Ultrapar Participações S A : Change of the independent auditor

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Change of the independent auditor

São Paulo, December 9, 2021 - Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3: UGPA3 / NYSE: UGP), in compliance with CVM Resolution 23/21, hereby announces that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held on December 8, 2021, approved the hiring of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes to provide audit services of the financial statements for the fiscal year of 2022. The referred services will start to be provided from the review of the quarterly financial information of the first quarter of 2022.

Such decision was taken to comply with the article 31 of CVM Resolution 23/21, whereby companies are required to change audit firm every five years, and was assented by Ultrapar's current independent auditors, KPMG Auditores Independentes.

Rodrigo de Almeida Pizzinatto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Ultrapar Participações S.A.