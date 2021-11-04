Log in
    UGPA3   BRUGPAACNOR8

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(UGPA3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/03
13.47 BRL   +3.46%
3q21 itr
PU
Ultrapar reviews its financial guidance for 2021
PU
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.(BOVESPA : UGPA3) added to Brazil Mid-Large Cap Index
CI
3Q21 ITR

11/04/2021 | 05:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese)

Ultrapar Participações S.A.

Parent's Separate and Consolidated

Interim Financial Information as of and the

Nine-month Period

Ended September 30, 2021 and

Report on Review of Interim Financial

Information

KPMG Auditores Independentes

Ultrapar Participações S.A. and Subsidiaries

Parent's Separate and Consolidated Interim Financial Information

As of and the Nine-month Period Ended September 30, 2021

Table of Contents

Report on the Review of Quarterly Information

1-2

Statements of Financial Position

3-4

Statements of Profit or Loss

5-6

Statements of Comprehensive Income

7-8

Statements of Changes in Equity

9-10

Statements of Cash Flows - Indirect Method

11-12

Statements of Value Added

13

Notes to the Interim Financial Information

14-134

KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda.

Rua Arquiteto Olavo Redig de Campos, 105, 6º andar - Torre A 04711-904 - São Paulo/SP - Brasil

Caixa Postal 79518 - CEP 04707-970 - São Paulo/SP - Brasil

Telefone +55 (11) 3940-1500

kpmg.com.br

Reportonthereviewofquarterlyinformation-ITR

To the Shareholders, Directors and Management of

Ultrapar Participações S.A.

São Paulo, SP

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information of Ultrapar Participações S.A. ("Company"), comprised in the Quarterly Financial Information - ITR Form for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which comprise the statements of financial position as of September 30, 2021, and related statements of income, comprehensive income for the three and nine- month period then ended and changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.

The Company's Management is responsible for the preparation of the interim financial information in accordance with Technical Pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) Interim Financial Information and with International Standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB, such as for the presentation of these information in a manner consistent with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Financial Information - ITR. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of the review

Our review was conducted in accordance with the Brazilian and international Review Standards of interim information (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., uma sociedade simples brasileira, de responsabilidade limitada e firma-membro da organização global KPMG de firmas-membro independentes licenciadas da KPMG International Limited, uma empresa inglesa privada de responsabilidade limitada.

KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., a Brazilian limited liability company and a member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee.

1

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21 (R1) and IAS 34, issued by the Accounting Committee and by IASB applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Financial Information - ITR and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM.

Other matters - Interim statements of value added

The individual and consolidated interim statements of value added (DVA) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's management, and presented as supplementary information for the purposes of IAS 34, were submitted to the same review procedures followed together with the review of the Company's interim financial information. In order to form our conclusion, we evaluated whether these statements are reconciled to the interim financial information and to the accounting records, as applicable, and whether their form and content are in accordance with the criteria set on Technical Pronouncement CPC 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying statements of value added are not prepared, in all material respects, according to the criteria defined in this Standard and consistently in accordance with the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.

São Paulo, November 3, 2021

KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda.

CRC 2SP014428/O-6

(Original report in Portuguese signed by)

Márcio Serpejante Peppe

Accountant CRC 1SP233011/O-8

KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., uma sociedade simples brasileira, de responsabilidade limitada e firma-membro da organização global KPMG de firmas-membro independentes licenciadas da KPMG International Limited, uma empresa inglesa privada de responsabilidade limitada.

KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., a Brazilian limited liability company and a member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee.

2

Ultrapar Participações S.A. and Subsidiaries

Statements of Financial Position

As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

Parent

Consolidated

Note

09/30/2021

12/31/2020

09/30/2021

12/31/2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4.a

4,697

948,649

2,826,300

2,661,494

Financial investments and hedging instruments

4.b

139,363

88,100

2,914,869

5,033,258

Trade receivables

5.a

-

-

4,118,972

3,318,927

Reseller financing

5.b

-

-

505,419

549,129

Inventories

6

-

-

5,574,224

3,846,196

Recoverable taxes

7.a

-

154

1,176,707

1,044,850

Recoverable income and social contribution taxes

7.b

58,375

47,913

364,007

366,080

Dividends receivable

213

150,301

1,010

1,152

Other receivables

122,946

58,300

108,390

56,955

Prepaid expenses

10

9,957

3,684

141,227

132,122

Non-current assets held for sale

12.b

-

-

78,099

-

Contractual assets with customers - exclusive rights

11

-

-

533,688

478,908

Total current assets

335,551

1,297,101

18,342,912

17,489,071

Non-current assets

Financial investments and hedging instruments

4.b

-

-

847,266

977,408

Trade receivables

5.a

-

-

65,509

72,195

Reseller financing

5.b

-

-

415,929

419,255

Related parties

8.a

400,000

753,459

24,413

2,824

Deferred income and social contribution taxes

9.a

59,631

64,993

1,245,527

974,711

Recoverable taxes

7.a

656

-

1,480,804

1,474,808

Recoverable income and social contribution taxes

7.b

19,794

39,446

334,397

261,205

Escrow deposits

22.a

18

2

868,370

949,796

Indemnification asset - business combination

22.c

-

-

123,581

204,439

Other receivables

-

-

24,094

20,238

Prepaid expenses

10

2,522

3,888

84,286

70,507

Contractual assets with customers - exclusive rights

11

-

-

1,385,185

1,227,423

Total long term assets

482,621

861,788

6,899,361

6,654,809

Investments

In subsidiaries

12.a

10,613,431

10,530,177

-

-

In joint ventures

12.a; 12.b

-

-

66,500

139,100

In associates

12.c

-

-

25,034

25,588

Others

-

-

2,793

2,793

10,613,431

10,530,177

94,327

167,481

Right-of-use assets

13

33,078

35,062

2,093,041

2,150,286

Property, plant, and equipment

14

21,425

14,328

8,235,038

8,005,860

Intangible assets

15

252,952

254,242

1,707,656

1,782,655

Total non-current assets

11,403,507

11,695,597

19,029,423

18,761,091

Total assets

11,739,058

12,992,698

37,372,335

36,250,162

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial information.

3

Disclaimer

Ultrapar Participações SA published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
