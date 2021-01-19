Log in
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.

(UGPA3)
Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Clarification regarding news published by the press - Refineries

01/19/2021 | 05:26pm EST
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

MATERIAL NOTICE

São Paulo, January 19, 2021 - Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3: UGPA3; NYSE: UGP, "Ultrapar" or the "Company") , in connection with the news published by the media, communicates that it has been notified by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras that the binding offer presented by the Company to acquire the Alberto Pasqualini Refinery ("Refap") has been approved. Therefore, the parties initiated the negotiation process of the terms of the sale and purchase agreement and ancillary contracts.

Currently, Ultrapar operates in the oil & gas segment via Ipiranga, Ultragaz and Ultracargo, which are distinguished companies in their respective markets. The potential acquisition of Refap will strengthen Ultrapar's position in the industry, contributing to a more complementary and synergistic business portfolio, with increased efficiency, potential to generate value to the whole chain and benefits for consumers.

The Company will maintain its shareholders and the marke t timely informed of any material information related to this announcement.

Rodrigo de Almeida Pizzinatto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Ultrapar Participações S.A.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ultrapar Participações SA published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 22:25:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
