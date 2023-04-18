Advanced search
    UGPA3   BRUGPAACNOR8

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.

(UGPA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:49 2023-04-18 pm EDT
14.58 BRL   +0.83%
Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Consolidated summary maps of remote voting - Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting 04/19/2023

04/18/2023 | 05:50pm EDT
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY VOTING MAPS - REMOTE VOTING

São Paulo, April 18, 2023 - Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3: UGPA3 / NYSE: UGP, "Company"), in compliance with CVM Resolution 81/22 and in addition to the voting maps of the bookkeeper bank disclosed yesterday, hereby presents the maps adding the votes received through remote voting forms to the votes of the bookkeeper bank for the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 19, 2023 ("Meeting").

Tomorrow, after the market closes, the final voting maps will be disclosed, which will also consider the votes of those who will attend the Meeting.

Annual General Shareholders' Meeting - April 19, 2023 at 2 pm (Brazil time)

Deliberation description

Vote

Number of

shares

1. Analysis and approval of the report and accounts of the

Approve

288,609,713

Management, as well as the financial statements of the

fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022, together with the

Reject

231,300

report from the Independent Auditors and the opinion from

Abstain

101,815,637

the Fiscal Council

2. Allocation of net income for the fiscal year ended on

Approve

368,399,116

Reject

-

December 31, 2022

Abstain

22,257,534

3. Setting of the number of members to be elected to the

Approve

368,399,116

Reject

-

Board of Directors

Abstain

22,257,534

4. Election of the slate that will compose the Board of

Directors:

Approve

372,251,132

• Ana Paula Vitali Janes Vescovi (independent)

• Fabio Venturelli (independent)

• Flávia Buarque de Almeida (independent)

• Francisco de Sá Neto (independent)

Reject

11,257,981

• Jorge Marques de Toledo Camargo (independent)

• José Mauricio Pereira Coelho (independent)

• Marcelo Faria de Lima (independent)

• Marcos Marinho Lutz (non-independent)

Abstain

7,147,537

• Peter Paul Lorenço Estermann (non-independent)

5. If a candidate comprising the chosen slate is no longer

Yes

83,146,655

part of it, may the votes corresponding to your shares be

No

307,225,297

conferred to the chosen slate?

Abstain

284,698

6. Establishment of the Management's global

Approve

363,183,542

Reject

5,095,386

compensation

Abstain

22,377,722

7.a. Election of the members of the Fiscal Council and their

Approve

368,114,418

respective alternates, given the request for the installation

of the Fiscal Council made by a shareholder representing

more than 2% of the voting shares issued by the Company.

Reject

200,000

Appointment of the following candidates:

• Flavio Cesar Maia Luz (effective)

Abstain

22,342,232

• Márcio Augustus Ribeiro (alternate)

7.b. Election of the members of the Fiscal Council and their

Approve

368,114,418

respective alternates, given the request for the installation

of the Fiscal Council made by a shareholder representing

Reject

200,000

more than 2% of the voting shares issued by the Company.

Appointment of the following candidates:

• Élcio Arsenio Mattioli (effective)

Abstain

22,342,232

• Pedro Ozires Predeus (alternate)

7.c. Election of the members of the Fiscal Council and their

Approve

368,314,418

respective alternates, given the request for the installation

of the Fiscal Council made by a shareholder representing

more than 2% of the voting shares issued by the Company.

Reject

-

Appointment of the following candidates:

• Marcelo Gonçalves Farinha (effective)

Abstain

22,342,232

• Sandra Regina de Oliveira (alternate)

8. Considering the item above, the establishment of the

Approve

367,250,190

compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council for the

Reject

31,300

term of office that begins in April 2023

Abstain

23,375,160

Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting - April 19, 2023 at 2 pm (Brazil time)

Deliberation description

Vote

Number of

shares

Approve

159,832,602

1. Approval of a new stock-based incentive plan

Reject

208,592,422

Abstain

22,257,534

2. Approval of an amendment to the stock-based incentive

Approve

118,928,271

plan approved at the Annual and Extraordinary General

Reject

249,412,055

Shareholders' Meeting held on April 19th, 2017

Abstain

22,342,232

3. Approval of the increase in the Company's capital stock,

Approve

368,425,024

through the capitalization of part of the profit reserves,

Reject

-

without the issuance of new shares, with the consequent

amendment of Article 5 of the Bylaws currently in force

Abstain

22,257,534

4. Ratification of the change in the number of common

Approve

368,425,024

shares into which the Company's capital stock is divided,

due to the partial exercise of the rights conferred by the

subscription warrants issued by the Company as of the

Reject

-

approval of the merger of shares issued by Imifarma

Produtos Farmacêuticos e Cosméticos S.A. by the

Company by the Extraordinary General Shareholders'

Abstain

22,257,534

Meeting held on January 31st, 2014

5. Resolution of the following amendments to the

Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management

Proposal:

(a) Adjustments to the procedures related to the general meeting and meetings of the Board of Directors and Executive Board, with the simplification of the installation rites, proof of shareholder capacity and drawing up of the minutes

Approve 368,425,024

Reject -

Abstain 22,257,534

5. Resolution on the following amendments to the

Approve

368,425,024

Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management

Proposal:

Reject

-

(b) Adjustment in the tenure condition of the management

Abstain

22,257,534

to reflect all corporate policies

5. Resolution on the following amendments to the

Approve

368,425,024

Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management

Proposal:

Reject

-

(c) Further detailing of the judicial and administrative

proceedings that must be informed by the candidates who

Abstain

22,257,534

will compose the slate(s)

5. Resolution on the following amendments to the

Approve

368,340,326

Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management

Proposal:

Reject

-

(d) Exclusion of the possibility of calling the Board of

Abstain

22,342,232

Directors' meeting by letter, telegram and fax

5. Resolution on the following amendments to the

Approve

368,425,024

Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management

Proposal:

Reject

-

(e) Change of nomenclature of the position of the Investor

Abstain

22,257,534

Relations Officer

5. Resolution on the following amendments to the

Approve

368,425,024

Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management

Proposal:

Reject

-

(f) Adjustment of powers of the Strategy Committee and

Abstain

22,257,534

the Audit and Risks Committee

5. Resolution on the following amendments to the

Approve

368,425,024

Company's Bylaws as detailed in the Management

Proposal:

(g) Simplification of the wording of statutory provisions, by

Reject

-

eliminating the replicated content of legislation, regulations

in force, corporate policies, or adaptation of the Bylaws to

the legal text, as well as formal, clarity, numbering and

Abstain

22,257,534

cross-reference adjustments, if applicable

6. Approval of the consolidation of the Bylaws, in order to

Approve

368,425,024

Reject

-

reflect the changes proposed in the items above

Abstain

22,257,534

Rodrigo de Almeida Pizzinatto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Ultrapar Participações S.A.

