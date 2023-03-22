Advanced search
    UGPA3   BRUGPAACNOR8

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.

(UGPA3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:37 2023-03-22 pm EDT
13.58 BRL   -0.29%
Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Integrated Report 2022
PU
03/17Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Manual for shareholders' participation - Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting 04/19/2023
PU
03/17Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Call notice - Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting 04/19/2023
PU
Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Integrated Report 2022

03/22/2023 | 04:58pm EDT
The Ultra Group presents its Integrated Report for 2021, which provides information on its activities and performance during the year and the progress made in addressing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) themes.
The Group's performance has been presented according to the principles, indicators and metrics set out in the IIRC guidelines and the GRI and SASB international reporting standards.

Ultrapar Participações SA published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 20:57:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 141 B 26 746 M 26 746 M
Net income 2023 1 084 M 206 M 206 M
Net Debt 2023 6 593 M 1 252 M 1 252 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 3,67%
Capitalization 14 833 M 2 817 M 2 817 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
EV / Sales 2024 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 9 920
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 13,62 BRL
Average target price 17,26 BRL
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcos Marinho Lutz Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo de Almeida Pizzinatto Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Pedro Wongtschowski Chairman
Jorge Marques de Toledo Camargo Independent Director
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.8.01%2 830
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.5.60%44 954
MURPHY USA INC.-11.47%5 371
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-8.36%3 031
TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.88.10%1 272
ARKO CORP.-1.96%1 020
