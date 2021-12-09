Log in
    UGPA3   BRUGPAACNOR8

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(UGPA3)
  Report
Ultrapar Participações S A : Change of the independent auditor

12/09/2021 | 05:42pm EST
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Change of the independent auditor

São Paulo, December 9, 2021 - Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3: UGPA3 / NYSE: UGP), in compliance with CVM Resolution 23/21, hereby announces that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held on December 8, 2021, approved the hiring of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes to provide audit services of the financial statements for the fiscal year of 2022. The referred services will start to be provided from the review of the quarterly financial information of the first quarter of 2022.

Such decision was taken to comply with the article 31 of CVM Resolution 23/21, whereby companies are required to change audit firm every five years, and was assented by Ultrapar's current independent auditors, KPMG Auditores Independentes.

Rodrigo de Almeida Pizzinatto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Ultrapar Participações S.A.

Disclaimer

Ultrapar Participações SA published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 22:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 109 B 19 622 M 19 622 M
Net income 2021 832 M 149 M 149 M
Net Debt 2021 12 810 M 2 298 M 2 298 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 2,68%
Capitalization 16 759 M 3 005 M 3 007 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 16 218
Free-Float 64,9%
Income Statement Evolution
