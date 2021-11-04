KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda.

Reportonthereviewofquarterlyinformation-ITR

To the Shareholders, Directors and Management of

Ultrapar Participações S.A.

São Paulo, SP

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information of Ultrapar Participações S.A. ("Company"), comprised in the Quarterly Financial Information - ITR Form for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which comprise the statements of financial position as of September 30, 2021, and related statements of income, comprehensive income for the three and nine- month period then ended and changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.

The Company's Management is responsible for the preparation of the interim financial information in accordance with Technical Pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) Interim Financial Information and with International Standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB, such as for the presentation of these information in a manner consistent with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Financial Information - ITR. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of the review

Our review was conducted in accordance with the Brazilian and international Review Standards of interim information (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.