    UGPA3   BRUGPAACNOR8

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.

(UGPA3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  12:19 2022-08-24 pm EDT
14.12 BRL   +2.92%
12:16pDemand for gasoline, ethanol in Brazil on an uptrend but still below 2019 levels -S&P
RE
08/15ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S A : Institutional Presentation 2022 - 2Q22
PU
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Ultrapar Participações S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
Demand for gasoline, ethanol in Brazil on an uptrend but still below 2019 levels -S&P

08/24/2022 | 12:16pm EDT
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Recent tax cuts in Brazil should gradually boost demand for gasoline and ethanol in Brazil through year end, but not enough to reach pre-pandemic levels, S&P Global Commodity Insights said on Wednesday.

In its fresh Latin American Oil Market Forecast report, the financial information provider said a recovery has already been seen lately, but noted that demand for gasoline and ethanol in Latin America's largest economy was still falling short of levels reached three years ago.

From January to June 2022, local consumption grew by 30,000 barrels of gasoline equivalent per day from the same period last year, but was down 35,000 barrels from 2019 levels.

"The demand recovery has been held back by a number of factors this year," S&P analyst Lenny Rodriguez said, citing strong benchmark gasoline prices, high inflation, modest economic growth and persistently high unemployment rates.

Brazil's government has recently cut taxes levied on fuels in a bid to rein in high inflation, which had been hurting President Jair Bolsonaro's popularity ahead of an election in October. That move is seen driving fuel demand up.

S&P expects demand for gasoline and hydrous ethanol, which compete at the pumps as most of Brazil's car fleet can run on 100% ethanol due to flex fuel engines, to increase by 20,000 barrels per day in the third quarter from last year.

It would, however, remain 5,000 barrels per day below pre-pandemic levels, the report added. (Reporting by Rafaella Barros; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
PETROBRAS 1.17% 33.78 Delayed Quote.17.54%
RAÍZEN S.A. 2.79% 5.15 Delayed Quote.-22.17%
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A. 2.92% 14.12 Delayed Quote.-5.64%
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A. 1.20% 18.63 Delayed Quote.-13.97%
Financials
Sales 2022 137 B 26 870 M 26 870 M
Net income 2022 1 130 M 222 M 222 M
Net Debt 2022 7 210 M 1 419 M 1 419 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 3,68%
Capitalization 14 968 M 2 933 M 2 946 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 9 350
Free-Float 65,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 13,72 BRL
Average target price 18,31 BRL
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
Managers and Directors
Marcos Marinho Lutz Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo de Almeida Pizzinatto Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Pedro Wongtschowski Chairman
Jorge Marques de Toledo Camargo Independent Director
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-5.64%2 946
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.11.51%46 664
MURPHY USA INC.49.35%6 949
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-13.97%4 080
ARKO CORP.14.25%1 203
TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.12.01%859