Demand for gasoline, ethanol in Brazil on an uptrend but still below 2019 levels -S&P

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Recent tax cuts in Brazil should
gradually boost demand for gasoline and ethanol in Brazil
through year end, but not enough to reach pre-pandemic levels,
S&P Global Commodity Insights said on Wednesday.
In its fresh Latin American Oil Market Forecast report, the
financial information provider said a recovery has already been
seen lately, but noted that demand for gasoline and ethanol in
Latin America's largest economy was still falling short of
levels reached three years ago.
From January to June 2022, local consumption grew by 30,000
barrels of gasoline equivalent per day from the same period last
year, but was down 35,000 barrels from 2019 levels.
"The demand recovery has been held back by a number of
factors this year," S&P analyst Lenny Rodriguez said, citing
strong benchmark gasoline prices, high inflation, modest
economic growth and persistently high unemployment rates.
Brazil's government has recently cut taxes levied on fuels
in a bid to rein in high inflation, which had been hurting
President Jair Bolsonaro's popularity ahead of an election in
October. That move is seen driving fuel demand up.
S&P expects demand for gasoline and hydrous ethanol, which
compete at the pumps as most of Brazil's car fleet can run on
100% ethanol due to flex fuel engines, to increase by 20,000
barrels per day in the third quarter from last year.
It would, however, remain 5,000 barrels per day below
pre-pandemic levels, the report added.
(Reporting by Rafaella Barros; Writing by Gabriel Araujo;
