a publicly listed company, and the following requirements:

Article 47.As provided in the New Market Regulation and except for the provisions of Article 48, next, the Company's voluntary withdrawal from the

Article 46.The Company's withdrawal from the New Market, be it voluntary, mandatory or as a result of a corporate reorganization, shall abide by the rules set forth in the New Market Regulation.

Article 46.The Company's withdrawal from the New Market, be it voluntary, mandatory or as a result of a corporate reorganization, shall abide by the rules set forth in the New Market Regulation.

Article 46.The Company's withdrawal from the New Market, be it voluntary, mandatory or as a result of a corporate reorganization, shall abide by the rules set forth in the New Market Regulation.

Article 45.The Company's deregistration as a publicly-held company, shall be preceded by a tender offer for shares at a fair price, such a tender offer to abide by the procedures and requirements set forth in Brazilian FederalLaw 6,404/76 and the CVM regulations governing tender offers for the purposes of deregistration as a publicly held company.

Article 45.The Company's deregistration as a publicly-held company, shall be preceded by a tender offer for shares at a fair price, such a tender offer to abide by the procedures and requirements set forth in Brazilian Federal Law 6,404/76 and the CVM regulations governing tender offers for the purposes of deregistration as a publicly held company.

Article 45.The Company's deregistration as a publicly-held company, shall be preceded by a tender offer for shares at a fair price, such a tender offer to abide by the procedures and requirements set forth in Law 6,404/76 and the CVM regulations governing tender offers for the purposes of deregistration as a publicly held company.

§4º The obligation to carry out the offer provided for in this Article shall not apply if the obligation to carry out the offer provided for in Article 43 is applicable.

§4º The obligation to carry out the offer provided for in this Article shall not apply if the obligation to carry out the offer provided for in Article 43 is applicable.

§4º The obligation to carry out the offer provided for in this Article shall not apply if the obligation to carry out the offer provided for in Article 43 is applicable.

§3º The offer referred to in this Article shall not be required in the event any shareholder, or shareholders joined by a voting agreement registered with the Company, or shareholders who have a controlling relationship or are under common control are holders of more than one-half of the capital stock at the time of the acquisition of the Relevant Interest, excluding, for effects of such calculation, treasury shares held by the Company.

§3º The offer referred to in this Article shall not be required in the event any shareholder, or shareholders joined by a voting agreement registered with the Company, or shareholders who have a controlling relationship or are under common control are holders of more than one-half of the capital stock at the time of the acquisition of the Relevant Interest, excluding, for effects of such calculation, treasury shares held by the Company.

§3º The offer referred to in this Article shall not be required in the event any shareholder, or shareholders joined by a voting agreement registered with the Company, or shareholders who have a controlling relationship or are under common control are holders of more than one-half of the capital stock at the time of the acquisition of the Relevant Interest, excluding, for effects of such calculation, treasury shares held by the Company.

§2º For purposes of calculating the limit of twenty percent (20%) set forth in the introductory paragraph of this Article, treasury shares held by the Company shall be excluded.

§2º For purposes of calculating the limit of 20% set forth in the introductory paragraph of this Article, treasury shares held by the Company shall be excluded.

§2º For purposes of calculating the limit of twenty percent (20%) set forth in the introductory paragraph of this Article, treasury shares held by the Company shall be excluded.

§1ºThe Purchaser of a Relevant Interest shall not be required to make the tender offer provided for in this Article, in case he/she shall timely and cumulatively: (a) notify the Company of his/her intent to exercise the right provided for in this Paragraph within forty-eight (48) hours from the time he/she becomes owner of the Relevant Interest; and (b) sell, on a stock exchange, the number of shares of capital stock of the Company that exceeds the Relevant Interest, within thirty (30) days from the date of the notice mentioned in item (a) of this Paragraph.

§1ºThe Purchaser of a Relevant Interest shall not be required to make the tender offer provided for in this Article, in case he/she shall timely and cumulatively: (a) notify the Company of his/her intent to exercise the right provided for in this Paragraph within 48 hours from the time he/she becomes owner of the Relevant Interest; and (b) sell, on a stock exchange, the number of shares of capital stock of the Company that exceeds the Relevant Interest, within 30 days from the date of the notice mentioned in item (a) of this Paragraph.

§1ºThe Purchaser of a Relevant Interest shall not be required to make the tender offer provided for in this Article, in case he/she shall timely and cumulatively: (a) notify the Company of his/her intent to exercise the right provided for in this Paragraph within forty-eight (48) hours from the time he/she becomes owner of the Relevant Interest; and (b) sell, on a stock exchange, the number of shares of capital stock of the Company that exceeds the Relevant Interest, within thirty (30) days from the date of the notice mentioned in item (a) of this Paragraph.

Article 44.Any person, regardless of whether he/she is a shareholder, which, on his/her own account or through Joint Action with another person ("Purchaser of a Relevant Interest"), acquires or becomes the holder of Company shares, through a single transaction or a series of successive transactions, representing twenty percent (20%) or more of its capital stock ("Relevant Interest"), shall be required to make a tender offer for the acquisition of the shares held by the remaining shareholders at a price equal to the highest value per share paid by him/her in the preceding six (6) months, adjusted pursuant to the SELIC Rate.

Article 44.Any person, regardless of whether he/she is a shareholder, which, on his/her own account or through Joint Action with another person ("Purchaser of a Relevant Interest"), acquires or becomes the holder of Company shares, through a single transaction or a series of successive transactions, representing 20% or more of its capital stock ("Relevant Interest"), shall be required to make a tender offer for the acquisition of the shares held by the remaining shareholders at a price equal to the highest value per share paid by him/her in the preceding 6 months, adjusted pursuant to the SELIC Rate.

Article 44.Any person, regardless of whether he/she is a shareholder, which, on his/her own account or through Joint Action with another person ("Purchaser of a Relevant Interest"), acquires or becomes the holder of Company shares, through a single transaction or a series of successive transactions, representing twenty percent (20%) or more of its capital stock ("Relevant Interest"), shall be required to make a tender offer for the acquisition of the shares held by the remaining shareholders at a price equal to the highest value per share paid by him/her in the preceding six (6) months, adjusted pursuant to the SELIC Rate.

Sole Paragraph. The buyer of a controlling interest shall, after the financial settlement of the foregoing tender offer, take the appropriate actions to, over the course of the subsequent eighteen (18) months, restore the minimum percentage of outstanding shares as per the New Market Regulation.

Sole Paragraph.The buyer of a controlling interest shall, after the financial settlement of the foregoing tender offer, take the appropriate actions to, over the course of the subsequent 18 months, restore the minimum percentage of outstanding shares as per the New Market Regulation.

Sole Paragraph. The buyer of a controlling interest shall, after the financial settlement of the foregoing tender offer, take the appropriate actions to, over the course of the subsequent eighteen (18) months, restore the minimum percentage of outstanding shares as per the New Market Regulation.

Article 43.A direct or indirect sale of the controlling interest in the Company, either in a single transaction, or in a series of successive transactions, shall be conditioned upon the buyer making a tender offer for shares issued by the Company held by the remaining shareholders, subject to the conditions and terms set forth under the applicable laws and regulations and in the New Market Regulation, in order to provide shareholders equal treatment to that afforded to the seller.

Article 43.A direct or indirect sale of the controlling interest in the Company, either in a single transaction, or in a series of successive transactions, shall be conditioned upon the buyer making a tender offer for shares issued by the Company held by the remaining shareholders, subject to the conditions and terms set forth under the applicable laws and regulations and in the New Market Regulation, in order to provide shareholders equal treatment to that afforded to the seller.

Article 43.A direct or indirect sale of the controlling interest in the Company, either in a single transaction, or in a series of successive transactions, shall be conditioned upon the buyer making a tender offer for shares issued by the Company held by the remaining shareholders, subject to the conditions and terms set forth under the applicable laws and regulations and in the New Market Regulation, in order to provide shareholders equal treatment to that afforded to the seller.

§ 3ºThe same obligations and restrictions imposed by law, these Bylaws and the New Market Regulation on the directors and executive officers of the Company shall apply to the members of the Fiscal Council.

§ 3ºThe same obligations and restrictions imposed by law, these Bylaws and the New Market Regulation on the directors and executive officers of the Company shall apply to the members of the Fiscal Council.

§ 3ºThe same obligations and restrictions imposed by law, these Bylaws and the New Market Regulation on the directors and executive officers of the Company shall apply to the members of the Fiscal Council.

§ 2ºThe Fiscal Council shall hold regular meetings once every quarter, and extraordinary meetings whenever necessary, and shall keep minutes of such meetings in the Company's records.

§ 2ºThe Fiscal Council shall hold regular meetings once every quarter, and extraordinary meetings whenever necessary, and shall keep minutes of such meetings in the Company's records.

§ 2ºThe Fiscal Council shall hold regular meetings once every quarter, and extraordinary meetings whenever necessary, and shall keep minutes of such meetings in the Company's records.

§ 1º Once the Fiscal Council has been installed, the commencement of the term of its full and alternate members shall be conditioned on the execution of the respective indeed of investiture, which shall cover their consent to the contents of Article 51 hereof.

§ 1º Once the Fiscal Council has been installed, the commencement of the term of its full and alternate members shall be conditioned on the execution of the respective indeed of investiture, which shall cover their consent to the contents of Article 51 hereof.

§ 1º Once the Fiscal Council has been installed, the commencement of the term of its full and alternate members shall be conditioned on the execution of the respective indeed of investiture, which shall cover their consent to the contents of Article 51 hereof.

Article 42.The Company's Fiscal Council shall be non-permanent and, when installed by the Shareholders' Meeting as provided in Brazilian Federal Law 6,404/76, shall be comprised of three (3) members and an equal number of alternate members, with such duties, powers and compensation as provided for by law. The Fiscal Council shall have a term of office of one (1) year, with reelection being permitted.

Article 42.The Company's Fiscal Council shall be non-permanent and, when installed by the Shareholders' Meeting as provided in Brazilian Federal Law 6,404/76, shall be comprised of 3 members and an equal number of alternate members, with such duties, powers and compensation as provided for by law. The Fiscal Council shall have a term of office of 1 year, with reelection being permitted.

Article 42.The Company's Fiscal Council shall be non-permanent and, when installed by the Shareholders' Meeting as provided in Law 6,404/76, shall be comprised of three (3) members and an equal number of alternate members, with such duties, powers and compensation as provided for by law. The Fiscal Council shall have a term of office of one (1) year, with reelection being permitted.

Adjustment to align the Committee's role in evaluating significant investments and merger and acquisition operations, as well as in the Company's capital allocation strategy.

(c) to provide its opinion on the capital allocation strategy and on the management of the Company's portfolio, including mergers and acquisitions.

(b) to provide its opinion on, and monitor, the Company's strategic partnerships and main investments, as provided in the Investment Policy; andto monitor the capital allocation strategy and the portfolio management of the Company as defined by the Board of Directors, including mergers and operations.

(a) drafting and monitoring the Company's strategic plans and budgetsto evaluate and recommend the Company's relevant investments, acquisitions or divestments as provided in the policies adopted by the Company; and

(b) to monitor the capital allocation strategy and the portfolio management of the Company as defined by the Board of Directors, including mergers and operations.

(a) to evaluate and recommend the Company's relevant investments, acquisitions or divestments as provided in the policies adopted by the Company; and

(c) to provide its opinion on the capital allocation strategy and on the management of the Company's portfolio, including mergers and acquisitions.

(b) to provide its opinion on, and monitor, the Company's strategic partnerships and main investments, as provided in the Investment Policy; and

Adjustments to reflect the new nomenclature of the Committee and wording improvement.

Sole Paragraph. The Strategy Investments Committee shall be responsible for advising the Board of Directors and its the following duties shall be as follows:

Sole Paragraph. The Investments Committee shall be responsible for the following duties:

Sole Paragraph. The Strategy Committee shall be responsible for advising the Board of Directors and its duties shall be as follows:

Article 41. The Strategy Investments Committee shall be comprised entirely of Directors and its duties shall be as follows.

Article 41.The Investments Committee shall be comprised entirely of Directors and its duties shall be as follows.

Article 41.The Strategy Committee shall be comprised entirely of Directors and its duties shall be as follows.

e) carry out diligence and supervise the steps and goals proposed by the management related to the sustainability of operations and the development of its material themes, as well as monitoring their compliance.

d) carry out diligence and supervise the steps taken to ensure that the Company adopts a model of competence and leadership, attraction, retention and motivation in line with its strategic plans; and

c) ensure that the Company prepares itself adequately for the succession of its directors, executive officers and other key employees, particularly the Chief Executive Officer and the principal executive officers;and

b) propose to the Board of Directors, pursuant to the proposal received from the Chief Executive Officer, the overall compensation of the directors and executive officers of the Company, which shall be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting, and propose the individual compensation of the Board of Executive Officers;

e) carry out diligence and supervise the steps and goals proposed by the management related to the sustainability of operations and the development of its material themes, as well as monitoring their compliance.

d) carry out diligence and supervise the steps taken to ensure that the Company adopts a model of competence and leadership, attraction, retention and motivation in line with its strategic plans; and

c) ensure that the Company prepares itself adequately for the succession of its directors, executive officers and other key employees, particularly the Chief Executive Officer and the principal executive officers;

b) propose to the Board of Directors, pursuant to the proposal received from the Chief Executive Officer, the overall compensation of the directors and executive officers of the Company, which shall be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting, and propose the individual compensation of the Board of Executive Officers;

d) carry out diligence and supervise the steps taken to ensure that the Company adopts a model of competence and leadership, attraction, retention and motivation in line with its strategic plans.

c) ensure that the Company prepares itself adequately for the succession of its directors, executive officers and other key employees, particularly the Chief Executive Officer and the principal executive officers; and

b) propose to the Board of Directors, pursuant to the proposal received from the Chief Executive Officer, the overall compensation of the directors and executive officers of the Company, which shall be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting, and propose the individual compensation of the Board of Executive Officers;

Adjustments to (i) reflect the new Committee nomenclature and its responsibilities; (ii) allow the Committee to focus on Company-related aspects; and (iii) include a new Committee assignment related to monitoring sustainability issues and compliance with the proposed actions and goals.

a) propose to the Board of Directors the compensation to be paid to the directors and executive officers and senior employees of the Company and its controlled companies, to the members of the committees and of other governing bodies assisting the Board of Directors, pursuant to the proposal received from the Chief Executive Officer, and periodically revise the parameters and guidelines and, as a result, the Compensation Policy and other benefits of the Company and its controlled companies;

a) propose to the Board of Directors the compensation to be paid to the directors and executive officers and senior employees of the Company and its controlled companies, to the members of the committees and of other governing bodies assisting the Board of Directors, pursuant to the proposal received from the Chief Executive Officer, and periodically revise the parameters and guidelines and, as a result, the Compensation Policy and other benefits of the Company;

a) propose to the Board of Directors the compensation to be paid to the directors and executive officers and senior employees of the Company and its controlled companies, to the members of the committees and of other governing bodies assisting the Board of Directors, pursuant to the proposal received from the Chief Executive Officer, and periodically revise the parameters and guidelines and, as a result, the compensation policy and other benefits of the Company and its controlled companies;

Article 40.The People and Sustainability Committee shall have a majority of Director in its composition, with a minimum of two (2) independent Directors.

Article 40.The People and Sustainability Committee shall have a majority of Director in its composition, with a minimum of 2 independent Directors.

Article 40.The People Committee shall have a majority of Director in its composition, with a minimum of two (2) independent Directors.

i) provide its opinion on the matters submitted to it by the Board of Directors, as well as on those matters it determines to be relevant.

h) interact with the other Company's governing bodies in connection with the receipt and review of information on noncompliance with legal and regulatory requirements applicable to the Company, as well as with internal regulations, policies and code; and

i) provide its opinion on the matters submitted to it by the Board of Directors, as well as on those matters it determines to be relevant.

h) interact with the other Company's governing bodies in connection with the receipt and review of information on noncompliance with legal and regulatory requirements applicable to the Company, as well as with internal regulations, policies and code; and

i) provide its opinion on the matters submitted to it by the Board of Directors, as well as on those matters it determines to be relevant.

h) interact with the other Company's governing bodies in connection with the receipt and review of information on noncompliance with legal and regulatory requirements applicable to the Company, as well as with internal regulations, policies and code; and

g) establish procedures for the acceptance and handling of information submitted by any party relating to alleged noncompliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements applicable to the Company, in addition to internal regulations, policies and codes, including procedures for confidential or anonymous submission, safeguarding information secrecy;

f) review, monitor and recommend to management any corrections or improvements to be made to the Company's corporate policies, including the Conflict of Interest and Related Party Transactions Corporate PolicyPolicy on Transactions with Related Parties;

e) evaluate and monitor the Company's risk exposure, as per the Risk Management Policy, as well as to provide its opinion on any review of the contents thereof, in addition to advising the Board of Directors in connection with the setting of acceptable risk levels;

d) monitor the activities of the Company's internal audit and internal controls departments, including follow up and assessment of the effectiveness and sufficiency of the internal control structure and of the internal and independent audit processes of the Company and of its controlled companies, including in relation to the provisions set forth in the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, submitting the recommendations it deems necessary for the improvement of policies, practices and procedures;

g) establish procedures for the acceptance and handling of information submitted by any party relating to alleged noncompliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements applicable to the Company, in addition to internal regulations, policies and codes, including procedures for confidential or anonymous submission, safeguarding information secrecy;

f) review, monitor and recommend to management any corrections or improvements to be made to the Company's corporate policies, including the Conflict of Interest and Related Party Transactions Corporate Policy;

e) evaluate and monitor the Company's risk exposure, as per the Risk Management Policy, as well as to provide its opinion on any review of the contents thereof, in addition to advising the Board of Directors in connection with the setting of acceptable risk levels;

d) monitor the activities of the Company's internal audit and internal controls departments, including follow up and assessment of the effectiveness and sufficiency of the internal control structure and of the internal and independent audit processes of the Company and of its controlled companies, including in relation to the provisions set forth in the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, submitting the recommendations it deems necessary for the improvement of policies, practices and procedures;

g) establish procedures for the acceptance and handling of information submitted by any party relating to alleged noncompliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements applicable to the Company, in addition to internal regulations, policies and codes, including procedures for confidential or anonymous submission, safeguarding information secrecy;

f) review, monitor and recommend to management any corrections or improvements to be made to the Company's corporate policies, including the Policy on Transactions with Related Parties;

e) evaluate and monitor the Company's risk exposure, as per the Risk Management Policy, as well as to provide its opinion on any review of the contents thereof, in addition to advising the Board of Directors in connection with the setting of acceptable risk levels;

d) monitor the activities of the Company's internal audit and internal controls departments, including follow up and assessment of the effectiveness and sufficiency of the internal control structure and of the internal and independent audit processes of the Company and of its controlled companies, including in relation to the provisions set forth in the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, submitting the recommendations it deems necessary for the improvement of policies, practices and procedures;

Adjustment to reflect the adopted nomenclature for the Conflict of Interest and Related Party Transactions Corporate Policy.

c) review the quarterly financial information, interim statements, and financial statements prepared by the Company;

b) review the Management Report and the financial statements of the Company and of its controlled companies, and provide the recommendations it deems necessary to the Board of Directors;

a) recommend to the Board of Directors the retention and dismissal of independent audit services, as well as propose to the Board of Directors the nomination of the independent auditors and their replacement;

c) review the quarterly financial information, interim statements, and financial statements prepared by the Company;

b) review the Management Report and the financial statements of the Company and of its controlled companies, and provide the recommendations it deems necessary to the Board of Directors;

a) recommend to the Board of Directors the retention and dismissal of independent audit services, as well as propose to the Board of Directors the nomination of the independent auditors and their replacement;

c) review the quarterly financial information, interim statements, and financial statements prepared by the Company;

b) review the Management Report and the financial statements of the Company and of its controlled companies, and provide the recommendations it deems necessary to the Board of Directors;

a) recommend to the Board of Directors the retention and dismissal of independent audit services, as well as propose to the Board of Directors the nomination of the independent auditors and their replacement;

§ 32ºThe member of the Audit and Risks Committee who ceases to hold said position may only rejoin the Committee after at least 3 (three)years have elapsed since the end of the term of office.

§ 2ºThe member of the Audit and Risks Committee who ceases to hold said position may only rejoin the Committee after at least 3 years have elapsed since the end of the term of office.

§ 3ºThe member of the Audit and Risks Committee who ceases to hold said position may only rejoin the Committee after at least 3 (three) years have elapsed since the end of the term of office.

§ 21ºTo be characterized as an independent, the member of the Audit and Risk Committee must meet the requirements set forth in the applicable CVM regulation, as well as those set out in the New Market Regulation.

§ 1ºTo be characterized as an independent, the member of the Audit and Risk Committee must meet the requirements set forth in the applicable CVM regulation, as well as those set out in the New Market Regulation.

§ 2ºTo be characterized as an independent, the member of the Audit and Risk Committee must meet the requirements set forth in the applicable CVM regulation, as well as those set out in the New Market Regulation.

Article 39.The Audit and Risks Committee shall be composed only by Directors, with the majority being independent, and include at least one (01) member with recognized experience in corporate accounting matters, as provided in the applicable regulations of the CVM.

Article 39.The Audit and Risks Committee shall be composed only by Directors, with the majority being independent, and include at least 1 member with recognized experience in corporate accounting matters, as provided in the applicable regulations of the CVM.

Article 39.The Audit and Risks Committee shall be composed only by Directors, with the majority being independent, and include at least one (01) member with recognized experience in corporate accounting matters, as provided in the applicable regulations of the CVM.

§ 23º The members of the Committees may be reappointed for successive terms, except for the members of the Audit and Risk Committee, who will exercise their positions for a maximum of 10 (ten)years.

§ 2º The members of the Committees may be reappointed for successive terms, except for the members of the Audit and Risk Committee, who will exercise their positions for a maximum of 10 years.

§ 3º The members of the Committees may be reappointed for successive terms, except for the members of the Audit and Risk Committee, who will exercise their positions for a maximum of 10 (ten) years.

§ 12ºIn the event of a vacancy in any member of the Committees, the Board of Directors shall elect a person to complete the term of office of the replaced member.

§ 1ºIn the event of a vacancy in any member of the Committees, the Board of Directors shall elect a person to complete the term of office of the replaced member.

§ 2ºIn the event of a vacancy in any member of the Committees, the Board of Directors shall elect a person to complete the term of office of the replaced member.

b)unjustified absence from three (3) consecutive meetings or six (6) alternate meetings per year; or

§ 1ºDuring their term of office, the members of each Committee may not be replaced except for the following reasons:

b)unjustified absence from three (3) consecutive meetings or six (6) alternate meetings per year; or

§ 1ºDuring their term of office, the members of each Committee may not be replaced except for the following reasons:

Article 38.Subject to the criteria set forth below, the Committees shall be comprised of at least three (3) members, all elected by the Board of Directors for a term of office of two (2)years, and the term shall coincide with the term of office of the Directors.

Article 38.Subject to the criteria set forth below, the Committees shall be comprised of at least 3 members, all elected by the Board of Directors for a term of office of 2 years, and the term shall coincide with the term of office of the Directors.

Article 38.Subject to the criteria set forth below, the Committees shall be comprised of at least three (3) members, all elected by the Board of Directors for a term of office of two (2) years, and the term shall coincide with the term of office of the Directors.

Adjustments to reflect the new nomenclatures of the committees and wording improvements.

§ 3ºThe same obligations and restrictions imposed by law, by these Bylaws and by the New Market Regulation on the directors and executive officers of the Company shall apply to the members of the Audit and Risks Committee, the People and Sustainability Committee, the StrategyInvestments Committee and other additional committees that may be established by the Board of Directorsfor assistance in the management of the Company.

§ 3ºThe same obligations and restrictions imposed by law, by these Bylaws and by the New Market Regulation on the directors and executive officers of the Company shall apply to the members of the Audit and Risks Committee, the People and Sustainability Committee, the Investments Committee and other additional committees that may be established by the Board of Directors.

§ 3ºThe same obligations and restrictions imposed by law, by these Bylaws and by the New Market Regulation on the directors and executive officers of the Company shall apply to the members of the Audit and Risks Committee, the People Committee, the Strategy Committee and other additional committees that may be established by the Board of Directors for assistance in the management of the Company.

§2º The Board of Directors may establish additional committees for assisting it in the management of the Company, which may have specific purposes and may appoint their respective members.

§2º The Board of Directors may establish additional committees for assisting it in the management of the Company, which may have specific purposes and may appoint their respective members.

§2º The Board of Directors may establish additional committees for assisting it in the management of the Company, which may have specific purposes and may appoint their respective members.

§ 1ºEach committee shall have its own internal bylaws, which shall require the approval of the Board of Directors, to govern matters associated with its working and define the role of its coordinator.

§ 1ºEach committee shall have its own internal bylaws, which shall require the approval of the Board of Directors, to govern matters associated with its working and define the role of its coordinator.

§ 1ºEach committee shall have its own internal bylaws, which shall require the approval of the Board of Directors, to govern matters associated with its working and define the role of its coordinator.

Article 37.The Company shall have the following support committees attached to the Board of Directors:

Article 37.The Company shall have the following support committees attached to the Board of Directors:

Article 37.The Company shall have the following support committees attached to the Board of Directors:

b)in case of vacancy in the office of an executive officer, he/she may be replaced, until the following meeting of the Board of Directors, by another executive officer appointed by the Chief Executive Officer.

b)in case of vacancy in the office of an executive officer, he/she may be replaced, until the following meeting of the Board of Directors, by another executive officer appointed by the Chief Executive Officer.

b)in case of vacancy in the office of an executive officer, he/she may be replaced, until the following meeting of the Board of Directors, by another executive officer appointed by the Chief Executive Officer.

a)in case of the occasional absence and unavailability of the Chief Executive Officer for a period of up to sixty (60) days, the Chairman of the Board of Directors shall nominate a substitute for him/her from among the members of the Board of Executive Officers, and the substitute executive officer shall temporarily exercise the duties of Chief Executive Officer until the latter returns to his/her office or the next following meeting of the Board of Directors, whichever occurs first; and

a)in case of the occasional absence and unavailability of the Chief Executive Officer for a period of up to 60 days, the Chairman of the Board of Directors shall nominate a substitute for him/her from among the members of the Board of Executive Officers, and the substitute executive officer shall temporarily exercise the duties of Chief Executive Officer until the latter returns to his/her office or the next following meeting of the Board of Directors, whichever occurs first; and

a)in case of the occasional absence and unavailability of the Chief Executive Officer for a period of up to sixty (60) days, the Chairman of the Board of Directors shall nominate a substitute for him/her from among the members of the Board of Executive Officers, and the substitute executive officer shall temporarily exercise the duties of Chief Executive Officer until the latter returns to his/her office or the next following meeting of the Board of Directors, whichever occurs first; and

Article 36.The executive officers shall substitute each other, subject to the following conditions:

Article 36.The executive officers shall substitute each other, subject to the following conditions:

Article 36.The executive officers shall substitute each other, subject to the following conditions:

Article 35.The executive officers without a specific designation, in addition to their statutory duties, shall perform those activities which may be assigned to them by the Board of Directors.

Article 35.The executive officers without a specific designation, in addition to their statutory duties, shall perform those activities which may be assigned to them by the Board of Directors.

Article 35.The executive officers without a specific designation, in addition to their statutory duties, shall perform those activities which may be assigned to them by the Board of Directors.

Article 34. The executive officer exercising the duties of Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer shall provide information to investors, the CVM and the stock exchange or over-the-counter market on which the Company's securities are traded, as well as maintain the registration of the Company updated in conformity with the CVM's applicable regulations and to meet the other requirements contained in such regulations, in addition to exercising the duties assigned to him/her by the Board of Directors.

Article 34. The executive officer exercising the duties of Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer shall provide information to investors, the CVM and the stock exchange or over-the-counter market on which the Company's securities are traded, as well as maintain the registration of the Company updated in conformity with the CVM's applicable regulations and to meet the other requirements contained in such regulations, in addition to exercising the duties assigned to him/her by the Board of Directors.

Article 34. The executive officer exercising the duties of Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer shall provide information to investors, the CVM and the stock exchange or over-the-counter market on which the Company'ssecurities are traded, as well as maintain the registration of the Company updated in conformity with the CVM's applicable regulations and to meet the other requirements contained in such regulations, in addition to exercising the duties assigned to him/her by the Board of Directors.

b)call and preside over the meetings of the Board of Executive Officers; and

b)call and preside over the meetings of the Board of Executive Officers; and

b)call and preside over the meetings of the Board of Executive Officers; and

§ 3ºThe Board of Executive Officers may, in exceptional cases, authorize the Company to be represented by one sole executive officer or one sole attorney-in-fact appointed for such purpose, and shall specify the purpose and limit of the powers granted in the minutes of the meeting.

§ 3ºThe Board of Executive Officers may, in exceptional cases, authorize the Company to be represented by one sole executive officer or one sole attorney-in-fact appointed for such purpose, and shall specify the purpose and limit of the powers granted in the minutes of the meeting.

§ 3ºThe Board of Executive Officers may, in exceptional cases, authorize the Company to be represented by one sole executive officer or one sole attorney-in-fact appointed for such purpose, and shall specify the purpose and limit of the powers granted in the minutes of the meeting.

§ 2ºThe Company, acting by two of its executive officers, may appoint attorneys-in-fact, specifying in the power of attorney the purpose thereof, the powers granted and the term of the power of attorney, which shall not exceed one year, unless the power of attorney is granted with ad judicia powers, in which case it may be valid for an indefinite term.

§ 2ºThe Company, acting by two of its executive officers, may appoint attorneys-in-fact, specifying in the power of attorney the purpose thereof, the powers granted and the term of the power of attorney, which shall not exceed one year, unless the power of attorney is granted with ad judicia powers, in which case it may be valid for an indefinite term.

§ 2ºThe Company, acting by two of its executive officers, may appoint attorneys-in-fact, specifying in the power of attorney the purpose thereof, the powers granted and the term of the power of attorney, which shall not exceed one year, unless the power of attorney is granted with ad judicia powers, in which case it may be valid for an indefinite term.

§ 1ºActions which may affect third parties shall be signed by two executive officers, jointly, or by one executive officer and one attorney-in-fact, or by two attorneys-in-fact, with specific powers.

§ 1ºActions which may affect third parties shall be signed by two executive officers, jointly, or by one executive officer and one attorney-in-fact, or by two attorneys-in-fact, with specific powers.

§ 1ºActions which may affect third parties shall be signed by two executive officers, jointly, or by one executive officer and one attorney-in-fact, or by two attorneys-in-fact, with specific powers.

Article 32.The Board of Executive Officers shall perform the acts necessary for the regular operation of the Company and for the management of its business, and shall be authorized to open and close branches, offices or other premises and facilities in any location in Brazil or abroad, subject to the guidelines provided by the Board of Directors.

Article 32.The Board of Executive Officers shall perform the acts necessary for the regular operation of the Company and for the management of its business, and shall be authorized to open and close branches, offices or other premises and facilities in any location in Brazil or abroad, subject to the guidelines provided by the Board of Directors.

Article 32.The Board of Executive Officers shall perform the acts necessary for the regular operation of the Company and for the management of its business, and shall be authorized to open and close branches, offices or other premises and facilities in any location in Brazil or abroad, subject to the guidelines provided by the Board of Directors.

Article 31.The Board of Executive Officers shall hold meetings whenever the interest of the Company shall so require and their decisions shall be made by simple majority of votes, requiring one-half of the number of the elected members to form a quorum, with the Chief Executive Officer, in addition to his/her own vote, providing the casting vote.

Article 31.The Board of Executive Officers shall hold meetings whenever the interest of the Company shall so require and their decisions shall be made by simple majority of votes, requiring one-half of the number of the elected members to form a quorum, with the Chief Executive Officer, in addition to his/her own vote, providing the casting vote.

Article 31.The Board of Executive Officers shall hold meetings whenever the interest of the Company shall so require and their decisions shall be made by simple majority of votes, requiring one-half of the number of the elected members to form a quorum, with the Chief Executive Officer, in addition to his/her own vote, providing the casting vote.

Sole paragraph. The term of the members of the Board of Executive Officers shall be 2 (two)years, with reelection permitted, and will continue until each successor is elected.

Sole paragraph. The term of the members of the Board of Executive Officers shall be 2 years, with reelection permitted, and will continue until each successor is elected.

Sole paragraph. The term of the members of the Board of Executive Officers shall be 2 (two) years, with reelection permitted, and will continue until each successor is elected.

Article 30.The Board of Executive Officers shall be comprised of up to eight (8) executive officers, who may or may not be shareholders, shall be resident in Brazil and be elected by the Board of Directors, without specific designation except for the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer.

Article 30.The Board of Executive Officers shall be comprised of up to 8 executive officers, who may or may not be shareholders, shall be resident in Brazil and be elected by the Board of Directors, without specific designation except for the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer.

Article 30.The Board of Executive Officers shall be comprised of up to eight (8) executive officers, who may or may not be shareholders, shall be resident in Brazil and be elected by the Board of Directors, without specific designation except for the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer.

Article 29.The Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors shall replace the Chairman, in his/her occasional absences and unavailability and, in case of vacancy in the office of Chairman, to hold such office until the date of the election of the new Chairman.

Article 29.The Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors shall replace the Chairman, in his/her occasional absences and unavailability and, in case of vacancy in the office of Chairman, to hold such office until the date of the election of the new Chairman.

Article 29.The Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors shall replace the Chairman, in his/her occasional absences and unavailability and, in case of vacancy in the office of Chairman, to hold such office until the date of the election of the new Chairman.

d)convey resolutions made by the Board of Directors to the Board of Executive Officers and instruct the latter on the fulfillment thereof.

d)convey resolutions made by the Board of Directors to the Board of Executive Officers and instruct the latter on the fulfillment thereof.

d)convey resolutions made by the Board of Directors to the Board of Executive Officers and instruct the latter on the fulfillment thereof.

c)communicate the dates of the regular meetings and oversee the Board of Director's administrative activities; and

c)communicate the dates of the regular meetings and oversee the Board of Director's administrative activities; and

c)communicate the dates of the regular meetings and oversee the Board of Director's administrative activities; and

a)call the Shareholders' Meeting, whenever so decided by the Board of Directors or, exceptionally, on his/her own initiative, in which case he/she shall immediately inform the other Directors;

a)call the Shareholders' Meeting, whenever so decided by the Board of Directors or, exceptionally, on his/her own initiative, in which case he/she shall immediately inform the other Directors;

a)call the Shareholders' Meeting, whenever so decided by the Board of Directors or, exceptionally, on his/her own initiative, in which case he/she shall immediately inform the other Directors;

u)pass resolutions on other matters not regulated by these Bylaws, as well as otherwise resolving such matters.

u)pass resolutions on other matters not regulated by these Bylaws, as well as otherwise resolving such matters.

u)pass resolutions on other matters not regulated by these Bylaws, as well as otherwise resolving such matters.

t) approve corporate policies as per the proposals submitted by the relevant entities; and

t) approve corporate policies as per the proposals submitted by the relevant entities; and

t) approve corporate policies as per the proposals submitted by the relevant entities; and

s)express an opinion as to whether it is in favor or against any tender offer for the shares of the Company, through a prior opinion containing the reasons for such position disclosed within 15 (fifteen)days from the publication of the tender offer notice, opinion which should cover, at minimum: (i) the convenience and opportunity of the tender offer for the Company and its shareholders as a whole, including with respect to the price and potential impacts on share liquidity; (ii) any alternatives to accepting the tender offer for the shares on free float;

s)express an opinion as to whether it is in favor or against any tender offer for the shares of the Company, through a prior opinion containing the reasons for such position disclosed within 15 days from the publication of the tender offer notice, opinion which should cover, at minimum: (i) the convenience and opportunity of the tender offer for the Company and its shareholders as a whole, including with respect to the price and potential impacts on share liquidity; (ii) any alternatives to accepting the tender offer for the shares on free float;

s)express an opinion as to whether it is in favor or against any tender offer for the shares of the Company, through a prior opinion containing the reasons for such position disclosed within 15 (fifteen) days from the publication of the tender offer notice, opinion which should cover, at minimum: (i) the convenience and opportunity of the tender offer for the Company and its shareholders as a whole, including with respect to the price and potential impacts on share liquidity; (ii) any alternatives to accepting the tender offer for the shares on free float;

q) approve the execution of shareholders' agreements by the Company or by its controlled companies;

q) approve the execution of shareholders' agreements by the Company or by its controlled companies;

q) approve the execution of shareholders' agreements by the Company or by its controlled companies;

p)approve the following transactions, either by the Company or by its controlled companies, when the value exceeds five percent (5%) of the Company's shareholders' equity: (i) acquisition, disposal or encumbrance of assets; (ii) granting of collateral; (iii) indebtedness to third parties or waivers of any rights; (iv) investment or investment project; and (v) direct or indirect acquisition or disposal of an equity interest, including by means of a consortium or special partnership;

p)approve the following transactions, either by the Company or by its controlled companies, when the value exceeds 5% of the Company's shareholders' equity: (i) acquisition, disposal or encumbrance of assets; (ii) granting of collateral; (iii) indebtedness to third parties or waivers of any rights; (iv) investment or investment project; and (v) direct or indirect acquisition or disposal of an equity interest, including by means of a consortium or special partnership;

p)approve the following transactions, either by the Company or by its controlled companies, when the value exceeds five percent (5%) of the Company's shareholders' equity: (i) acquisition, disposal or encumbrance of assets; (ii) granting of collateral; (iii) indebtedness to third parties or waivers of any rights; (iv) investment or investment project; and (v) direct or indirect acquisition or disposal of an equity interest, including by means of a consortium or special partnership;

o)approve the public issuance of commercial promissory notes by the Company or by its controlled companies;

o)approve the public issuance of commercial promissory notes by the Company or by its controlled companies;

o)approve the public issuance of commercial promissory notes by the Company or by its controlled companies;

n)authorize the acquisition of shares of the Company to be held as treasury shares, cancelled or subsequently disposed of, subject to applicable laws;

n)authorize the acquisition of shares of the Company to be held as treasury shares, cancelled or subsequently disposed of, subject to applicable laws;

n)authorize the acquisition of shares of the Company to be held as treasury shares, cancelled or subsequently disposed of, subject to applicable laws;

m)submit proposals to the Shareholders' Meeting concerning an amalgamation, spin-off, merger, merger of shares or dissolution of the Company, as well as amendments to these Bylaws;

m)submit proposals to the Shareholders' Meeting concerning an amalgamation, spin-off, merger, merger of shares or dissolution of the Company, as well as amendments to these Bylaws;

m)submit proposals to the Shareholders' Meeting concerning an amalgamation, spin-off, merger, merger of shares or dissolution of the Company, as well as amendments to these Bylaws;

l)pass resolutions on the issuance of shares, debentures convertible into shares and subscription warrants, within the limits of the authorized capital of the Company;

l)pass resolutions on the issuance of shares, debentures convertible into shares and subscription warrants, within the limits of the authorized capital of the Company;

l)pass resolutions on the issuance of shares, debentures convertible into shares and subscription warrants, within the limits of the authorized capital of the Company;

k)approve the preparation of financial statements at shorter intervals than the fiscal year, the distribution of dividends based on such financial statements or interim dividends, as well as the payment or crediting of interest on own capital, under the terms of the applicable laws;

k)approve the preparation of financial statements at shorter intervals than the fiscal year, the distribution of dividends based on such financial statements or interim dividends, as well as the payment or crediting of interest on own capital, under the terms of the applicable laws;

k)approve the preparation of financial statements at shorter intervals than the fiscal year, the distribution of dividends based on such financial statements or interim dividends, as well as the payment or crediting of interest on own capital, under the terms of the applicable laws;

j)propose to the Shareholders' Meeting the allocation of the balance of the adjusted net profit for the year, as referred to in letter "c", paragraph one of Article 53 of these Bylaws;

j)propose to the Shareholders' Meeting the allocation of the balance of the adjusted net profit for the year, as referred to in letter "c", paragraph one of Article 53 of these Bylaws;

j)propose to the Shareholders' Meeting the allocation of the balance of the adjusted net profit for the year, as referred to in letter "c", paragraph one of Article 53 of these Bylaws;

i)submit a slate of candidates to the Shareholders' Meeting for election of directors, pursuant to Article 19 of these Bylaws;

i)submit a slate of candidates to the Shareholders' Meeting for election of directors, pursuant to Article 19 of these Bylaws;

i)submit a slate of candidates to the Shareholders' Meeting for election of directors, pursuant to Article 19 of these Bylaws;

g)grant shares and stock options under the terms of Article 8 of these Bylaws;

g)grant shares and stock options under the terms of Article 8 of these Bylaws;

g)grant shares and stock options under the terms of Article 8 of these Bylaws;

Adjustment to reflect the new nomenclature of the People and Sustainability Committee, due to the new role described in Article 40 .

f)define the overall criteria regarding the compensation and benefits policy of the directors and executive officers as well as of the senior employees of the Company and, whenever necessary, of its subsidiaries, taking into consideration the People and Sustainability Committee's proposal;

f)define the overall criteria regarding the compensation and benefits policy of the directors and executive officers as well as of the senior employees of the Company and, whenever necessary, of its subsidiaries, taking into consideration the People and Sustainability Committee's proposal;

f)define the overall criteria regarding the compensation and benefits policy of the directors and executive officers as well as of the senior employees of the Company and, whenever necessary, of its subsidiaries, taking into consideration the People Committee's proposals;

Adjustment to reflect the new nomenclature of the People and Sustainability Committee, due to the new role described in Article 40.

e)fix the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and the individual compensation of the Executive Officers of the Company, considering the proposal of the People's and Sustainability Committee, according to article 40, single paragraph, "b";

e)fix the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and the individual compensation of the Executive Officers of the Company, considering the proposal of the People and Sustainability Committee, according to article 40, single paragraph, "b";

e)fix the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and the individual compensation of the Executive Officers of the Company, considering the proposal of the People's Committee, according to article 40, single paragraph, "b".

d)express its opinion with respect to Management Report and the financial statements of the Company, submitting them to the Shareholders' Meeting for approval;

d)express its opinion with respect to Management Report and the financial statements of the Company, submitting them to the Shareholders' Meeting for approval;

d)express its opinion with respect to Management Report and the financial statements of the Company, submitting them to the Shareholders' Meeting for approval;

Adjustment to allow the Board of Directors to focus on the strategic aspects of the Company.

c)oversee the management of the executive officers; examine, at any time, the books and documents of the Company; request information about agreements previously entered into or in the process of being entered into by the Company or by its subsidiaries;

c)oversee the management of the executive officers; examine, at any time, the books and documents of the Company; request information about agreements previously entered into or in the process of being entered into by the Company;

c)oversee the management of the executive officers; examine, at any time, the books and documents of the Company; request information about agreements previously entered into or in the process of being entered into by the Company or by its subsidiaries;

b)elect and remove the executive officers of the Company, appointing among them the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, and define their duties;

b)elect and remove the executive officers of the Company, appointing among them the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, and define their duties;

b)elect and remove the executive officers of the Company, appointing among them the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, and define their duties;

Adjustment to provide a better understanding regarding the role of the Board of Directors concerning the Company's strategy.

a)set the general guidelines of thesubsidiaries' business and deliberate on the strategic guidelines and strategic plan of the Company's and its subsidiaries' business;

a)set the general guidelines of the subsidiaries' business and deliberate on the strategic guidelines and strategic plan of the Company;

Article 26.Except for the possibility of election of Directors by multiple vote, a substitute for a vacancy on the Board of Directors shall be appointed by the remaining Directors and shall hold the office until the subsequent Shareholders' Meeting, at which a new Director shall be elected for remaining term of office of the replaced director. In the event of vacancy of the majority of the Board of Directors, a Shareholders' Meeting shall becalled within fifteen (15) days from the date thereof, in order to elect substitutes, who shall complete the term of office of the replaced members.

Article 26.Except for the possibility of election of Directors by multiple vote, a substitute for a vacancy on the Board of Directors shall be appointed by the remaining Directors and shall hold the office until the subsequent Shareholders' Meeting, at which a new Director shall be elected for remaining term of office of the replaced director. In the event of vacancy of the majority of the Board of Directors, a Shareholders' Meeting shall be called within 15 days from the date thereof, in order to elect substitutes, who shall complete the term of office of the replaced members.

Article 26.Except for the possibility of election of Directors by multiple vote, a substitute for a vacancy on the Board of Directors shall be appointed by the remaining Directors and shall hold the office until the subsequent Shareholders' Meeting, at which a new Director shall be elected for remaining term of office of the replaced director. In the event of vacancy of the majority of the Board of Directors, a Shareholders' Meeting shall becalled within fifteen (15) days from the date thereof, in order to elect substitutes, who shall complete the term of office of the replaced members.

Article 25.No member of the Board of Directors may have access to information, take part in resolutions and discussions of the Board of Directors or of any managing bodies, vote or, in any manner, intervene in the matter in which he/she is directly or indirectly in a conflict with the Company's interests, as provided for by law.

Article 25.No member of the Board of Directors may have access to information, take part in resolutions and discussions of the Board of Directors or of any managing bodies, vote or, in any manner, intervene in the matter in which he/she is directly or indirectly in a conflict with the Company's interests, as provided for by law.

Article 25.No member of the Board of Directors may have access to information, take part in resolutions and discussions of the Board of Directors or of any managing bodies, vote or, in any manner, intervene in the matter in which he/she is directly or indirectly in a conflict with the Company's interests, as provided for by law.

Sole Paragraph.In event of absence or temporary unavailability of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, his/her duties will be exercised, on a temporary basis, by the Vice-Chairman or by another member of the Board of Directors nominated by him/her.

Sole Paragraph.In event of absence or temporary unavailability of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, his/her duties will be exercised, on a temporary basis, by the Vice-Chairman or by another member of the Board of Directors nominated by him/her.

Sole Paragraph. In event of absence or temporary unavailability of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, his/her duties will be exercised, on a temporary basis, by the Vice-Chairman or by another member of the Board of Directors nominated by him/her.

Article 24.Except for the provisions in Paragraph 3 of Article 23, the majority of the Directors must attend a meeting of the Board of Directors for it to commence, including the Chairman or the Vice-Chairman, and the resolutions shall require a majority vote, with the Chairman or, in his/her absence, the Vice-Chairman, in addition to his/her own vote, providing the casting vote.

Article 24.Except for the provisions in Paragraph 3 of Article 23, the majority of the Directors must attend a meeting of the Board of Directors for it to commence, including the Chairman or the Vice-Chairman, and the resolutions shall require a majority vote, with the Chairman or, in his/her absence, the Vice-Chairman, in addition to his/her own vote, providing the casting vote.

Article 24.Except for the provisions in Paragraph 3 of Article 23, the majority of the Directors must attend a meeting of the Board of Directors for it to commence, including the Chairman or the Vice-Chairman, and the resolutions shall require a majority vote, with the Chairman or, in his/her absence, the Vice-Chairman, in addition to his/her own vote, providing the casting vote.

§ 4ºThe Directors may attend the meetings of the Board of Directors by telephone conference, videoconference or by any other means of communication allowing the identification of the Director and simultaneous communication with all the other persons present at the meeting. In this case, Directors will be considered to be present at the meeting and sign the corresponding minutes.

§ 4ºThe Directors may attend the meetings of the Board of Directors by telephone conference, videoconference or by any other means of communication allowing the identification of the Director and simultaneous communication with all the other persons present at the meeting. In this case, Directors will be considered to be present at the meeting and sign the corresponding minutes.

§ 4ºThe Directors may attend the meetings of the Board of Directors by telephone conference, videoconference or by any other means of communication allowing the identification of the Director and simultaneous communication with all the other persons present at the meeting. In this case, Directors will be considered to be present at the meeting and sign the corresponding minutes.

§ 3ºIn case of urgency, the Chairman of the Board of Directors (or a third party he or she may appoint) may call a meeting of the Board of Directors with less than the period provided for in Paragraph 2 of this Article, provided that in this case the meeting shall not be held unless at least two-thirds (2/3) of the elected members attend the meeting.

§ 3ºIn case of urgency, the Chairman of the Board of Directors (or a third party he or she may appoint) may call a meeting of the Board of Directors with less than the period provided for in Paragraph 2 of this Article, provided that in this case the meeting shall not be held unless at least 2/3 of the elected members attend the meeting.

§ 3ºIn case of urgency, the Chairman of the Board of Directors (or a third party he or she may appoint) may call a meeting of the Board of Directors with less than the period provided for in Paragraph 2 of this Article, provided that in this case the meeting shall not be held unless at least two-thirds (2/3) of the elected members attend the meeting.

§ 2ºThe meetings of the Board of Directors shall be called at least three (3) days in advance. Regardless of the formalities observed in calling the meeting, a meeting shall be deemed to be duly called if attended by all the members of the Board of Directors.

§ 2ºThe meetings of the Board of Directors shall be called at least 3 days in advance. Regardless of the formalities observed in calling the meeting, a meeting shall be deemed to be duly called if attended by all the members of the Board of Directors.

§ 2ºThe meetings of the Board of Directors shall be called at least three (3) days in advance. Regardless of the formalities observed in calling the meeting, a meeting shall be deemed to be duly called if attended by all the members of the Board of Directors.

§ 1ºThe meetings of the Board of Directors shall be called in writing, by e-mail or any other form that allows proof of receipt of the call notice by the recipient, and shall contain, in addition to the place, date and time of the meeting, the agenda.

§ 1ºThe meetings of the Board of Directors shall be called in writing, by e-mail or any other form that allows proof of receipt of the call notice by the recipient, and shall contain, in addition to the place, date and time of the meeting, the agenda.

§ 1ºThe meetings of the Board of Directors shall be called in writing, by e-mail or any other form that allows proof of receipt of the call notice by the recipient, and shall contain, in addition to the place, date and time of the meeting, the agenda.

Article 23.The Board of Directors shall hold regular meetings once every three (3) months and special meetings whenever called by the Chairman or by any two (2) Directors.

Article 23.The Board of Directors shall hold regular meetings once every 3 months and special meetings whenever called by the Chairman or by any 2 Directors.

Article 23.The Board of Directors shall hold regular meetings once every three (3) months and special meetings whenever called by the Chairman or by any two (2) Directors.

Article 22.The Board of Directors shall elect a Chairman and Vice-Chairman among its members, to occur at the first meeting after the commencement of the Directors´ term or at the first meeting after there is a vacancy of these positions on the Board of Directors.

Article 22.The Board of Directors shall elect a Chairman and Vice-Chairman among its members, to occur at the first meeting after the commencement of the Directors´ term or at the first meeting after there is a vacancy of these positions on the Board of Directors.

Article 22.The Board of Directors shall elect a Chairman and Vice-Chairman among its members, to occur at the first meeting after the commencement of the Directors´ term or at the first meeting after there is a vacancy of these positions on the Board of Directors.

Article 21.In the event a Director residing and domiciled outside Brazil is elected, the commencement of his/her term shall be conditioned on the appointment of an attorney-in-fact, residing and domiciled in Brazil, empowered to receive service of process for any corporate law-based lawsuit that may be brought against him/her. The term of such power of attorney shall be for, at least, three (3) years after the end of the term of office of the respective Director.

Article 21.In the event a Director residing and domiciled outside Brazil is elected, the commencement of his/her term shall be conditioned on the appointment of an attorney-in-fact, residing and domiciled in Brazil, empowered to receive service of process for any corporate law-based lawsuit that may be brought against him/her. The term of such power of attorney shall be for, at least, 3 years after the end of the term of office of the respective Director.

Article 21.In the event a Director residing and domiciled outside Brazil is elected, the commencement of his/her term shall be conditioned on the appointment of an attorney-in-fact, residing and domiciled in Brazil, empowered to receive service of process for any corporate law-based lawsuit that may be brought against him/her. The term of such power of attorney shall be for, at least, three (3) years after the end of the term of office of the respective Director.

§ 2ºIn the event the Company may be controlled by one shareholder or group of shareholders, as defined in Article 116 of Brazilian Federal Law no.6,404/76, shareholders representing ten percent (10%) of the capital stock may require, in conformity with Paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Brazilian Federal Law 6,404/76, that the election of one of the members of the Board of Directors is carried out separately, notwithstanding the rules set forth in Article 19 above.

§ 2ºIn the event the Company may be controlled by one shareholder or group of shareholders, as defined in Article 116 of Brazilian Federal Law 6,404/76, shareholders representing 10% of the capital stock may require, in conformity with Paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Brazilian Federal Law 6,404/76, that the election of one of the members of the Board of Directors is carried out separately, notwithstanding the rules set forth in Article 19 above.

§ 2ºIn the event the Company may be controlled by one shareholder or group of shareholders, as defined in Article 116 of Law no. 6,404/76, shareholders representing ten percent (10%) of the capital stock may require, in conformity with Paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law 6,404/76, that the election of one of the members of the Board of Directors is carried out separately, notwithstanding the rules set forth in Article 19 above.

§ 1ºIn the event members of the Board of Directors are elected by cumulative voting, the candidates will not be elected through a nomination on a slate of candidates; the candidates for the Board of Directors shall be those who are part of the slate of candidates as provided for in Article 19, as well as the candidates who are nominated by a shareholder attending the meeting, provided that the Shareholders' Meeting is provided with the statements signed by these candidates as set forth in Paragraph 2 of Article 19 of these Bylaws.

§ 1ºIn the event members of the Board of Directors are elected by cumulative voting, the candidates will not be elected through a nomination on a slate of candidates; the candidates for the Board of Directors shall be those who are part of the slate of candidates as provided for in Article 19, as well as the candidates who are nominated by a shareholder attending the meeting, provided that the Shareholders' Meeting is provided with the statements signed by these candidates as set forth in Paragraph 2 of Article 19 of these Bylaws.

statements signed by these candidates as set forth in Paragraph 2 of Article 19 of these Bylaws.

§ 1ºIn the event members of the Board of Directors are elected by cumulative voting, the candidates will not be elected through a nomination on a slate of candidates; the candidates for the Board of Directors shall be those who are part of the slate of candidates as provided for in Article 19, as well as the candidates who are nominated by a shareholder attending the meeting, provided that the Shareholders' Meeting is provided with the

Article 20.When electing members to the Board of Directors, shareholders will be entitled to request, as required by law, the adoption of a cumulative voting process, provided that they do so within, at least, forty-eight (48) hours in advance of the Shareholders' Meeting.

Article 20When electing members to the Board of Directors, shareholders will be entitled to request, as required by law, the adoption of a cumulative voting process, provided that they do so within, at least, 48 hours in advance of the Shareholders' Meeting.

Article 20.When electing members to the Board of Directors, shareholders will be entitled to request, as required by law, the adoption of a cumulative voting process, provided that they do so within, at least, forty-eight (48) hours in advance of the Shareholders' Meeting.

§ 6ºEach shareholder shall beentitled to vote for only one slate of candidates, and the slate of candidates receiving the largest number of votes at the Shareholders' Meeting will be elected.

§ 6ºEach shareholder shall beentitled to vote for only one slate of candidates, and the slate of candidates receiving the largest number of votes at the Shareholders' Meeting will be elected.

§ 6ºEach shareholder shall be entitled to vote for only one slate of candidates, and the slate of candidates receiving the largest number of votes at the Shareholders' Meeting will be elected.

§ 5ºThe same person may stand for election in two or more slates of candidates, including those nominated by the Board of Directors.

§ 5ºThe same person may stand for election in two or more slates of candidates, including those nominated by the Board of Directors.

§ 5ºThe same person may stand for election in two or more slates of candidates, including those nominated by the Board of Directors.

§ 4ºThe persons nominated by the Board of Directors or by shareholders shall be identified, as the case may be, as candidates to independent Directors, subject to the provisions of Article 17 above, as well as the contents of the new Market Regulation.

§ 4ºThe persons nominated by the Board of Directors or by shareholders shall be identified, as the case may be, as candidates to independent Directors, subject to the provisions of Article 17 above, as well as the contents of the new Market Regulation.

§ 4ºThe persons nominated by the Board of Directors or by shareholders shall be identified, as the case may be, as candidates to independent Directors, subject to the provisions of Article 17 above, as well as the contents of the new Market Regulation.

§ 3ºThe shareholders or group of shareholders desiring to propose another slate of candidates to be elected to the Board of Directors shall, at least five (5) days prior the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, send to the Board of Directors statements individually signed by the candidates nominated by them, containing the information mentioned in the preceding Paragraph; the Board of Directors shall immediately disclose such information, by notice posted on the Company's Investor Relations website and sent by electronic means of communication to the CVM and the B3 notifying them that the documents with respect to the other slate of candidates submitted to the Board of Directors are available to the shareholders at the Company's headquarters.

§ 3ºThe shareholders or group of shareholders desiring to propose another slate of candidates to be elected to the Board of Directors shall, at least 5 days prior the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, send to the Board of Directors statements individually signed by the candidates nominated by them, containing the information mentioned in the preceding Paragraph; the Board of Directors shall immediately disclose such information, by notice posted on the Company's Investor Relations website and sent by electronic means of communication to the CVM and the B3 notifying them that the documents with respect to the other slate of candidates submitted to the Board of Directors are available to the shareholders at the Company's headquarters.

§ 3ºThe shareholders or group of shareholders desiring to propose another slate of candidates to be elected to the Board of Directors shall, at least five (5) days prior the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, send to the Board of Directors statements individually signed by the candidates nominated by them, containing the information mentioned in the preceding Paragraph; the Board of Directors shall immediately disclose such information, by notice posted on the Company's Investor Relations website and sent by electronic means of communication to the CVM and the B3 notifying them that the documents with respect to the other slate of candidates submitted to the Board of Directors are available to the shareholders at the Company's headquarters.

§ 2ºAt the date the Shareholders' Meeting for electing the members of the Board of Directors is called, the Board of Directors shall make available at the Company's headquarters a statement signed by each of the members of the slate of candidates nominated by it, containing: (a) their full identification; (b) a complete description of their professional experience, describing the professional activities previously performed, as well as their professional and academic qualifications; and (c) information about administrative proceedings of the CVM, the Central Bank of Brazil or the Superintendence of Private Insurance and disciplinary and judicial proceedings for which a final judgment was rendered and in which any such members have been convicted, as well as inform penalties eventually imposed, if the case may be, the existence of events of limitations or conflict of interest provided for in Article 147 of Brazilian Federal Law 6,404/76.

§ 2ºAt the date the Shareholders' Meeting for electing the members of the Board of Directors is called, the Board of Directors shall make available at the Company's headquarters a statement signed by each of the members of the slate of candidates nominated by it, containing: (a) their full identification; (b) a complete description of their professional experience, describing the professional activities previously performed, as well as their professional and academic qualifications; and (c) information about administrative proceedings of the CVM, the Central Bank of Brazil or the Superintendence of Private Insurance and disciplinary and judicial proceedings for which a final judgment was rendered and in which any such members have been convicted, as well as inform penalties eventually imposed, if the case may be, the existence of events of limitations or conflict of interest provided for in Article 147 of Brazilian Federal Law 6,404/76.

proceedings for which a final judgment was rendered and in which any such members have been convicted, as well as inform penalties eventually imposed, if the case may be, the existence of events of limitations or conflict of interest provided for in Article 147 of Law 6,404/76.

§ 2ºAt the date the Shareholders' Meeting for electing the members of the Board of Directors is called, the Board of Directors shall make available at the Company's headquarters a statement signed by each of the members of the slate of candidates nominated by it, containing: (a) their full identification; (b) a complete description of their professional experience, describing the professional activities previously performed, as well as their professional and academic qualifications; and (c) information about administrative proceedings of the CVM, the Central Bank of Brazil or the Superintendence of Private Insurance and disciplinary and judicial

§ 1ºUnder the election provisions of this Article, only the following slates of candidates will be eligible for election: (a) those nominated by the Board of Directors; or (b) those nominated by any shareholder or group of shareholders, as provided for in Paragraph 3 hereof.

§ 1ºUnder the election provisions of this Article, only the following slates of candidates will be eligible for election: (a) those nominated by the Board of Directors; or (b) those nominated by any shareholder or group of shareholders, as provided for in Paragraph 3 hereof.

§ 1ºUnder the election provisions of this Article, only the following slates of candidates will be eligible for election: (a) those nominated by the Board of Directors; or (b) those nominated by any shareholder or group of shareholders, as provided for in Paragraph 3 hereof.

Article 19.Except for the provisions in Article 20, the election of the members of the Board of Directors shall be made through the nomination of a slate of candidates.

Article 19.Except for the provisions in Article 20, the election of the members of the Board of Directors shall be made through the nomination of a slate of candidates.

Article 19.Except for the provisions in Article 20, the election of the members of the Board of Directors shall be made through the nomination of a slate of candidates.

Sole Paragraph.The same actions provided for in the introductory paragraph of this Article shall be taken in the event any of the independent Directors fails to meet the independence criteria set forth in the New Market Regulation, resulting in noncompliance with the minimum number of independent Directors, as provided in Article 17 hereof.

Sole Paragraph.The same actions provided for in the introductory paragraph of this Article shall be taken in the event any of the independent Directors fails to meet the independence criteria set forth in the New Market Regulation, resulting in noncompliance with the minimum number of independent Directors, as provided in Article 17 hereof.

Sole Paragraph. The same actions provided for in the introductory paragraph of this Article shall be taken in the event any of the independent Directors fails to meet the independence criteria set forth in the New Market Regulation, resulting in noncompliance with the minimum number of independent Directors, as provided in Article 17 hereof.

Article 18.If a member of the Board of Directors fails to meet the requirements set forth in Article 16 above due to a supervening or unknown fact at the time of his/her election, he/she shall be immediately replaced.

Article 18.If a member of the Board of Directors fails to meet the requirements set forth in Article 16 above due to a supervening or unknown fact at the time of his/her election, he/she shall be immediately replaced.

Article 18.If a member of the Board of Directors fails to meet the requirements set forth in Article 16 above due to a supervening or unknown fact at the time of his/her election, he/she shall be immediately replaced.

Sole Paragraph.When, as a result of compliance with thepercentage composition referred to in the introductory paragraph of this Article, the number of Directors results in a fraction, such number will be rounded to the immediately higher whole number.

Sole Paragraph.When, as a result of compliance with the composition referred to in the introductory paragraph of this Article, the number of Directors results in a fraction, such number will be rounded to the immediately higher whole number.

Sole Paragraph. When, as a result of compliance with the percentage referred to in the introductory paragraph of this Article, the number of Directors results in a fraction, such number will be rounded to the immediately higher whole number.

Article 17.The Board of Directors of the Company shall have, at least, one third (1/3) or 02 (two), whichever is higher, independent members, pursuantto the New Market Regulation, and the classification of the appointed members of the Board of Directors as independent Directors shall be voted on the Shareholders Meeting that elect them.

Article 17.The Board of Directors of the Company shall have, at least, 1/3 or 2, whichever is higher, independent members, pursuant to the New Market Regulation, and the classification of the appointed members of the Board of Directors as independent Directors shall be voted on the Shareholders Meeting that elect them.

Article 17.The Board of Directors of the Company shall have, at least, one third (1/3) or 02 (two), whichever is higher, independent members, pursuantto the New Market Regulation, and the classification of the appointed members of the Board of Directors as independent Directors shall be voted on the Shareholders Meeting that elect them.

§ 3ºObserved the requirements set forth in the Company's corporate policies, the only persons eligible for election to the Board of Directors, unless otherwise permitted by the Shareholders' Meeting, shall be those who, in addition to complying with legal and regulatory requirements have a well-regarded reputation, do not hold any position in a company which may be considered a competitor of the Company or its controlled companies, and do not have, nor represent, a conflicting interest with the Company's interest or those of its controlled companies.

§ 3ºObserved the requirements set forth in the Company's corporate policies, the only persons eligible for election to the Board of Directors, unless otherwise permitted by the Shareholders' Meeting, shall be those who, in addition to complying with legal and regulatory requirements have a well-regarded reputation, do not hold any position in a company which may be considered a competitor of the Company or its controlled companies, and do not have, nor represent, a conflicting interest with the Company's interest or those of its controlled companies.

§ 3ºObserved the requirements set forth in the Company's corporate policies, the only persons eligible for election to the Board of Directors, unless otherwise permitted by the Shareholders' Meeting, shall be those who, in addition to complying with legal and regulatory requirements have a well-regarded reputation, do not hold any position in a company which may be considered a competitor of the Company or its controlled companies, and do not have, nor represent, a conflicting interest with the Company's interest or those of its controlled companies.

§ 2ºThe Board of Directors shall adopt Internal Bylaws that shall provide for, among other relevant matters, its own operation, and the rights and duties of its members, as well as their relationship with the Board of Executive Officers and other corporate bodies.

§ 2ºThe Board of Directors shall adopt Internal Bylaws that shall provide for, among other relevant matters, its own operation, and the rights and duties of its members, as well as their relationship with the Board of Executive Officers and other corporate bodies.

§ 2ºThe Board of Directors shall adopt Internal Bylaws that shall provide for, among other relevant matters, its own operation, and the rights and duties of its members, as well as their relationship with the Board of Executive Officers and other corporate bodies.

§ 1º The positions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer or principal execute of the Company may not be held by the same individual.

§ 1º The positions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer or principal execute of the Company may not be held by the same individual.

§ 1º The positions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer or principal execute of the Company may not be held by the same individual.

Article 16. The Board of Directors shall be comprised of at least, five (5) and, at maximum, eleven (11) members, all of whom shall be elected and removable at the Shareholders' Meeting, for a unified term of two (2) years, with reelection being permitted.

Article 16. The Board of Directors shall be comprised of, at least, 5 and, at maximum, 11 members, all of whom shall be elected and removable at the Shareholders' Meeting, for a unified term of 2 years, with reelection being permitted.

Article 16. The Board of Directors shall be comprised of at least five (5) and at maximum eleven (11) members, all of whom shall be elected and removable at the Shareholders' Meeting, for a unified term of two (2) years, with reelection being permitted.

Sole Paragraph.The commencement term of the directors and executive officers, which shall not require the posting of a bond, shall be contingent upon their adhesion to the corporate policies adopted by the Company and execution of the respective deed of investiture, which shall include consent to the contents of Article 51 hereof.

Sole Paragraph.The commencement term of the directors and executive officers, which shall not require the posting of a bond, shall be contingent upon their adhesion to the corporate policies adopted by the Company and execution of the respective deed of investiture, which shall include consent to the contents of Article 51 hereof.

Sole Paragraph .The commencement term of the directors and executive officers, which shall not require the posting of a bond, shall be contingent upon their adhesion to the corporate policies adopted by the Company and execution of the respective deed of investiture, which shall include consent to the contents of Article 51 hereof.

Article 15. The Company shall be managed by a Board of Directors and a Board of Executive Officers.

Article 15.The Company shall be managed by a Board of Directors and a Board of Executive Officers.

Article 15.The Company shall be managed by a Board of Directors and a Board of Executive Officers.

§ 2ºThe members of the Board of Directors and the executive officers are entitled to profit sharing, as provided for by law.

§ 2ºThe members of the Board of Directors and the executive officers are entitled to profit sharing, as provided for by law.

§ 2ºThe members of the Board of Directors and the executive officers are entitled to profit sharing, as provided for by law.

Adjustments (i) to reflect the new nomenclature of the People and Sustainability Committee, due to the new role described in Article 40, and (ii) wording adjustment.

§ 1ºThe Board of Directors shall determine the compensation to be paid to the Chief Executive Officer and the other executive officers, considering the proposal of the People and Sustainability Committee, in accordance with the amount set forth at the Shareholders' Meeting, in the introductory paragraph of this Article and the competencies of the Peoplereferred Committee, as provided for in Article 40 herein.

§ 1ºThe Board of Directors shall determine the compensation to be paid to the Chief Executive Officer and the other executive officers, considering the proposal of the People and Sustainability Committee, in accordance with the amount set forth at the Shareholders' Meeting, in the introductory paragraph of this Article and the competencies of the referred Committee, as provided for in Article 40 herein.

§ 1ºThe Board of Directors shall determine the compensation to be paid to the Chief Executive Officer and the other executive officers, considering the proposal of the People Committee, in accordance with the amount set forth at the Shareholders' Meeting, in the introductory paragraph of this Article and the competencies of the People Committee, as provided for in Article 40 herein.

Article 14.The Shareholders' Meeting shall determine the overall compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and of the executive officers, including any remuneration in shares.

Article 14.The Shareholders' Meeting shall determine the overall compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and of the executive officers, including any remuneration in shares.

Article 14.The Shareholders' Meeting shall determine the overall compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and of the executive officers, including any remuneration in shares.

Article 13.Minutes of the Shareholders' Meetings shall be kept with the requirements and signatures required by law.

Article 13.Minutes of the Shareholders' Meetings shall be kept with the requirements and signatures required by law.

Article 13.Minutes of the Shareholders' Meetings shall be kept with the requirements and signatures required by law.

Article 12.Resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting shall require a majority vote of the attendees, not taking into account blank votes, except as otherwise provided for by law or in these Bylaws.

Article 12.Resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting shall require a majority vote of the attendees, not taking into account blank votes, except as otherwise provided for by law or in these Bylaws.

Article 12.Resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting shall require a majority vote of the attendees, not taking into account blank votes, except as otherwise provided for by law or in these Bylaws.

§ 2ºThe Company shall adopt the principle of good faith in verifying the validity of the documents demonstrating the representative capacity of shareholder, and will presume the truthfulness of the credible statements made to it; however, the shareholders who fail to present the respective power of attorney granted to their representatives, or the custodian's statement, in the event the shares are recorded as held with a custodian institution, shall be prohibited from participating in the Meeting.

§ 2ºThe Company shall adopt the principle of good faith in verifying the validity of the documents demonstrating the representative capacity of shareholder, and will presume the truthfulness of the credible statements made to it; however, the shareholders who fail to present the respective power of attorney granted to their representatives, or the custodian's statement, in the event the shares are recorded as held with a custodian institution, shall be prohibited from participating in the Meeting.

§ 2ºThe Company shall adopt the principle of good faith in verifying the validity of the documents demonstrating the representative capacity of shareholder, and will presume the truthfulness of the credible statements made to it; however, the shareholders who fail to present the respective power of attorney granted to their representatives, or the custodian's statement, in the event the shares are recorded as held with a custodian institution, shall be prohibited from participating in the Meeting.

§ 1ºShareholders may participate in the Shareholders' Meeting by means of a remote voting form, subject to the provisions of the regulations in force.

Article 11.In order to prove shareholder status, the Company shall require, within a period established in the call notice, an identity document and proof issued by the depositary institution. Shareholders represented by proxies must provide the proxies within the same period referred to in this Article. The original copies of the documents referred to herein must be shown to the Company until the Shareholder's Meeting is held, if held in person.

§ 1ºShareholders may participate in the Shareholders' Meeting by means of a remote voting form, subject to the provisions of the regulations in force.

Article 11.In order to prove shareholder status, the Company shall require, within a period established in the call notice, an identity document and proof issued by the depositary institution. Shareholders represented by proxies must provide the proxies within the same period referred to in this Article. The original copies of the documents referred to herein must be shown to the Company until the Shareholder's Meeting is held, if held in person.

§ 1ºShareholders may participate in the Shareholders' Meeting by means of a remote voting form, subject to the provisions of the regulations in force.

shown to the Company until the Shareholder's Meeting is held, if held in person.

Article 11.In order to prove shareholder status, the Company shall require, within a period established in the call notice, an identity document and proof issued by the depositary institution. Shareholders represented by proxies must provide the proxies within the same period referred to in this Article. The original copies of the documents referred to herein must be

§ 4ºIf the General Meeting is held in person, the shareholders who appear at the Shareholders' Meeting after its commencement may take part in the meeting, however they shall not be entitled to vote on any resolution.

§ 4ºIf the General Meeting is held in person, the shareholders who appear at the Shareholders' Meeting after its commencement may take part in the meeting, however they shall not be entitled to vote on any resolution.

§ 4ºIf the General Meeting is held in person, the shareholders who appear at the Shareholders' Meeting after its commencement may take part in the meeting, however they shall not be entitled to vote on any resolution.

§ 3ºThe chairman of the Meeting shall have the exclusive power, in compliance with the rules provided for in these Bylaws, to conduct the election of the members of the Board of Directors, including any decision relating to the number of votes of each shareholder.

§ 3ºThe chairman of the Meeting shall have the exclusive power, in compliance with the rules provided for in these Bylaws, to conduct the election of the members of the Board of Directors, including any decision relating to the number of votes of each shareholder.

§ 3ºThe chairman of the Meeting shall have the exclusive power, in compliance with the rules provided for in these Bylaws, to conduct the election of the members of the Board of Directors, including any decision relating to the number of votes of each shareholder.

§ 2ºThe Shareholders' Meeting shall be presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors or by whom he/she may designate. In the absence of the Chairman and of his/her designation, the Shareholders' Meeting shall be presided over by the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, or by whom he/she may designate. The chairman of the Meeting shall choose one of the attendees to act as secretary of the meeting.

§ 2ºThe Shareholders' Meeting shall be presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors or by whom he/she may designate. In the absence of the Chairman and of his/her designation, the Shareholders' Meeting shall be presided over by the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, or by whom he/she may designate. The chairman of the Meeting shall choose one of the attendees to act as secretary of the meeting.

§ 2ºThe Shareholders' Meeting shall be presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors or by whom he/she may designate. In the absence of the Chairman and of his/her designation, the Shareholders' Meeting shall be presided over by the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, or by whom he/she may designate. The chairman of the Meeting shall choose one of the attendees to act as secretary of the meeting.

§ 1ºDocuments pertaining to the matters to be deliberated upon at the Shareholders' Meetings shall be made available to the shareholders, at the Company's headquarters, at the date of publication of the first call notice, except if a longer period for making such documents available is otherwise required by law or applicable regulations.

§ 1ºDocuments pertaining to the matters to be deliberated upon at the Shareholders' Meetings shall be made available to the shareholders, at the Company's headquarters, at the date of publication of the first call notice, except if a longer period for making such documents available is otherwise required by law or applicable regulations.

§ 1ºDocuments pertaining to the matters to be deliberated upon at the Shareholders' Meetings shall be made available to the shareholders, at the Company's headquarters, at the date of publication of the first call notice, except if a longer period for making such documents available is otherwise required by law or applicable regulations.

Article 10.The annual Shareholders' Meeting shall be called by the Board of Directors within the first four (4) months upon conclusion of the fiscal year and extraordinary meetings shall be held whenever the Company's interest shall so require.

Article 10.The annual Shareholders' Meeting shall be called by the Board of Directors within the first 4 months upon conclusion of the fiscal year and extraordinary meetings shall be held whenever the Company's interest shall so require.

Article 10.The annual Shareholders' Metting shall be called by the Board of Directors within the first four (4) months upon conclusion of the fiscal year and extraordinary meetings shall be held whenever the Company's interest shall so require.

Article 9. Each common share entitles the holder thereof to one vote for resolutions made at the Shareholders' Meetings.

Article 9. Each common share entitles the holder thereof to one vote for resolutions made at the Shareholders' Meetings.

Article 9. Each common share entitles the holder thereof to one vote for resolutions made at the Shareholders' Meetings.

Article 8.The Company may grant shares or stock options through shares or stock option plans, approved by a Shareholders' Meeting, to the management and employees.

Article 8.The Company may grant shares or stock options through shares or stock option plans, approved by a Shareholders' Meeting, to the management and employees.

Article 8.The Company may grant shares or stock options through shares or stock option plans, approved by a Shareholders' Meeting, to the management and employees.

c)upon the issuance of new shares, debentures convertible into shares or subscription warrants offered on a stock exchange, public subscription or share exchange in a tender offer for the acquisition of corporate control, the Board of Directors may waive the preemptive rights of the formershareholders or reduce the period for the exercise thereof.

b) the resolution to increase the capital stock for payment in assets, other than monetary credits, may only be made at a Shareholders' Meeting; and

a) up to the limit of the authorized capital, the issuance, amount, price and term for payment of the shares to be issued by the Company shall be provided for by the Board of Directors;

c) upon the issuance of new shares, debentures convertible into shares or subscription warrants offered on a stock exchange, public subscription or share exchange in a tender offer for the acquisition of corporate control, the Board of Directors may waive the preemptive rights of the shareholders or reduce the period for the exercise thereof.

b) the resolution to increase the capital stock for payment in assets, other than monetary credits, may only be made at a Shareholders' Meeting; and

a) up to the limit of the authorized capital, the issuance, amount, price and term for payment of the shares to be issued by the Company shall be provided for by the Board of Directors;

c) upon the issuance of new shares, debentures convertible into shares or subscription warrants offered on a stock exchange, public subscription or share exchange in a tender offer for the acquisition of corporate control, the Board of Directors may waive the preemptive rights of the former shareholders or reduce the period for the exercise thereof.

b) the resolution to increase the capital stock for payment in assets, other than monetary credits, may only be made at a Shareholders' Meeting; and

a) up to the limit of the authorized capital, the issuance, amount, price and term for payment of the shares to be issued by the Company shall be provided for by the Board of Directors;

Article 7.The subscription and payment of shares issued by the Company shall follow the criteria provided for in this Article:

Article 7.The subscription and payment of shares issued by the Company shall follow the criteria provided for in this Article:

Article 7.The subscription and payment of shares issued by the Company shall follow the criteria provided for in this Article:

Article 6.The Company is authorized to increase its capital stock up to the limit of one billion and six hundred million (1,600,000,000) common shares, by resolution of the Board of Directors, notwithstanding any amendment to the Bylaws.

Article 6.The Company is authorized to increase its capital stock up to the limit of one billion and six hundred million (1,600,000,000) common shares, by resolution of the Board of Directors, notwithstanding any amendment to the Bylaws.

Article 6.The Company is authorized to increase its capital stock up to the limit of one billion and six hundred million (1,600,000,000) common shares, by resolution of the Board of Directors, notwithstanding any amendment to the Bylaws.

§2ºThe transfer and record cost, as well as the cost of the services relating to the book-entry shares, may be charged directly to the shareholder by the bookkeeping institution, as set forth in the stock bookkeeping agreement.

§2ºThe transfer and record cost, as well as the cost of the services relating to the book-entry shares, may be charged directly to the shareholder by the bookkeeping institution, as set forth in the stock bookkeeping agreement.

§2ºThe transfer and record cost, as well as the cost of the services relating to the book-entry shares, may be charged directly to the shareholder by the bookkeeping institution, as set forth in the stock bookkeeping agreement.

§1ºAll of the Company shares are in book-entry form and held in a deposit account with a financial institution authorized by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM, in the name of their holders, without certificates issued.

§1ºAll of the Company shares are in book-entry form and held in a deposit account with a financial institution authorized by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM, in the name of their holders, without certificates issued.

§1ºAll of the Company shares are in book-entry form and held in a deposit account with a financial institution authorized by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM, in the name of their holders, without certificates issued.

Adjustments to reflect the share issuances that occurred on August 9, 2023 and February 28, 2024, due to the partial exercise of rights conferred by subscription warrants issued by the Company upon the incorporation of shared of ImifarmaProdutosFarmacêuticos e Cosméticos S.A., approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of January 31, 2014.

Article 5.The subscribed and paid-in capital stock is R$ 6,621,751,608.08 (six billion, six hundred and twenty-one million, seven hundred and fifty-one thousand, six hundred and eight Reais and eight cents) represented byone billion, one hundred and fifteen million, two hundred and four thousand, two hundred ninety-one (1,115,204,291)one billion, one hundred and fifteen million, four hundred and four thousand, two hundred and sixty-eight (1,115,404,268) nominative common shares, with no par value, and with no issuance of preferred shares or founder's shares permitted.

Article 5.The subscribed and paid-in capital stock is R$ 6,621,751,608.08 (six billion, six hundred and twenty-one million, seven hundred and fifty-one thousand, six hundred and eight Reais and eight cents) represented by one billion, one hundred and fifteen million, four hundred and four thousand, two hundred and sixty-eight (1,115,404,268) nominative common shares, with no par value, and with no issuance of preferred shares or founder's shares permitted.

Article 5.The subscribed and paid-in capital stock is R$ 6,621,751,608.08 (six billion, six hundred and twenty-one million, seven hundred and fifty-one thousand, six hundred and eight Reais and eight cents) represented by one billion, one hundred and fifteen million, two hundred and four thousand, two hundred ninety-one (1,115,204,291) nominative common shares, with no parvalue, and with no issuance of preferred shares or founder's shares permitted.

Adjustment to allow the Company to provide typical holding services for business management to uncontrolled companies or third parties.

Article 3º.The purpose of the Company is to invest its own capital in commerce, industry, agriculture and service provision, through the subscription or acquisition of shares or quotas of other companies, as well as the provision of the services usually provided by a holding company for businesses management.

Article 3.The purpose of the Company is to invest its own capital in commerce, industry, agriculture and service provision, through the subscription or acquisition of shares or quotas of other companies, as well as the provision of the services usually provided by a holding company for businesses management.

Article 3.The purpose of the Company is to invest its own capital in commerce, industry, agriculture and service provision, through the subscription or acquisition of shares or quotas of other companies.

Article 2.The Company's headquarters and jurisdiction are located in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo.

Article 2.The Company's headquarters and jurisdiction are located in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo.

Article 2.The Company's headquarters and jurisdiction are located in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo.

Sole Paragraph. The Company's listing on the New Market (Novo Mercado) special segment of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") subjects the Company, its shareholders including controlling shareholders, if applicable, its management and members of the Fiscal Council, if installed, to the Regulations of the New Market of B3 ("New Market Regulation").

Sole Paragraph.The Company's listing on the New Market (Novo Mercado) special segment of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") subjects the Company, its shareholders including controlling shareholders, if applicable, its management and members of the Fiscal Council, if installed, to the Regulations of the New Market of B3 ("New Market Regulation").

Sole Paragraph.The Company's listing on the New Market (Novo Mercado) special segment of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") subjects the Company, its shareholders including controlling shareholders, if applicable, its management and members of the Fiscal Council, if installed, to the Regulations of the New Market of B3 ("New Market Regulation").

Article 1.The Company is an authorized capital company (sociedade de capital autorizado). The name of the Company is ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Article 1.The Company is an authorized capital company (sociedade de capital autorizado). The name of the Company is ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Article 1.The Company is an authorized capital company(sociedade de capital autorizado).The name of the Company is ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Exhibit I - Report on the source and rationale for the proposed amendments to the Bylaws of Ultrapar Participações S.A.

To access Ultrapar's Financial Statements for the year ended on December 31, 2023, pleaseclick here.

We had no liquidity shortfalls in 2023. We believe that Ultrapar has own resources and operational cash generation sufficient to finance its working capital and investments estimated for 2024. In addition, if necessary, we have access to third party financing resources.

Ultrapar has resources to meet its cash needs by means of a combination of cash generated from operating activities and cash generated from financing activities, including new financing of debts and refinancing of some of the debts when they become due.

The table below presents a summary of the financial liabilities and leases payable as of December 31, 2023 by the Company and its subsidiaries, listed by maturity. The amounts disclosed in this table are the contractual undiscounted cash outflows, and, therefore, these amounts may be different from the amounts disclosed in the balance sheet.

We believe that these sources are sufficient to meet our current funding requirements, which include, but are not limited to, working capital, investments, amortization of debt and payment of dividends.

In addition to these sources of liquidity, there are receivables not yet included in Ultrapar's net debt related to the sales (i) of Oxiteno (US$ 150 million to be received in April 2024) and (ii) of Extrafarma (R$ 183 million, monetarily adjusted by CDI + 0.5% p.a. since August 2022, to be received in August 2024).These amounts are recorded in the "Trade receivables - sale of subsidiaries" line in the balance sheet of our consolidated financial statements.

Our main sources of liquidity derive from (i) cash, cash equivalents and financial investments, (ii) cash flow generated from our operations, and (iii) financing.

As of December 31, 2023, Ultrapar's equity was R$ 14,029.8 million, resulting in a total net debt to equity ratio of 44%.

Ultrapar ended 2023 with a total net debt of R$ 6,121.4 million, comprising of a gross debt of R$ 11,768.0 million, leases payable of R$ 1,523.9 million and cash and financial investments of R$ 7,170.6 million, a decrease of R$ 567.8 million in relation to the total net debt of 2022.

The Company's subscribed and paid-up capital stock as of December 31, 2023 was R$6,621.8million, comprising of 1,115,212,490 common shares with no par value. In February 2024, 191,778 new common shares were issued as a result of the partial exercise of the subscription warrants from the acquisition of Extrafarma, approved by the Extraordinary General Shareholders' meeting of January 31st, 2014. As a result, the Company's capital stock is now divided into 1,115,404,268 common shares with no par value.

We also announced our investment plan for 2024, which totals R$ 2.7 billion and exceeds the amount invested in 2023 by 37%, with around 55% allocated to expansion projects at Ipiranga, Ultragaz and Ultracargo, in addition to the maintenance and safety of the operational units.

As previously highlighted, the reduction of our financial leverage, which went from 1.7x in December 2022 to 1.1x in December 2023, turns the Company even more capable of seeking investment opportunities with good returns and aligned with the strategic planning. We emphasize that there are receivables related to the divestments totaling approximately R$ 0.9 billion which are not considered in this calculation.

We ended 2023 with net revenues of R$ 126 billion and recurring EBITDA of R$ 5.6 billion, 41% higher than in 2022, due to the record results of our three main businesses, even after the deconsolidation of Oxiteno and Extrafarma. The Company's net income was R$ 2.5 billion, a record level, of which R$ 713 million were distributed as dividends to shareholders.

At the same time, we made progress in our ESG journey, making public commitments to the 2030 goals, an intrinsic part of the Company's strategic planning.

Continuing with our transformation agenda, in April, we underwent an important renewal of the Board of Directors for the term of 2023 to 2025, combining members who were already part of the Management, preserving the knowledge of the businesses and of Ultrapar, with new members who brought relevant and complementary experiences to build the Company's future.

We invested R$ 1.9 billion in expansion and maintenance of our businesses. We concluded the acquisitions of Stella and NEOgás, which marked Ultragaz's entry into the renewable electricity and compressed natural gas segments, expanding the options for providing energy solutions and leveraging its capillarity, commercial strength, and brand. We also concluded the acquisitions of a 50% stake in Opla, an ethanol terminal located in Paulínia (state of São Paulo), and of a Ipiranga's base in Rondonópolis (state of Mato Grosso). Moreover, we announced the construction of the first liquid bulk terminal in Tocantins, marking Ultracargo's inland expansion and positioning the company as an integrated logistics solutions provider.

The strong operational cash flow allowed the Company to achieve the lowest financial leverage in the last 15 years and regain its investment grade rating from the Standard & Poors' credit rating agency.

2023 was another year of important progress for Ultrapar. Despite the volatility and uncertainties, our three main businesses, Ipiranga, Ultragaz and Ultracargo, reached record results, with a highlight to the continued growth of Ultragaz and Ultracargo and the significant profitability recovery of Ipiranga, through the refinement of pricing, higher engagement with the resellers network, progress on supply, logistics and trading and debugging of service stations with low potential.

Ultrapar holds 86 years of history, with its origins going back to 1937, when Ernesto Igel founded Ultragaz, a company which pioneered the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as cooking gas. Since then, Ultrapar has become one of the largest business groups of Brazil, with an outstanding position in the energy, mobility and logistics infrastructure segments through Ultragaz, Ipiranga and Ultracargo.

For the purposes of this document, references to Ultrapar refer only to continuing operations. However, to allow comparability with previous periods, in some sections of this report the Company's pro forma financial information are mentioned, that is, the data considers the sum of continuing and discontinued operations.

The Extrafarma and Oxiteno sale agreements were signed in May and August 2021, respectively, according to the Material Notices disclosed at that time. As of December 31st, 2021, Ultrapar classified these businesses as assets and liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations. The sale of Oxiteno was concluded on April 1st, 2022, and therefore it is no longer included in Ultrapar's discontinued operations and results as of this date. The sale of Extrafarma was concluded on August 1st, 2022, and its results up to that date are shown within discontinued operations.

The following comments should be read together with our consolidated financial statements, filed with the CVM on February 28th, 2024the notes thereto, and other financial information included elsewhere in this document.

Exhibit III - Management discussion and analysis on the financial conditions of the Company, under the terms of item 2 of the Reference Form

Ultragaz's costs of products sold decreased 10%in 2023,due to LPG cost reductions, attenuated by higher costs with freight and the positive effect of R$ 333 million in extraordinary tax credits in 2022.Ultracargo's costs of services provided increased 4%in 2023, due to higher costs with personnel (collective bargaining agreement), insurance and maintenance.Ipiranga's costs of products sold decreased 15% in 2023, as a result of reduced fuel costs, partially offset by the higher record of extraordinary tax credits in 2022 (R$ 563 million in 2023 and R$ 638 million in 2022).

Ultrapar's costs of products sold and services provided were R$ 116,730.5million in 2023, a decreased of14% compared to 2022, due to the cost reductions at Ipiranga and Ultragaz.

Ultragaz's net revenues decreased 7% in 2023, due to LPG cost reductions, partially offset by higher sales volume.At Ultracargo, net revenues grew 17% in 2023, as a result of spot sales, higher m³ sold and higher tariffs. Ipiranga's net revenues decreased 13% in 2023, due to the pass-throughs of fuel cost reductions, reflecting the drop in international prices.

Ultrapar recorded net revenues of R$ 126,048.7million in 2023, a decrease of 12% compared to 2022, due to lower revenues of Ipiranga and Ultragaz.

Ipiranga's sales volume in 2023 remained stable compared to 2022, with a growth of 2% in the Otto cycle and a drop of 1% in diesel, influenced by a strategy of lowering sales in the spot market.

The m³ sold by Ultracargo in 2023 increased 16% compared to 2022, due to the startup of operations in Opla and the higher handling of fuels in Santos, Itaqui and Vila do Conde.

Ultragaz's sales volume in 2023 increased 2% compared to 2022, as a result of a 6% growth of sales in the bulk segment, mainly due to higher sales to industries, while the bottled segment remained stable.

Main changes in the consolidated statements of income for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared with the year ended December 31, 2022

All issuances by Ultrapar and its subsidiaries, which make up 100% of its gross debt, have cross-default clauses, as detailed in Item 2.f.It is worth mentioning that the clauses in the financing raised by the subsidiaries Iconic, in the amount of R$ 174.4 million, and NEOgás, in the amount of R$ 1.2 million, do not affect other Ultrapar contracts. We also clarify that the cross-default of each of the contracts is subject to the specific terms, conditions, and limits of each contract.

Ultrapar and its subsidiaries are in compliance with the commitments required by this debt. The restrictions imposed on Ultrapar and its subsidiaries are usual in operations of this nature and have not limited their ability to conduct their businesses so far.

Restriction of encumbrances on assets exceeding US$ 150.0 million(equivalent to R$ 726.2 million on December 31, 2023) or 15% of the value of consolidated tangible assets.

As a result of issuing notes in the foreign market, Ultrapar and its subsidiaries are required to perform certain obligations, including:

Ultrapar and its subsidiaries offer collateral in the form of letters of guarantee for commercial and legal proceedings in the amount of R$ 103.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

The financings do not have collateral as of December 31, 2023, and have guarantees and promissory notes in the amount of R$ 10,966.9 million as of December 31, 2023.

In addition to the relationships mentioned in items 2.1.f.i. Relevant loan and financing contracts and 2.1.g. Limits of use of contracted loans and financing, Ultrapar maintains long term relationships with financial institutions in connection with the ordinary course of the businesses, such as the payroll of its employees, credit and collection, acquisition, payments and currency and interest rate hedging instruments.

As of December 31, 2023, Ultrapar had R$ 1.5 billion in leases payable. For more information, see note 12.b to our 2023 consolidated financial statements.

For more information on our debt profile, hedging derivative financial instruments, risks and financial instruments, see notes 15 and 27 to our 2023 consolidated financial statements.

As of December 31, 2023, Ultrapar had R$ 5.1 billion in debt related to the issuance of debentures, mark-to-market. Out of this amount, R$ 4.5 billion and R$ 0.6 billion were owned by Ipiranga and Ultracargo, respectively. For more information, see note 15.d to our 2023 consolidated financial statements.

As of December 31, 2023, Ultrapar had R$ 1.6 billion in debt related to external financing, mark-to-market, issued by Ultragaz and Iconic. For more information, see note 15.f to our 2023 consolidated financial statements.

As of December 31, 2023, Ultrapar had R$ 3.7 billion in debt related to the issuance of notes in the foreign market, mark-to-market, all issued by Ultrapar International. For more information, see note 15.e to our 2023 consolidated financial statements.

For more information on the composition, movement and maturity of the Company's debt, see note 15.a to our 2023 consolidated financial statements.

² TJLP (Long-term Interest Rate) = set by the National Monetary Council, the TJLP is the basic financing cost of Banco Nacional de DesenvolvimentoEconômico e Social ("BNDES"), the Brazilian Development Bank. On December 31, 2023, TJLP was fixed at 6.55% p.a.

¹ For more information on the terms of the cross-default clauses, see Item 2.f.iv. Any restrictions imposed on the issuer, especially related to indebtedness limits and contracting of new debts, distribution of dividends, disposal of assets, issuance of new securities and disposal of controlling equity stake, and whether or not the issuer has been in compliance therewith.

The table below shows the breakdown of our gross debt as of December 31, 2023:

Our gross debt was R$ 11,750.4million as of December 31, 2022compared to R$ 11,768.0million as of December 31, 2023. Our short-term debt was equivalent to 29% of our gross debt for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 17% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

For more information on indebtedness levels and the characteristics of the Company's debts, see note15to our 2023 consolidated financial statements.

The table below shows the effects of exchange variation in different scenarios, based on the net liability position ofR$ 393.7million in foreign currency on December 31, 2023:

Most of Ultrapar's operations, through its subsidiaries, are located in Brazil and, therefore, the reference currency for the risk management of currency is the Brazilian Real. Currency risk management is guided by neutrality of currency exposures and considers the risks of the Company and its subsidiaries and their exposure to changes in exchange rates. Ultrapar considers as its main currency exposures the changes in assets and liabilities in foreign currency. Ultrapar and its subsidiaries use exchange rate hedging instruments (especially between the Brazilian Real and the U.S. dollar) available in the financial market to protect their assets, liabilities, receipts and disbursements in foreign currency and net investments in foreign operations. Hedge is used in order to reduce the effects of exchange rates on the Company's income and cash flows in Brazilian Reais within the exposure limits of its Policy. Such exchange hedging instruments have amounts, periods and rates substantially equivalent to those of assets, liabilities, receipts and disbursements in foreign currencies to which they are related. Assets and liabilities in foreign currencies, converted to Brazilian Reais on December 31,2023, are stated below:

Ultrapar's net financial result mainly includes interest income and expenses on financial investments and financing and exchange rate variation. Therefore, the main impacts and risks of exchange and interest rates are described in the sections below.

Ultrapar's operating costs and expenses are substantially in Reais, thus influenced by the general price levels in the Brazilian economy. In2023, 2022and 2021, the variation of IPCA (Consumer Prices Index), the index adopted by the Brazilian government to set inflation targets, was4.6%, 5.8%and 10.1%, respectively.

The increase in fuel consumption may positively affect the volume sold by Ipiranga and its results. According to ANP data, the fuel distribution market (gasoline, ethanol, and diesel) showed agrowth of 5% compared to 2022, with an increase of 6% in the Otto cycle and 4% in diesel.

The volume sold of gasoline and ethanol (Otto cycle) is mainly influenced by the circulating fleet of light vehicles, which, according to Anfavea data, registered approximately 2 million new vehicles licensed in Brazil in2023. The volume of diesel is correlated to the performance of theBrazilian economy, mainly in the agricultural and consumer goods segments.

Source: Petrobras, Nymex, Bacen and Argus. Import parity prices are referenced in prices of the port of Paranaguá.

The charts below show the changes in the acquisition prices, by distributors, for gasoline and diesel at Petrobras refineries.

In 2023, Petrobras announced the adoption of a new policy that, in addition to considering the international market, takes into account domestic references, such as the alternative cost for the customer and the marginal value for the company.

In 2022, oil prices showed high volatility, as a result of uncertainties regarding the supply of derivatives, mainly due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. During this period, Petrobras maintained its price adjustment policy for diesel and gasoline linked to the international market, and the Brazilian government took measures to reduce fuel costs, such as exemptions from federal taxes and reductions in state taxes.

Any sharp fluctuation in LPG prices may impact Ultragaz's results if it is unable to pass through the costs or if the sales volume is impacted by higher prices. In addition, LPG bulk sales are correlated to economic growth, and thus, an acceleration or deceleration of the Brazilian GDP growth can affect Ultragaz's total sales volume.According to ANP data,total volume grew by 1% in 2023, due to the increase of 5% in the bulk segment, driven by the country's economic growth, partially offset by the 1% drop in the bottled segment, due to lower market demand.

In recent years, Petrobras' pricing policy has followed international parity prices. The table below shows Petrobras' adjustments for LPG over the last three years:

In November 2019, after a change in its pricing policy, Petrobras ended the price differentiation for bottled and bulk segments, and both were converted into a single price.

c. Relevant effect of inflation, changes in prices of main inputs and products, foreign exchange and interest rates on the issuer's operating and financial results

See "Item 2.1.h. Main changes in each term of the financial statements and cash flow" and "Item 2.2.c. Relevant effect of inflation, changes in prices of main inputs and products, foreign exchange and interest rates on the issuer's operating and financial results".

b. Relevant changes in revenues attributable to introduction of new products and services and changes in volumes, prices, exchange rates and inflation

See "Item 2.1.h. Main changes in each term of the financial statements and cash flow".

In 2023, more than 90% of consolidated net revenues of Ultrapar was generated by Ipiranga and Ultragaz. Therefore, the main components of these revenues come from diesel, gasoline, ethanol, and LPG sales. See "Item 2.2.c. Relevant effect of inflation, changes in prices of main inputs and products, foreign exchange and interest rates on the issuer's operating and financial results".

In 2023, the cash consumption from financing activities of continuing operations was R$ 2,494.4 million, R$ 4,237.3 million lower than 2022, mainly due to the repurchase of debt securities in the international market in 2022.

Cash consumed by investment activities of continuing operations was R$ 1,021.6 million in 2023, compared to a generation of R$ 8,123.3 million in 2022, mainly due to the conclusion of the divestments of Oxiteno and Extrafarma in 2022.

We reported a cash flow generated from continuing operations of R$ 3,849.8 million in 2023, compared to R$ 1,974.1 million in 2022, due to the higher operational result of the businesses and lower investment in working capital, as a result of fuel price reductions, partially offset by the reduction of R$ 1.6 billion in the draft discount balancein 2023.

Main changes in the statements of cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared with the year ended December 31, 2022

As a result, Ultrapar's net income was R$ 2,517.8 million in 2023, an increase of 37% compared to 2022.

Due to the divestments of Oxiteno and Extrafarma and the subsequent deconsolidation of their results in April and August 2022, respectively, no net income from discontinued operations was recorded in 2023.

Net income from continuing operations totaledR$ 2,517.8 million in 2023, an increase of64% compared to 2022, mainly due to the higher results of the three main businesses and the lower net financial expenses.

Ultrapar reported net financial expenses ofR$ 999.1million in 2023, compared to net financial expenses ofR$ 1,469.2million in 2022, mainly reflecting the lower net debt and the positive one-off result of R$ 131.3million from mark-to-market of hedges in 2023 compared to the negative one-off result ofR$ 384.3million in 2022.

Ultrapar registered an operating income ofR$ 4,565.9million in2023, 37% higher than 2022, due to the effects described above.

The results from disposal of assets line totaledR$ 121.9million in2023, a reduction ofR$ 47.4million compared to2022, mainlydue to the elimination of the sale of Ipiranga'sRondonópolis base to Ultracargo in 2023.

The other operating results line registered a negativeR$ 602.9million in2023, a worsening of R$ 88.3million compared to 2022, due mainly to higher costs with carbon tax credits and the lower constitution of extemporaneous tax credits, both at Ipiranga.

Total depreciation and amortization costs and expenses in 2023 were R$ 1,753.7million, up15% compared to 2022, due to higher investments made in the last twelve months and higher amortization of contractual assets at Ipiranga.

At Ultragaz, sales, general and administrative expenses increased 11% in 2023, due to higher personnel expenses (increase in headcount as a result of the acquisitions, in addition to collective bargaining agreement and variable compensation, in line with the progression of results), freight and higher sales commissions.Ultracargo's sales, general and administrative expenses increased 22% in 2023, resulting from higher personnel expenses (mainly variable compensation, in line with the progression of results, and collective bargaining agreement), in addition to advisory and consultancy expenses related to expansion projects. At Ipiranga, sales, general and administrative expenses grew by 18%in 2023, resulting from higher personnel expenses (variable compensation, in line with the progression of results, and collective bargaining agreement), marketing and provisions for contingencies and for doubtful accounts.

Ultrapar recorded sales, general and administrative expenses of R$ 4,271.4millionin 2023 an increase of 16% compared to 2022, due to the impact of inflation in 2023, in addition to specific effects on each of the businesses.

Ultrapar registered gross profit of R$ 9,318.2million in 2023, a 27% increase compared to 2022, mainly due to the increase in gross profit of the three main businesses, particularly the improvement of margins at Ipiranga.

Interest rate risk Ultrapar and its subsidiaries adopt policies for borrowing and investing financial resources and for capital cost minimization. The financial investments of Ultrapar and its subsidiaries are primarily held in transactions linked to the DI, as set forth in note4to our 2023 consolidated financial statements. Borrowings primarily relate to financing from debentures and borrowings in foreign currency funding, as shown in note15to our 2023 consolidated financial statements. Ultrapar seeks to maintain most of its financial assets and interest liabilities at floating rates. The financial assets and liabilities exposed to floating interest rates on December 31,2023 are shown in the table below: R$ million Note 12/31/2023 DI Cash equivalents 4.a 5,476.7 Financial investments 4.b 82.6 Trade receivables - sale of subsidiaries 5.c 208.5 Loans and debentures 15 (1,242.5) Liability position of foreign exchange hedginginstruments - DI 27.g (4,629.5) Liability position of pre-fixed interest instruments + IPCA- DI 27.g (3,938.2) Net liability position in DI (4,042.4) TJLP Loans and financing- TJLP 15 (1.3) Net liability position in TJLP (1.3) Total net liability position exposed to post-fixedinterest (4,043.7) Sensitivity analysis of floating interest rate risk For the sensitivity analysis of floating interest rates on December 31, 2023, Ultrapar used the market curves of the benchmark indexes (DI and TJLP) as the base scenario. The table below shows the incremental expenses and income that would have been recognized in the financial result, if the market curves of floating interest rates at the base date were applied to the average balances of the current year, due to the effect of the floating interest rates. R$ million Risk Likely scenario Exposure of floating interest rate Interest effect on cash equivalents and financial investments Decrease in DI(1) (0.8) Interest effect on debt in DI Decrease in DI(1) 17.5 Effecton income of short positions inDI ofdebthedginginstruments Decrease in DI(1) 123.7 Incremental revenues/(expenses) 140.4 Effect on interest of debt in TJLP TJLP decrease 0.0 Incremental expenses 0.0 ¹ The annual base rate used was 13.04% and the sensitivity rate was 10.82% according to reference ratesmade available by B3, proportional to the 12 month period to sensitivity analysis 2.3 - Comments on: a. Changes in accounting practices that have resulted in significant effects on the information included in fields 2.1 and 2.2 There are no IFRS standards, amendments and interpretations issued by the IASB which are effective and that could have significant impact on the financial statements as of December 31, 2022 and 2023 that have not been adopted by Ultrapar.

64



b. Modified opinions and emphases of matters present in the auditor's opinion None. 2.4 - Comments on material effects that the events below have caused or are expected to cause on the issuer's financial statements and results: a. Introduction or disposal of operating segment Not applicable. b. Establishment, acquisition or sale of ownership interest Conclusion of NEOgás acquisition by Ultragaz On November 21, 2022, Ultrapar, through its subsidiary Ultragaz, signed a contract to acquire all shares of NEOgás. The transaction was approved by CADE and closed on February 1, 2023. The acquisition value is R$ 165.0 million. The acquisition marks Ultragaz's entry into the compressed natural gas distribution segment, and additionally, NEOgás is an ideal platform to enable opportunities for biomethane distribution. This transaction reinforces Ultragaz's strategy to expand the offering of energy solutions to its industrial customers, leveraging its capillarity, commercial strength and brand. Conclusion of OPLA acquisition by Ultracargo On April 19, 2023, Ultrapar, through its subsidiary Ultracargo, signed a contract to acquire a 50% stake in Opla, owned by Copersucar, with the closing taking place on July 1, 2023. The transaction value is R$ 237.5 million. The acquisition marks Ultracargo's entry into the interior liquid bulk storage and logistics segment, integrated with port terminals, in line with its growth plan. Acquisitionof Serra Diesel Transportador Revendedor Retalhista On May 21, 2023, Ultrapar, through its subsidiary Ultrapar Empreendimentos Ltda., signed a contracttoacquire 60% ofthesharesof Serra Diesel Transportador Revendedor Retalhista Ltda. The transaction was completed on September 1, 2023. The acquisition complements Ultrapar's activities in the distribution of liquid fuels. c. Unusualeventsortransaction Not applicable. 2.5. - If the issuer has disclosed, during the last fiscal year, or wishes to disclose in this form, non-accounting measurements, such as EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) or EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes), the issuer must: Inform the amount of the non-accounting measurements

(R$ million) 2023 Net cash (debt)¹ (6,121.4) ¹ Considers leases payable ofR$ 1,523.9 million b. Reconcile the amounts disclosed with the amounts in the audited financial statements (R$ million) 2023 Cash and cash equivalents 5,925.7 Financial investments and derivative financial instruments - current 292.9 Financial investments and derivative financial instruments - non-current 951.9 Loans, financing, debentures, hedge derivative financial instruments and leases payable - current (2,304.7) Loans, financing, debentures, hedge derivative financial instruments and leases payable - non-current (10,987.3) Net cash (debt) (6,121.4)

65



c. Explain the reason why the issuer understands that such measurement is more appropriate for the correct understanding of its financial condition and the results of its operations Net cash (debt) The disclosure of information about net cash (debt) aims to present an overview of the debt and financial position of the Company. Net cash (debt) equals cash, financial investments and the asset position of current and non-current hedge derivative financial instruments minus loans, financing, debentures, liability position of hedge derivative financial instruments, and current and non-current leases payable. Net cash (debt) is not a measure of financial performance or liquidity under the accounting practices adopted in Brazil or IFRS. Ultrapar uses, in the management of its businesses, net cash (debt) as a way to evaluate its financial position. It is believed that this measure works as an important tool to periodically compare the Company's financial position, as well as to base certain management decisions, which is why it is considered important to include it in the Reference Form. However, these non-accounting measures are not indicators of financial performance in accordance with accounting practices, they do not have standardized meanings and methodologies, and they may not be directly comparable with metrics of the same or similar name published by other companies due to different calculation methodologies or items that may be subject to interpretation. Although non-accounting measures are frequently used by market investors and the Management to analyze its financial and operating position, potential investors should not base their investment decision on this information as a substitute for accounting measures or as an indication of future results. 2.6. Identify and comment on any event after the reporting period of the last financial statements for the closing fiscal year that substantially change them The authorization for issuance of Ultrapar's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 was given by the Board of Directors on February 28th, 2024. Below is a list of events that occurred between the two dates. Issuance of shares On February 28, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors confirmed the issuance of191,778 common shares within the authorized capital limit provided by art. 6 of theCompany's Bylaws, due to the partial exercise of the rights conferred by the subscriptionwarrants issued by the Company when the merger of all Extrafarma shares by theCompany, approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held onJanuary 31, 2014. The share capital of the Company is now represented by1,115,404,268 common shares, all of which are registered and without par value. Theissuance of shares resulting to partial exercise of subscription warrants do not generateincrease of share capital value, since the entirety of Extrafarma's assets was alreadyreflected in Ultrapar's financial position on the act of incorporation of shares.

66



2.7 - Comments on the allocation of the social results, indicating: a.Rules on retained income According to Ultrapar's Bylaws approved at the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on April 19th, 2023, once the balance sheet and the financial statements for the year have been prepared and after deducting the accumulated losses, the provision for income tax payment and, if applicable, the provision for management's profit sharing, 5% of the net income will be set aside to form the legal reserve, until it reaches 20% of the capital stock. The remainingprofitwillhavethefollowingallocation: 25% for the payment of mandatory dividend to shareholders, deducted by semiannual or interim dividends that may have already been declared; by proposal of the management bodies, up to 75% for the constitution of the investment reserve, aimed at protecting the integrity of the Company´s social heritage and strengthen its capital, in order to allow new investments to be made, up to the limit of 100% of the capital stock, provided that the balance of such reserve, when combined with other profit reserve balances, except for the unrealized profit reserve and the contingency reserves, shall not exceed 100% of the capital stock and, once such limit is reached, the General Shareholders' Meeting shall determine the allocation of the surplus through an increase of the capital stock or in dividends distribution; and the balance will be allocated according to the resolution adopted at the General Shareholders' Meeting, which will take into account the Board of Directors' proposal. The allocation of the amounts not only to the legal reserve, but also to the investments statutory reserve in accordance with article 194 of the Brazilian Corporate Law and article 53.b of theCompany's Bylaws, will be submitted to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 17th, 2024, in order to preserve the integrity of social heritage and strengthen the Company's capital, allowing new investments i.Amounts of retained earnings As of December 31, 2023, the Company retained R$ 122.0 million as legal reserve and R$ 1.6 billion as statutory reserve for investments. The Company has not retained any amount as a retained earnings reserve. Additionally, the Company did not have any amount in tax incentive reserve, contingency reserve, and unrealized profit reserve. ii. Percentages in relation to total reported income Legal reserve: 5%

Statutory reserve:66%

Retainedearnings reserve: N/A b.Rulesondividenddistribution Ultrapar declares and pays dividends and/or interest on equity, in accordance with the Brazilian Corporate Law and its Bylaws. The Board of Directors may approve the distribution of dividends and/or interest on equity, calculated based on the Company's annual or semiannual financial statements or financial statements for shorter periods. The amount of any distributions will depend on a number of factors, such as the Company's financial situation, prospects, macroeconomic conditions, tariff adjustments, regulatory changes, growth strategies and other matters that the Board of Directors and shareholders may consider relevant. According to the rules mentioned above contained in the Company's Bylaws approved at the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on April 19th, 2023,the Company must distribute to the shareholders a minimum mandatory dividend equivalent to 25% of the net income remaining after forming the legal reserve. c.Frequency of dividend distributions Within the first four months following the end of each fiscal year, the shareholders meet in an Annual General Shareholders' Meeting to deliberate, among other matters, on the allocation of net income calculated in the year and the distribution of dividends to the shareholders. In 2023, Ultrapar distributed dividends on March 3rd (related to the second half of 2022) and on August 25th (related to the first half of 2023). Furthermore, Ultrapar distributed dividends on March 15th, 2024, as a complement to the amount already distributed in August 2023. Ultrapar usually adopts the practice of semiannual distribution of dividends. In this case, the interim dividends are paid after the presentation of the second quarter financial statements and the remainder is paid after the presentation of the annual financial statements. According to the current legislation, dividends not claimed within three years are reverted to the Company. d.Any restrictions on dividend distribution imposed by legislation or special regulation applicable to the issuer, as well as contracts, judicial, administrative or arbitration decisions The distribution of dividends will be subject to the limits set by the Brazilian Corporate Law, both quantitatively and regarding the frequency of its distribution, and the mandatory dividend will be equivalent to at least 25% of the adjusted net income, under the terms of the Bylaws and the Brazilian Corporate Law. The distribution of dividends above the established minimum level depends on cash management parameters, in light of investment opportunities and debt reduction and their respective financial costs. e.If the issuer has a formally approved policy for allocation of net income, inform the body responsible for approval, the date of approval and, if the issuer discloses the policy, the locations on the internet where the document can be found The Company does not have a formally approved policy for net income allocation. However, article53of its Bylaws approved at the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 19th, 2023establishes that 5% of the net income will be allocated to the legal reserve, up to the limit of 20% of the capital stock.

67





2.8 -Description of relevant items not shown in the issuer's financial statements, indicating: Assets and liabilities held by the issuer, whether directly or indirectly, which are off-balance sheet items, such as: i. Receivables portfolios written off, over which the entity has not retained nor substantially transferred the risks and rewards of ownership of the asset transferred, indicating the respective liabilities Not applicable. ii.Future purchase and sale of products or services contracts Not applicable. iii.Unfinishedconstructioncontracts Not applicable. iv.Other future financingagreements Not applicable. b.Other off-balance sheetarrangements Not applicable. 2.9 - Comments on off-balance sheet items in item 2.8 How such items change or may change revenues, expenses, operating income, financial expenses or other items of the issuer's financial statements Not applicable. b. Nature and purpose of the transaction Not applicable. c. Nature and amount of obligations assumed by and rights conferred upon the issuer due to the transaction Not applicable.

68



2.10 - Discussion on the main elements of the issuer's business plan, specifically exploring the followingtopics: a.Investments i.Quantitative and qualitative description of the investments in progress and the estimated investments In 2023, Ultrapar's investments, net of divestments and receipts, totaled R$ 1.9 billion, a 6% increase compared to 2022, due to higher investments across all businesses. Ultragaz investedR$ 411.7million, directed mainly towards equipment installed in new customers in the bulk segment, acquisition and replacement of bottles, maintenance of existing operations and information technology. At Ultracargo,R$ 331.8million were invested, directed towards the acquisition of the Rondonópolis base from Ipiranga, projects for higher efficiency, maintenance and operational safety of the terminals and the payment of the grant of Vila do Conde terminal. At Ipiranga,R$ 1,143.2million were invested, directed to the expansion and maintenance of Ipiranga's service stations and franchises network and to logistics infrastructure. Out of the total investments, R$ 411.1 million refer to addition to fixed and intangible assets and R$ 768.1 million to contractual assets with customers (exclusive rights). These amounts were reduced by the receipt of R$ 36.1 million of installments from the financing granted to customers, net of releases. For 2024, the investment plan, net of divestments, totals R$ 2.7 billion. The approved limit for investments in expansion is 47% higher than 2023, mainly in greater capital allocation to Ultragaz and Ultracargo. Investments in expansion of Ipiranga will be mainly directed to branding service stations and expanding logistics infrastructure. At Ultragaz, investments in expansion are focused on continuously capturing new customers in the bulk segment, on revitalizing and opening points of sale, on projects aimed at optimizing operations and on expanding into new energy solutions. Ultracargo's investments will be mainly focused on the construction of the railway branch at Opla, on increasing the installed capacity of the Itaqui, Santos and Rondonópolis terminals, on building the Palmeirante terminal and on paying the grant of Vila do Conde terminal. The portion of investments focused on maintenance will be directed to the sustaining of the operating units, and mainly includes investments in assets' maintenance, renewal of service stations and points of sale, operational safety and information technology (with a focus on Ipiranga's systems). ii.Sources of financing investments For more details on the investment financing sources, see "Item 2.1.d. Funding sources used for working capital and investments in non-current assets" and "Item 2.1.e. Funding sources for working capital and investments in non-current assets to be used in the event of liquidity shortfalls". iii.Relevant divestments in progress and planned divestments There are no relevant divestments in progress or planned. b.Disclosed acquisitions of plants, equipment, patents or other assets that may materially affect the issuer's production capacity There are no disclosed acquisitions of plants, equipment, patents or other assets that may materially affect the issuer's production capacity. c.New products and services i.Description of research in progress already disclosed ii.Total amounts spent by the issuer on research to develop new products or services iii.Disclosed projects under development iv.Total amounts spent by the issuer to develop new products or services Ultrapar The companies in the portfolio maintain their own structures and teams dedicated to innovation, research and development, being Ultrapar responsible to foster an innovation culture and identify potential synergies between businesses through its leaders and specific events for innovation themes with multi-business impact. In 2023, for instance, Ultrapar held an in-person event on artificial intelligence as part of the Ultra Innovation Talks series, designed for the key leaders of the Company, featuring lectures and practical case presentations from companies in the portfolio. Additionally, leveraging from its larger scale and knowledge, Ultrapar, through its venture capital fund (UVC Investimentos), evaluates startups and innovative companies for potential investments in operations that may be complementary or have disruptive potential in relation to its businesses, and has made 10 investments in the last three years.

69



Ultragaz Ultragaz launched, in October 2023, the Ultragaz Open Innovation Channel with the aim of approaching potential partners who support its evolution journey, focusing on four pillars: (i) safety, (ii) efficiency, productivity and sustainability, (iii) customer experience and (iv) energy in agribusiness. Ultragaz was also recognized as one of the organizations that most develops innovations with startups through the 100 Open Startups platform. In addition to its presence in the TOP 100 Open Corps 2023 general ranking, Ultragaz ranked fifth in the Oil and Gas category. On the digitalization front, Ultragaz made partnership with abasteceaí, a company connected to the Ipiranga's ecosystem, which started to offer Ultragaz's products in its app, with a cashback guarantee. The Ultragaz app surpassed the 5 million downloads mark and recorded 300% growth in sales compared to 2022. The last mile app AmigU, which directs the order to the nearest delivery person and allows the consumer to track delivery in real time, ended the year with more than 5 thousand registered delivery personnel, while MAP (Meu AplicativoParceiro), which provides solutions to improve financial and operational management of resellers, training (including in ESG) and promotional materials, had a 94% usage rate from resellers, with 92% of supply orders made through it. In relation to the portfolio of solutions, Ultragaz has invested in self-service machines called Ultragaz 24 hours, which offer more practicality and agility to customers in the bottled segment when purchasing P-13 bottles and ended the year operating in around 20 cities in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul. Ultracargo Ultracargo has intensified its investments in technology and innovation in recent years, mainly with the implementation of the SOUL system (Ultracargo's Operations System), an operational management model that aims at the continuous evolution of processes and operational optimization, and with the digital transformation of systems and processes of the company. With these systems in operation at the Aratu (state of Bahia), Itaqui (state of Maranhão), Rio de Janeiro (state of Rio de Janeiro), Santos (state of São Paulo), Suape (state of Pernambuco) and Vila do Conde (state of Pará) terminals, Ultracargo ended 2023 with an average productivity (measured in tons per operator) 23% higher and with a 22% reduction in the average road loading time compared to 2020. One of the technologies available at the terminals are product loading pump sensors, which monitor any inappropriate behavior in the equipment, such as excess temperature or vibration. A platform that uses artificial intelligence resources analyzes the data collected by the sensors and triggers alerts in real time, reducing the occurrence of operational stoppages for maintenance. Besides that, to guarantee the integrity of assets and strengthen the safety of operations, the buried pipeline inspection project was concluded, using non-destructive technology that allows the pipeline to be inspected without excavation based on the analysis of the metal's magnetic memory. This solution provides accurate data on possible damage to pipes, which allows the time and cost to carry out inspection to be reduced by more than 50%, when compared to the traditional method. Ipiranga Ipiranga launched, in 2023, its new purpose "Abastecer a Vida emMovimento" ("Fueling life on the go") and the evolution of its brand, including its new visual identity. With the process, the new layout of the service stations was created, which provides a more fluid and complete experience for consumers, integrating physical and digital journeys and other brands in the Ipiranga's ecosystem. The new model reduces implementation and maintenance costs for resellers by around 30% and presents solutions that decrease the use of natural resources. The opening of the first service station in the new format, in April in the city of São Paulo, was the moment chosen by Ipiranga to launch the Ipimax line, which combined Ipiranga's quality with the new additive fuel technology. In its versions for gasoline, diesel and ethanol, Ipimax presents a 3% to 6% higher yield compared to traditional fuels and reduces the need for vehicle engine maintenance. Ipiranga also became the first company in the country to offer R5 diesel additive, which contains 5% of vegetable oil in its composition, in addition to the mandatory blend of biodiesel. For resellers and franchisees, Ipiranga continued to invest in the evolution of the Conecta platform, an unified management tool (runway, AmPm and Jet Oil) integrated to Ipiranga's products and services available in the Ipiranga Partner Program (PPI), ensuring greater operational efficiency, financial security, agility in service, cost optimization and increased revenues for business partners. Ipiranga was once more recognized in the TOP 100 Open Corps 2023 general ranking and occupied the fourth position in the Retail and Distribution category. The use of data science has undergone a great evolution at Ipiranga, turning the decision-making process more robust, contributing to significant advances in pricing and increasing customer satisfaction. d.Opportunities included in the issuer's business plan related to ESG matters Sustainability is intrinsic to the strategic planning of Ultrapar and its businesses. In 2024, Ipiranga should advance on its ESG strategy primarily through the efficient logistics pillar. Ipiranga is a major distribution platform for biofuels and the Company sees many opportunities in this industry, given that ethanol should increase its presence in the energy matrix in the future. Ultragaz's strategy is focused on opportunities for new uses of LPG and growth through energy diversification (besides LPG), investing in energy transition, eco-efficient operations and in the value chain. The company has already started this diversification journey by investing in renewable energies, with the acquisitions of Stella and NEOgás. The record results presented by Ultracargo in recent years are connected to its strategy of capacity expansion, operational efficiency, safety and productivity gains, and opportunities associated with energy transition. The company is preparing itself and looking for alternatives to expand to inland operations, such as the acquisition of a 50% stake in Opla, the largest independent terminal of ethanol in Brazil, located in Paulínia (state of São Paulo), and the acquisition of the Rondonópolis base (state of Mato Grosso),increasing its share in biofuels handling, especially ethanol, linked to Brazil's potential to lead the transition to a low-carbon economy. 2.11 - Comments on other factors that have materially influenced operational performance and that have not been identified or commented on in the other items of this section No other relevant factors influenced the Company's performance in2023.