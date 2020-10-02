Log in
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.

(UGPA3)
Ultrapar Participações S A : Changes in the Executive Board

10/02/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

São Paulo, October 2, 2020 - As a complement to the Material Notice of September 17, 2020, Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3: UGPA3; NYSE: UGP) hereby announces Marcelo Bazzali as the new Chief Executive Officer of Extrafarma who will assume this position on October 13, 2020.

Bazzali built a solid career of over 25 years in retail, including leadership positions in operations, marketing, commercial, e -commerce and business management in Grupo Pão de Açúcar. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Pontifícia Universidade Católica - PUC and an MBA from Fundação Getúlio Vargas.

André Pires de Oliveira Dias

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Ultrapar Participações S.A.



Disclaimer

Ultrapar Participações SA published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 21:29:06 UTC
