Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Consolidated summary maps of remote voting - Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting 04/19/2023
04/18/2023 | 05:50pm EDT
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY VOTING MAPS - REMOTE VOTING
São Paulo, April 18, 2023 - Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3: UGPA3 / NYSE: UGP, "Company"), in compliance with CVM Resolution 81/22 and in addition to the voting maps of the bookkeeper bank disclosed yesterday, hereby presents the maps adding the votes received through remote voting forms to the votes of the bookkeeper bank for the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 19, 2023 ("Meeting").
Tomorrow, after the market closes, the final voting maps will be disclosed, which will also consider the votes of those who will attend the Meeting.
Annual General Shareholders' Meeting - April 19, 2023 at 2 pm (Brazil time)
Deliberation description
Vote
Number of
shares
1. Analysis and approval of the report and accounts of the
Approve
288,609,713
Management, as well as the financial statements of the
fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022, together with the
Reject
231,300
report from the Independent Auditors and the opinion from
Abstain
101,815,637
the Fiscal Council
2. Allocation of net income for the fiscal year ended on
Approve
368,399,116
Reject
-
December 31, 2022
Abstain
22,257,534
3. Setting of the number of members to be elected to the
Approve
368,399,116
Reject
-
Board of Directors
Abstain
22,257,534
4. Election of the slate that will compose the Board of
Directors:
Approve
372,251,132
• Ana Paula Vitali Janes Vescovi (independent)
• Fabio Venturelli (independent)
• Flávia Buarque de Almeida (independent)
• Francisco de Sá Neto (independent)
Reject
11,257,981
• Jorge Marques de Toledo Camargo (independent)
• José Mauricio Pereira Coelho (independent)
• Marcelo Faria de Lima (independent)
• Marcos Marinho Lutz (non-independent)
Abstain
7,147,537
• Peter Paul Lorenço Estermann (non-independent)
5. If a candidate comprising the chosen slate is no longer
Yes
83,146,655
part of it, may the votes corresponding to your shares be
No
307,225,297
conferred to the chosen slate?
Abstain
284,698
6. Establishment of the Management's global
Approve
363,183,542
Reject
5,095,386
compensation
Abstain
22,377,722
7.a. Election of the members of the Fiscal Council and their
Approve
368,114,418
respective alternates, given the request for the installation
of the Fiscal Council made by a shareholder representing
more than 2% of the voting shares issued by the Company.
Reject
200,000
Appointment of the following candidates:
• Flavio Cesar Maia Luz (effective)
Abstain
22,342,232
• Márcio Augustus Ribeiro (alternate)
7.b. Election of the members of the Fiscal Council and their
Approve
368,114,418
respective alternates, given the request for the installation
of the Fiscal Council made by a shareholder representing
Reject
200,000
more than 2% of the voting shares issued by the Company.
Appointment of the following candidates:
• Élcio Arsenio Mattioli (effective)
Abstain
22,342,232
• Pedro Ozires Predeus (alternate)
7.c. Election of the members of the Fiscal Council and their
Approve
368,314,418
respective alternates, given the request for the installation
of the Fiscal Council made by a shareholder representing
more than 2% of the voting shares issued by the Company.
Reject
-
Appointment of the following candidates:
• Marcelo Gonçalves Farinha (effective)
Abstain
22,342,232
• Sandra Regina de Oliveira (alternate)
8. Considering the item above, the establishment of the
Approve
367,250,190
compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council for the
Reject
31,300
term of office that begins in April 2023
Abstain
23,375,160
Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting - April 19, 2023 at 2 pm (Brazil time)
Deliberation description
Vote
Number of
shares
Approve
159,832,602
1. Approval of a new stock-based incentive plan
Reject
208,592,422
Abstain
22,257,534
2. Approval of an amendment to the stock-based incentive
Approve
118,928,271
plan approved at the Annual and Extraordinary General
Reject
249,412,055
Shareholders' Meeting held on April 19th, 2017
Abstain
22,342,232
3. Approval of the increase in the Company's capital stock,
Approve
368,425,024
through the capitalization of part of the profit reserves,
Reject
-
without the issuance of new shares, with the consequent
amendment of Article 5 of the Bylaws currently in force
Abstain
22,257,534
4. Ratification of the change in the number of common
Approve
368,425,024
shares into which the Company's capital stock is divided,
due to the partial exercise of the rights conferred by the
subscription warrants issued by the Company as of the
Reject
-
approval of the merger of shares issued by Imifarma
Produtos Farmacêuticos e Cosméticos S.A. by the
Company by the Extraordinary General Shareholders'
Abstain
22,257,534
Meeting held on January 31st, 2014
5. Resolution of the following amendments to the
Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management
Proposal:
(a) Adjustments to the procedures related to the general meeting and meetings of the Board of Directors and Executive Board, with the simplification of the installation rites, proof of shareholder capacity and drawing up of the minutes
Approve 368,425,024
Reject -
Abstain 22,257,534
5. Resolution on the following amendments to the
Approve
368,425,024
Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management
Proposal:
Reject
-
(b) Adjustment in the tenure condition of the management
Abstain
22,257,534
to reflect all corporate policies
5. Resolution on the following amendments to the
Approve
368,425,024
Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management
Proposal:
Reject
-
(c) Further detailing of the judicial and administrative
proceedings that must be informed by the candidates who
Abstain
22,257,534
will compose the slate(s)
5. Resolution on the following amendments to the
Approve
368,340,326
Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management
Proposal:
Reject
-
(d) Exclusion of the possibility of calling the Board of
Abstain
22,342,232
Directors' meeting by letter, telegram and fax
5. Resolution on the following amendments to the
Approve
368,425,024
Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management
Proposal:
Reject
-
(e) Change of nomenclature of the position of the Investor
Abstain
22,257,534
Relations Officer
5. Resolution on the following amendments to the
Approve
368,425,024
Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management
Proposal:
Reject
-
(f) Adjustment of powers of the Strategy Committee and
Abstain
22,257,534
the Audit and Risks Committee
5. Resolution on the following amendments to the
Approve
368,425,024
Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management
Proposal:
(g) Simplification of the wording of statutory provisions, by
Reject
-
eliminating the replicated content of legislation, regulations
in force, corporate policies, or adaptation of the Bylaws to
the legal text, as well as formal, clarity, numbering and
Abstain
22,257,534
cross-reference adjustments, if applicable
6. Approval of the consolidation of the Bylaws, in order to
Ultrapar Participações SA published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 21:49:22 UTC.