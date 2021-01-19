Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Clarification regarding news published by the press - Refineries

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

MATERIAL NOTICE

São Paulo, January 19, 2021 - Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3: UGPA3; NYSE: UGP, "Ultrapar" or the "Company") , in connection with the news published by the media, communicates that it has been notified by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras that the binding offer presented by the Company to acquire the Alberto Pasqualini Refinery ("Refap") has been approved. Therefore, the parties initiated the negotiation process of the terms of the sale and purchase agreement and ancillary contracts.

Currently, Ultrapar operates in the oil & gas segment via Ipiranga, Ultragaz and Ultracargo, which are distinguished companies in their respective markets. The potential acquisition of Refap will strengthen Ultrapar's position in the industry, contributing to a more complementary and synergistic business portfolio, with increased efficiency, potential to generate value to the whole chain and benefits for consumers.

The Company will maintain its shareholders and the marke t timely informed of any material information related to this announcement.

Rodrigo de Almeida Pizzinatto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Ultrapar Participações S.A.