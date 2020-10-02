Ultrapar Participações S A : Changes in the Executive Board

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT
São Paulo, October 2, 2020 - As a complement to the Material Notice of September 17, 2020, Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3: UGPA3; NYSE: UGP) hereby announces Marcelo Bazzali as the new Chief Executive Officer of Extrafarma who will assume this position on October 13, 2020.
Bazzali built a solid career of over 25 years in retail, including leadership positions in operations, marketing, commercial, e -commerce and business management in Grupo Pão de Açúcar. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Pontifícia Universidade Católica - PUC and an MBA from Fundação Getúlio Vargas.
André Pires de Oliveira Dias
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Ultrapar Participações S.A.
