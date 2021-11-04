(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese)
Ultrapar Participações S.A.
Parent's Separate and Consolidated
Interim Financial Information as of and the
Nine-month Period
Ended September 30, 2021 and
Report on Review of Interim Financial
Information
KPMG Auditores Independentes
Ultrapar Participações S.A. and Subsidiaries
Parent's Separate and Consolidated Interim Financial Information
As of and the Nine-month Period Ended September 30, 2021
Table of Contents
Report on the Review of Quarterly Information
Statements of Financial Position
Statements of Profit or Loss
Statements of Comprehensive Income
Statements of Changes in Equity
Statements of Cash Flows - Indirect Method
Statements of Value Added
Notes to the Interim Financial Information
To the Shareholders, Directors and Management of
Ultrapar Participações S.A.
São Paulo, SP
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information of Ultrapar Participações S.A. ("Company"), comprised in the Quarterly Financial Information - ITR Form for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which comprise the statements of financial position as of September 30, 2021, and related statements of income, comprehensive income for the three and nine- month period then ended and changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.
The Company's Management is responsible for the preparation of the interim financial information in accordance with Technical Pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) Interim Financial Information and with International Standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB, such as for the presentation of these information in a manner consistent with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Financial Information - ITR. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of the review
Our review was conducted in accordance with the Brazilian and international Review Standards of interim information (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21 (R1) and IAS 34, issued by the Accounting Committee and by IASB applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Financial Information - ITR and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM.
Other matters - Interim statements of value added
The individual and consolidated interim statements of value added (DVA) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's management, and presented as supplementary information for the purposes of IAS 34, were submitted to the same review procedures followed together with the review of the Company's interim financial information. In order to form our conclusion, we evaluated whether these statements are reconciled to the interim financial information and to the accounting records, as applicable, and whether their form and content are in accordance with the criteria set on Technical Pronouncement CPC 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying statements of value added are not prepared, in all material respects, according to the criteria defined in this Standard and consistently in accordance with the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.
São Paulo, November 3, 2021
KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda.
CRC 2SP014428/O-6
(Original report in Portuguese signed by)
Márcio Serpejante Peppe
Accountant CRC 1SP233011/O-8
Ultrapar Participações S.A. and Subsidiaries
Statements of Financial Position
As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
Parent
Consolidated
Note
09/30/2021
12/31/2020
09/30/2021
12/31/2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
4.a
4,697
948,649
2,826,300
2,661,494
Financial investments and hedging instruments
4.b
139,363
88,100
2,914,869
5,033,258
Trade receivables
5.a
-
-
4,118,972
3,318,927
Reseller financing
5.b
-
-
505,419
549,129
Inventories
6
-
-
5,574,224
3,846,196
Recoverable taxes
7.a
-
154
1,176,707
1,044,850
Recoverable income and social contribution taxes
7.b
58,375
47,913
364,007
366,080
Dividends receivable
213
150,301
1,010
1,152
Other receivables
122,946
58,300
108,390
56,955
Prepaid expenses
10
9,957
3,684
141,227
132,122
Non-current assets held for sale
12.b
-
-
78,099
-
Contractual assets with customers - exclusive rights
11
-
-
533,688
478,908
Total current assets
335,551
1,297,101
18,342,912
17,489,071
Non-current assets
Financial investments and hedging instruments
4.b
-
-
847,266
977,408
Trade receivables
5.a
-
-
65,509
72,195
Reseller financing
5.b
-
-
415,929
419,255
Related parties
8.a
400,000
753,459
24,413
2,824
Deferred income and social contribution taxes
9.a
59,631
64,993
1,245,527
974,711
Recoverable taxes
7.a
656
-
1,480,804
1,474,808
Recoverable income and social contribution taxes
7.b
19,794
39,446
334,397
261,205
Escrow deposits
22.a
18
2
868,370
949,796
Indemnification asset - business combination
22.c
-
-
123,581
204,439
Other receivables
-
-
24,094
20,238
Prepaid expenses
10
2,522
3,888
84,286
70,507
Contractual assets with customers - exclusive rights
11
-
-
1,385,185
1,227,423
Total long term assets
482,621
861,788
6,899,361
6,654,809
Investments
In subsidiaries
12.a
10,613,431
10,530,177
-
-
In joint ventures
12.a; 12.b
-
-
66,500
139,100
In associates
12.c
-
-
25,034
25,588
Others
-
-
2,793
2,793
10,613,431
10,530,177
94,327
167,481
Right-of-use assets
13
33,078
35,062
2,093,041
2,150,286
Property, plant, and equipment
14
21,425
14,328
8,235,038
8,005,860
Intangible assets
15
252,952
254,242
1,707,656
1,782,655
Total non-current assets
11,403,507
11,695,597
19,029,423
18,761,091
Total assets
11,739,058
12,992,698
37,372,335
36,250,162
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial information.
