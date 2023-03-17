Ultrapar Participacoes S A : Manual for shareholders' participation - Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting 04/19/2023

Exhibit VI - Information about the management compensation, under the terms of item 8 of the Reference

MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dear Shareholders,

2022 was a year of significant advances at Ultrapar. Despite the volatility and uncertainties, Ultragaz and Ultracargo achieved record results, and Ipiranga continued its trajectory of profitability recovery. The focus on the sophistication of pricing and the effort to increase the engagement of our network, together with important changes and operational adjustments in logistics and supplies, placed us at a new level of efficiency, preparing us for a new phase of growth.

We completed the biggest portfolio rationalization process in our history, with the conclusion of the divestments of Oxiteno and Extrafarma in April and August 2022, respectively. We announced the acquisitions of Stella and NEOgás, which mark Ultragaz's entry into the renewable electricity and compressed natural gas segments, expanding its offer and enhancing its capillarity, commercial strength and brand.

In 2022, we made progress on our ESG journey, with the conclusion of the details of the 2030 ESG Plan, intrinsic to each of the businesses strategic plan. The plan makes up 1/3 of the variable compensation individual goals of Ultrapar's leadership and reveals the Company's commitments, ambitions and targets for the coming years. The targets were disclosed to the external public on March 6th of this year.

For the general shareholders' meeting to be held this year, the proposed slate for the Board of Directors reduces the number of directors to 9 members, and combines, on one hand, candidates who are currently members of the Company's management, preserving the knowledge of the businesses and of Ultrapar, and on the other hand, four new candidates who bring relevant and complementary experiences to the Company, with an important renewal of the body.

We continued the succession and renewal process of our executive management and started 2023 with engaged team leaders and strengthened businesses to continue our journey of growth and value creation.

We invite all our shareholders to participate in our meeting, whose details regarding attendance and representation, as well as the necessary information for voting decisions, may be found throughout this Shareholders' Meeting Manual.

PEDRO WONGTSCHOWSKI

Chairman of the Board of Directors